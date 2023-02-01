Video: Tom Brady Announces His Decision With Heartfelt Message

Tom Brady's illustrious NFL career has come to an end.

The legendary NFL quarterback announced in a Twitter video on Wednesday morning that he's officially retiring "for good."

Brady couldn't help but get a bit emotional when he began thanking his fans and competitors for everything.

"Good morning guys. I'll get to the point right away. I'm retiring for good," Brady announced in a Twitter video. "I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first. I won't be longwinded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year, so really thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me. My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever; there's too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing. Thank you all."

Take a look:

There had been widespread speculation that Brady would test the free-agency waters and try to play for a contender like the San Francisco 49ers.

However, it appears Brady is ready to call it good.

Football won't be the same without seeing No. 12 out on the football field on Sunday afternoons. Enjoy retirement, Tom.