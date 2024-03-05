Skip to main content

WATCH: Jason Kelce Kicks Off Retirement by Jumping onto Flaming Table

It seems that Jason Kelce is embracing retirement with a bang, quite literally. 

In a new video released by the New Heights podcast, Kelce celebrated his first day of retirement by jumping onto a flaming table in true Bills Mafia fashion, reminiscent of the fanbase known for their wild antics. 

"Alright here we go," Jason said. "I'm Jason Kelce. Welcome to New Heights."

Despite the fiery stunt, Kelce had a fire crew nearby to ensure his safety, and he emerged with only a few flames on him. 

His brother Travis seemed to thoroughly enjoy the spectacle.

Check this out:

It looks like the NFL world will get more in-depth coverage of Jason Kelce's kickoff to retirement in Wednesday's episode of New Heights

"Jason’s retirement is off to a hot start … literally NEW EPISODE. TOMORROW," the Kelce brothers announced. 

Tune in tomorrow. 

