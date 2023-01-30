Video: Patrick Mahomes' Dad Goes Viral For His Postgame Celebration

Patrick Mahomes knows Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and his teammates make a habit of smoking cigars after big wins.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback didn't look to follow suit after the team's 23-20 AFC Championship victory on Sunday. Mahomes didn't think the team had any cigars on hand, but said "we’ll be ready to go at the Super Bowl."

Pat Mahomes Sr., his father, however, came fully equipped.

Pat Mahomes Sr. was seen lighting and smoking a cigar following the game-winning field goal kick at Arrowhead Stadium. Brittany Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes' wife, posted the video to her Instagram, chronicling the location of the scene as "Burrowhead." The location tag is one of a few ways she's trolled Chiefs doubters this week.

Pat Mahomes Sr. told a reporter on the field that he was "smoking on that Joe Burrow."

Mahomes played the entirety of the game on a high ankle sprain, in which he managed to complete 29-of-43 passes for 326 yards and two touchdowns. Despite playing on one leg, Mahomes ran for five yards and a huge first down before an unnecessary roughness call pushed the Chiefs up 15 more yards to the Bengals' 27 yardline with eight seconds left to play. A Kansas City field goal solidified another Super Bowl appearance.

"My baby boy did what he always do," Pat Mahomes Sr. said. "He's gonna show up and show out. And I'm just glad he did it."