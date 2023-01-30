Video: Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes Postgame Handshake Goes Viral

If iron sharpens iron, Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow must be the sharpest.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals quarterbacks have faced each other four times since Burrow's inaugural season in 2020. The Bengals are 3-1 during that span. Burrow's first defeat at the hands of Mahomes came in a squeaker, a 23-20 AFC Championship game loss on Sunday.

Of the four meetings between the two, all have been decided by a field goal. It's a rivalry full of respect, as is evident by the moment Mahomes and Burrow shared after the game.

Take a look:

Burrow finished the game completing 26-of-41 passes for 270 yards, a touchdown and a pair of interceptions. It was the first time Burrow had thrown multiple interceptions in a postseason game.

Mahomes, playing on a high ankle sprain, completed 29-of-43 passes for 326 yards and two touchdowns. The most important play he made, ironically, was with his legs. Mahomes ran for five yards and a first down before an unnecessary roughness call pushed the Chiefs up 15 more yards to the Bengals' 27 yardline with eight seconds left.

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker then nailed the field goal to secure the Super Bowl trip.

The Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12.