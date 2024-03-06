Skip to main content

Akron vs. Ohio - Women's College Basketball - How to Watch

In this story:

News
Image placeholder title

The Akron Zips (10-17) and the Ohio Bobcats (10-17) take the floor in a matchup with no set line at James A. Rhodes Arena on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET.

Livestream Women's NCAA Basketball games on Fubo!

Akron was a winner at home over Northern Illinois, 69-54, in its last game. Its leading performers were Reagan Bass (25 PTS, 11 REB, 3 STL, 4 BLK, 62.5 FG%, 2-5 from 3PT) and Morgan Haney (15 PTS, 5 AST, 45.45 FG%, 2-4 from 3PT). In its last game, Ohio was victorious at home over Central Michigan, 77-63. Its top scorers were Jaya McClure (19 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST, 4 STL, 50 FG%) and Aylasia Fantrov (14 PTS, 5 STL, 63.64 FG%).

How to Watch Akron vs. Ohio

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN+

Have a prediction for Akron vs. Ohio? Place your bet with FanDuel.

  • So far this season, Akron has put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread.
  • The Zips average 62.2 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 71.7 the Bobcats allow.
  • The Bobcats' 63.8 points per game are just 2.4 fewer points than the 66.2 the Zips allow.

Akron Leaders

  • Bass: 16.4 PTS, 10.0 REB, 48.3 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)
  • Haney: 9.7 PTS, 30.7 FG%, 27.2 3PT% (40-for-147)
  • Lanae Riley: 8.8 PTS, 46.9 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (27-for-63)
  • Kaia Woods: 7.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.7 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (13-for-42)
  • Alexus Mobley: 5.2 PTS, 31.9 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

Sign up for Fubo and catch Women's NCAA Basketball games all season!

Ohio Leaders

  • Bailey Tabeling: 8.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 46.0 FG%, 41.0 3PT% (57-for-139)
  • Monica Williams: 8.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.3 FG%, 25.4 3PT% (15-for-59)
  • Fantrov: 8.7 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43.4 FG%, 7.9 3PT% (3-for-38)
  • McClure: 12.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.4 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (17-for-66)
  • Kennedi Watkins: 10.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (14-for-63)

Find the latest odds on Akron vs. Ohio & place your bet with BetMGM.

Follow Athlon Sports on YouTube
Need more sports to feed your inner fan? Visit Athlon Sports on YouTube and subscribe today!
Nike logo
News

Nike Is Selling $150 Kevin Durant Sneakers for Only $95

New Balance store
News

New Balance Is Selling $70 Skate Shoes That Have 'Better Board Feel Than Vans'

Northern Illinois head coach Thomas Hammock
College Football

Northern Illinois vs. Fresno State Prediction

UTSA quarterback Owen McCown
College Football

UTSA vs. Coastal Carolina Prediction

Nike swoosh logo
News

Nike Is Selling $120 Kids Air Jordan 1 Mid Sneakers for $73 Right Now

Ohio State quarterback Will Howard
College Football

College Football Playoff: First Look at Matchups, Storylines to Watch in Quarterfinals for 2024-25

Follow Athlon Sports on Google News
Stay updated with the most interesting sports stories, analysis, and breaking news for the NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.