Appalachian State vs. Georgia State - Women's Sun Belt Tournament - How to Watch

The Sun Belt conference tournament continues Wednesday as the No. 9 seed Appalachian State Mountaineers (16-14) face off against the No. 8 seed Georgia State Panthers (15-14) at Pensacola Bay Center, starting at 12:30 PM ET. Appalachian State is a 3.5-point favorite to move one step closer to an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Appalachian State defeated Arkansas State 64-57 away last time out, led by Faith Alston (21 PTS, 2 STL, 45 FG%) and Alexis Black (15 PTS, 3 STL, 41.67 FG%, 2-6 from 3PT). Georgia State lost away to Coastal Carolina, 74-62, in its last game. Its top scorers were Mikyla Tolivert (16 PTS, 2 STL, 42.86 FG%) and Deasia Merrill (8 PTS, 8 REB, 75 FG%).

How to Watch Appalachian State vs. Georgia State

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN+

Appalachian State vs. Georgia State Betting Odds

Appalachian State vs Georgia State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Appalachian State

-3.5

141.5 points

  • Appalachian State is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Mountaineers average just 3.7 more points per game (72.1) than the Panthers give up (68.4).
  • When Appalachian State scores more than 68.4 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 13-7 overall.
  • So far this season, Georgia State has compiled a 5-5-0 record against the spread.
  • The Panthers put up only 2.3 fewer points per game (69.9) than the Mountaineers give up to opponents (72.2).
  • Georgia State has put together a 2-1 ATS record and an 11-2 overall record in games it scores more than 72.2 points.
  • Five of Appalachian State's games this season have gone over Wednesday's total of 141.5 points.
  • This season, six of Georgia State's games have finished with a combined score higher than 141.5 points.
  • The point total for this contest of 141.5 is 0.5 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Appalachian State (72.1) and Georgia State (69.9).
  • These two teams surrender a combined 140.6 points per game, 0.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Appalachian State has a 144.3 average over/under in its games this season, 2.8 more points than the over/under in this matchup.
  • A difference of 3.3 points separates this game's over/under (141.5 points) and the average over/under in Georgia State's games (138.2) this season.

Appalachian State Leaders

  • Alston: 18.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.0 FG%, 28.4 3PT% (46-for-162)
  • Rylan Moffitt: 6.7 PTS, 8.0 REB, 47.7 FG%
  • Emily Carver: 14.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 38.4 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (51-for-155)
  • Black: 9.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.2 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (42-for-123)
  • Chae Harris: 7.7 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (35-for-120)

Georgia State Leaders

  • Tolivert: 14.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 42.9 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (31-for-91)
  • Crystal Henderson: 11.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.2 FG%, 25.4 3PT% (29-for-114)
  • Merrill: 8.3 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 50.0 FG%
  • Alyssa Phillip: 4.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 47.5 FG%
  • Mya Williams: 10.6 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (44-for-118)

