Watch: Here’s How Philadelphia Fans Greeted Eli Manning During Eagles-Giants Tonight

Eli Manning swore long ago that he'd never go back to another Eagles home game.

With his former team, the New York Giants, squaring off with Philadelphia tonight in the divisional round, however, Manning felt he had no other choice.

The quarterback announced this morning that he'd be making a return to Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field. Once he was there, Eagles fans gave him a... less than warm welcome.

Take a look.

"Eli Manning showered with boos and double birds as they show him inter-spliced with former #Eagles in attendance," Mike Garafolo tweeted Saturday night.

Manning actually predicted this type of reception during Monday's 'Manningcast' of the Bucs-Cowboys wild card game.

"I said when I retired I’d never go back to a game in Philly. But I think I have to break that promise. I can’t wait to see the amount of double birds I get. Could break a record," the former Giants quarterback said this past week.

Unfortunately for the younger Manning brother, his 'G-Men' are in a huge first-half hole tonight against the Eagles.

Through two quarters of football, Philadelphia leads New York 28-0.