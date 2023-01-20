Watch: NFL Insider Claims “There Would Be A Mutiny” If Zach Wilson Was Named QB1 Again

© Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets have come out of their 2022 campaign with seemingly more questions than answers.

Despite starting the year with a 5-2 record, New York lost six straight games to end the season - narrowly missing the playoffs and capping a disastrous stretch of football.

One of the biggest question marks in New York has to be quarterback Zach Wilson. Selected No. 2 overall in the 2021 Draft, Wilson entered this season with heightened expectations following an up-and-down rookie year.

Unfortunately, Wilson's poor play at multiple points this year led to his benching. Not just once, though, but twice.

This Friday, during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, NFL insider Jordan Schultz shared a bit of insight into how the Jets' locker room felt about Zach Wilson this season.

In between conversations about New York's future quarterback plans, Schultz dropped this damning quote:

"There would be a mutiny if Zach Wilson was QB1 again... It's not going to happen"

Schultz continued.

"I don't know if [the Jets are] going to trade him, they've said they're not actively going to, they're not going to get a lot for him. What I can tell you, in speaking to players on the team, [Wilson's] approach, or lack thereof, was not well regarded," the NFL insider said.

Schultz then compared the Jets' current quarterback situation to that of what the Arizona Cardinals dealt with last season.

"There's some Kyler Murray to that situation, everyone knows this guy is super talented, he could be the franchise, but you want to see a lot more. Whether it's late to meetings, screwing around in meetings, not having the right attitude, that's what I got," claimed Schultz.

McAfee, a former NFL player himself, appeared shocked by this development.

"Late to meetings is a big problem. I don't think I'd heard that, yet, publicly. If that's actual, that's massive. When somebody shows up late to a meeting, the immediate reaction from everybody in the room is just like, 'Come on, guy,'" McAfee replied.

Wilson might have one more shot at potentially revitalizing his NFL career next season, should head coach Robert Saleh give him the keys to the Jets' offense.

It remains to be seen if that will be the case.

Update: A tweet from Pat McAfee later on Friday appears to refute the claim that Zach Wilson was late for meetings.