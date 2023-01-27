Watch: Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe Make Conference Championship Predictions

Conference championship Sunday is just two days away, and that means predictions are starting to roll in for both the AFC and NFC title games.

The No. 1-seeded AFC team, the Kansas City Chiefs, will square off with the Cincinnati Bengals in a rematch of last season's conference championship game. Over in the NFC, the top-seeded Eagles will be taking on the No. 2-seeded 49ers.

As they've done for several matchups this postseason, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe took some time on Undisputed this Friday to offer takes on this weekend's slate of games.

Let's take a look at which teams Skip and Shannon are picking to move on.

Beginning with the AFC, and in a surprising turn of events, Bayless and Sharpe both chose the Bengals to upset the Chiefs.

Here's Shannon's rationale for picking Cincinnati to advance to the Super Bowl:

"As much as I want to pick the Chiefs, I just can't because I just believe the Bengals are the better football team... What concerns me the most about the Chiefs, it's their defense. They're second in sacks, but they're 18th-ranked in pass defense, 16th in points allowed and 31st in allowing red zone touchdowns."

Skip, though agreeing with Shannon's selection, offered a different reason as to why he's picking the Bengals.

"I believe Joe Burrow is better than Patrick Mahomes, and I think he's proving, slowly but surely, that he's better... He's [Burrow] the closest thing to Brady that I've seen of the young-gun quarterbacks. I think he's poised to go in here and do this..."

Skip and Shannon agreeing with each other didn't last very long, as each picked a different NFC title game winner.

Bayless, who chose the Eagles over the 49ers, said, "I give the Niners a slight advantage across the board until it comes to the QB. Brock Purdy is going to hit a wall."

While Sharpe agreed that the game will be close, he chose Purdy and the 49ers to come out on top.

"This game is really evenly matched. The 49ers will come up with a gameplan to neutralize Jalen Hurts’ legs and win a close one, 23-20," Sharpe said.

Who are you picking to advance to the Super Bowl?