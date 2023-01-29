Watch: Damar Hamlin's 'Special Message' Is Going Viral On Saturday

Football fans from around the globe prayed together earlier this month when Bills' safety Damar Hamlin tragically collapsed on the field during a game against the Bengals.

Hamlin needed CPR before being transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical center via ambulance, where he remained in critical condition for several days. Though he still has a long way to go in his recovery, Hamlin was released from the hospital on Jan. 11 and has since been seen supporting his Buffalo teammates during their postseason run.

This Saturday, fans received another update from Hamlin himself. The Bills' safety took to Instagram this afternoon to share a video captioned, "From the heart."

Take a look.

The video, also posted to the Bills' Twitter page, began with Hamlin thanking the football community for all of the support and love sent his way.

"I can't tell you how appreciative I am of all the love, all the support, and everything that's been coming my way," Hamlin said.

He then went on to give thanks to the team members, staff, doctors and his family, all of which cared for him during his time of need.

"I want to thank a few people who helped me most directly to get back to this moment where I'm able to speak to you," Hamlin said.

"The Bills training, athletic and medical staff...the University of Cincinnati Medical Center... and all the first responders who acted swiftly and skillfully to save my life... all the medical personnel and healthcare providers at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and Buffalo General Hospital... my mom and my dad, who are literally my anchors and my everything, who never left my side the entire time. To my little bro, who is my why... and to all my family and friends who supported me in many ways during this time."

Hamlin continued by then giving a special 'thank you' to Bills Mafia.

"To Bills Mafia, I just want to thank you so much for all the genuine love and support. Ever since I became a Buffalo Bill, it's been nothing but genuine love and support...Bills Mafia jumped behind it and gave 110 percent support, love no matter the situation," he said.

Hamlin went on to acknowledge and show appreciation for the donations to his charity, 'The Chasing M's Foundation.'

"My mind is literally blown away from all of the support... That was something that was started even way before I made it in the NFL, something that was started small, just to be able to effect my small community back at home... I just wanted to play my role and do my part in my community," Hamlin stated.

Hamlin's fundraiser is still active on GoFundMe. You can donate by visiting the page here.