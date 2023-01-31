Watch: Chiefs’ Receiver Takes Shot At Eli Apple During Interview

Last week and following the Bengals' divisional round win over the Bills, Cincinnati cornerback Eli Apple tweeted several not-so-nice messages at a handful of Buffalo players.

The dagger, which Apple later confirmed wasn't a shot at Bills' safety Damar Hamlin, came via a "Cancun on 3" post aimed directly at Buffalo receiver Stefon Diggs. It made reference to a popular quote from NBA player Patrick Beverley, who sent the Portland Trailblazers the same message after he believed they'd be an early postseason exit back in 2020.

Like Beverley and his Clippers that year, though, Apple's Bengals were just eliminated from the playoffs and failed to reach lofty, title-centered expectations. And similar to the response Beverley received after departing the playoffs early, Apple is feeling the heat from his smack-talk a week ago.

On top of the tons of critical tweets sent Apple's way after the loss, during an interview with Chiefs' play-by-play announcer Mitch Holthus, Kansas City wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling said this about the Bengals' cornerback.

Take a look.

Asked about a holding penalty called on Apple, Valdes-Scantling replied by saying, "Yeah, you know, I was just whooping him all game."

'MVS' didn't stop there.

"That was just another play where he couldn't cover me well enough. Got the flag and we moved it up," he said.

Ouch.

While Apple and the Bengals dive head first into an earlier offseason than anticipated, Valdes-Scantling and the Chiefs will prepare for a Super Bowl matchup with the Eagles.