Video: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Message For Joe Burrow Is Going Viral

Patrick Mahomes is done hearing about all this "Burrowhead" talk.

During his postgame interview on Sunday night, Mahomes took a shot at Joe Burrow and the Bengals.

The Chiefs quarterback made it clear it's called Arrowhead Stadium.

“We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not Burrowhead out here," Mahomes told CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson.



The "Burrowhead" non-sense began after the Bengals' divisional round win over the Bills. Several Cincinnati players kept referring to Arrowhead Stadium as "Burrowhead Stadium."

Chiefs players understandably took offense to that trash talk. So that's why Mahomes and even Travis Kielce called the Bengals out after the game.

The Chiefs get the last laugh and are now moving on to the Super Bowl.