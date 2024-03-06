Akron vs. Ohio - Women's College Basketball - How to Watch
The Akron Zips (10-17) and the Ohio Bobcats (10-17) take the floor in a matchup with no set line at James A. Rhodes Arena on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET.
Akron was a winner at home over Northern Illinois, 69-54, in its last game. Its leading performers were Reagan Bass (25 PTS, 11 REB, 3 STL, 4 BLK, 62.5 FG%, 2-5 from 3PT) and Morgan Haney (15 PTS, 5 AST, 45.45 FG%, 2-4 from 3PT). In its last game, Ohio was victorious at home over Central Michigan, 77-63. Its top scorers were Jaya McClure (19 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST, 4 STL, 50 FG%) and Aylasia Fantrov (14 PTS, 5 STL, 63.64 FG%).
How to Watch Akron vs. Ohio
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 6, 2024
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Akron vs. Ohio Betting Trends
- So far this season, Akron has put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread.
- The Zips average 62.2 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 71.7 the Bobcats allow.
- The Bobcats' 63.8 points per game are just 2.4 fewer points than the 66.2 the Zips allow.
Akron Leaders
- Bass: 16.4 PTS, 10.0 REB, 48.3 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)
- Haney: 9.7 PTS, 30.7 FG%, 27.2 3PT% (40-for-147)
- Lanae Riley: 8.8 PTS, 46.9 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (27-for-63)
- Kaia Woods: 7.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.7 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (13-for-42)
- Alexus Mobley: 5.2 PTS, 31.9 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
Ohio Leaders
- Bailey Tabeling: 8.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 46.0 FG%, 41.0 3PT% (57-for-139)
- Monica Williams: 8.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.3 FG%, 25.4 3PT% (15-for-59)
- Fantrov: 8.7 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43.4 FG%, 7.9 3PT% (3-for-38)
- McClure: 12.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.4 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (17-for-66)
- Kennedi Watkins: 10.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (14-for-63)
