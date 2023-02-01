Video: New England Patriots Pay Tribute To Tom Brady

The Tom Brady era in the NFL is officially over.

Brady announced with a video posted to social media on Wednesday morning that he is retiring following 23 professional seasons — "for good" this time, he said.

While the Brady era came to an end in New England a few years ago, Brady's former team still released a video paying tribute to his legendary run with the franchise following the news.

The Patriots' official Twitter account posted a nearly four-minute video showing highlights from Brady's 20-year tenure with the team. It included owner Robert Kraft detailing how, when he first met Brady, Brady shook his hand and said "I'm the best decision this organization has ever made" and included highlights from each of his six Super Bowl wins with the Patriots.

Even though Brady left the Patriots following the 2019 season and played his final three years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Patriots fans on social media seemed happy for Brady, and emotional reflecting on his dominant run with the franchise.

Several called for the same thing: Brady to sign a one-day contract with the Patriots so he could retire as a member of the organization.

There was some speculation that Brady, who was set to become a free agent in March had he opted to continue his playing career, could actually return to New England for his final playing seasons. However, a Wednesday report indicates Brady never actually considered going through free agency.

Even though he won't finish his playing career in a Patriots jersey, Brady will always be beloved in Boston.