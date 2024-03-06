The Akron Zips (10-17) and the Ohio Bobcats (10-17) take the floor in a matchup with no set line at James A. Rhodes Arena on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET.

Livestream Women's NCAA Basketball games on Fubo!

Akron was a winner at home over Northern Illinois, 69-54, in its last game. Its leading performers were Reagan Bass (25 PTS, 11 REB, 3 STL, 4 BLK, 62.5 FG%, 2-5 from 3PT) and Morgan Haney (15 PTS, 5 AST, 45.45 FG%, 2-4 from 3PT). In its last game, Ohio was victorious at home over Central Michigan, 77-63. Its top scorers were Jaya McClure (19 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST, 4 STL, 50 FG%) and Aylasia Fantrov (14 PTS, 5 STL, 63.64 FG%).

How to Watch Akron vs. Ohio

Game Day: Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Have a prediction for Akron vs. Ohio? Place your bet with FanDuel.

Akron vs. Ohio Betting Trends

So far this season, Akron has put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread.

The Zips average 62.2 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 71.7 the Bobcats allow.

The Bobcats' 63.8 points per game are just 2.4 fewer points than the 66.2 the Zips allow.

Akron Leaders

Bass: 16.4 PTS, 10.0 REB, 48.3 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)

16.4 PTS, 10.0 REB, 48.3 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35) Haney: 9.7 PTS, 30.7 FG%, 27.2 3PT% (40-for-147)

9.7 PTS, 30.7 FG%, 27.2 3PT% (40-for-147) Lanae Riley: 8.8 PTS, 46.9 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (27-for-63)

8.8 PTS, 46.9 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (27-for-63) Kaia Woods: 7.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.7 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (13-for-42)

7.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.7 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (13-for-42) Alexus Mobley: 5.2 PTS, 31.9 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

Sign up for Fubo and catch Women's NCAA Basketball games all season!

Ohio Leaders

Bailey Tabeling: 8.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 46.0 FG%, 41.0 3PT% (57-for-139)

8.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 46.0 FG%, 41.0 3PT% (57-for-139) Monica Williams: 8.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.3 FG%, 25.4 3PT% (15-for-59)

8.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.3 FG%, 25.4 3PT% (15-for-59) Fantrov: 8.7 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43.4 FG%, 7.9 3PT% (3-for-38)

8.7 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43.4 FG%, 7.9 3PT% (3-for-38) McClure: 12.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.4 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (17-for-66)

12.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.4 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (17-for-66) Kennedi Watkins: 10.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (14-for-63)

Find the latest odds on Akron vs. Ohio & place your bet with BetMGM.