Video: Trent Williams Ejected For Body Slamming Eagles Player

Tensions boiled over late in the fourth quarter of Sunday afternoon's NFC Championship.

In the midst of a scrum between the 49ers and Eagles, all-time great Trent Williams body slammed Philly defender K'Von Wallace.

Both Williams and Wallace were ejected for their actions.

Here's a look at altercation:

"A massive brawl breaks out as frustration boils over. Trent Williams (#71) let it all out and was ejected. #Eagles S K’Von Wallace was also tossed (literally and figuratively)," said Ari Meirov.

The 49ers came into this game with Super Bowl aspirations (for good reason, too). But there was only so much the storied NFC West franchise could overcome.

San Francisco lost rookie sensation Brock Purdy to an injury early in the first half. He was removed from the game for Josh Johnson.

Johnson was then knocked out of the game with a concussion. He never returned, and the 49ers were forced to reinsert Purdy back into the game, despite the fact he couldn't even throw the football.

It all resulted in a blowout, and tensions clearly boiled over at the end.

The 49ers have a long offseason ahead of them.