Video: Jonathan Gannon Sends Definitive Message About His Future In Philadelphia

Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon isn't going anywhere.

After the Eagles' 31-7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, Gannon was asked if this would be his last game at Lincoln Financial Field in the chance he got the call up elsewhere. He was a top candidate for the Houston Texans job and was in contention for the Arizona Cardinals coaching vacancy. The Denver Broncos were also reported to have interest in him.

Gannon wouldn't even let the reporter finish the question before cracking a smile and shutting any and all rumors down.

“Philly is keeping me," Gannon said. "Good bad or indifferent, I’m staying here.”

Gannon is in his second year as the Eagles' defensive coordinator, directing the second-ranked Eagles defense which gave up an average 301.5 yards per game during the 2022 regular season. Philadelphia also posted a quarterback-crushing 70 sacks, 25 more than the runner-up Kansas City Chiefs.

In his first season with the team, Gannon contrived the NFL 10th-ranked defense, giving up an average 328.8 yards per game, which posted the second-most defensive touchdowns with five.

After an emotional win that lifts your team to football's grandest stage, it's hard to take any quote at face value. Teams with head coaching vacancies are still likely to reach out to Gannon, which he will presumably weigh out.