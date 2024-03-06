The Sun Belt conference tournament continues Wednesday as the No. 9 seed Appalachian State Mountaineers (16-14) face off against the No. 8 seed Georgia State Panthers (15-14) at Pensacola Bay Center, starting at 12:30 PM ET. Appalachian State is a 3.5-point favorite to move one step closer to an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Appalachian State defeated Arkansas State 64-57 away last time out, led by Faith Alston (21 PTS, 2 STL, 45 FG%) and Alexis Black (15 PTS, 3 STL, 41.67 FG%, 2-6 from 3PT). Georgia State lost away to Coastal Carolina, 74-62, in its last game. Its top scorers were Mikyla Tolivert (16 PTS, 2 STL, 42.86 FG%) and Deasia Merrill (8 PTS, 8 REB, 75 FG%).

How to Watch Appalachian State vs. Georgia State

Game Day: Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Appalachian State vs. Georgia State Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Appalachian State -3.5 141.5 points

Appalachian State vs. Georgia State Betting Trends

Appalachian State is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Mountaineers average just 3.7 more points per game (72.1) than the Panthers give up (68.4).

When Appalachian State scores more than 68.4 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 13-7 overall.

So far this season, Georgia State has compiled a 5-5-0 record against the spread.

The Panthers put up only 2.3 fewer points per game (69.9) than the Mountaineers give up to opponents (72.2).

Georgia State has put together a 2-1 ATS record and an 11-2 overall record in games it scores more than 72.2 points.

Appalachian State vs. Georgia State Over/Under Trends

Five of Appalachian State's games this season have gone over Wednesday's total of 141.5 points.

This season, six of Georgia State's games have finished with a combined score higher than 141.5 points.

The point total for this contest of 141.5 is 0.5 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Appalachian State (72.1) and Georgia State (69.9).

These two teams surrender a combined 140.6 points per game, 0.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Appalachian State has a 144.3 average over/under in its games this season, 2.8 more points than the over/under in this matchup.

A difference of 3.3 points separates this game's over/under (141.5 points) and the average over/under in Georgia State's games (138.2) this season.

Appalachian State Leaders

Alston: 18.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.0 FG%, 28.4 3PT% (46-for-162)

18.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.0 FG%, 28.4 3PT% (46-for-162) Rylan Moffitt: 6.7 PTS, 8.0 REB, 47.7 FG%

6.7 PTS, 8.0 REB, 47.7 FG% Emily Carver: 14.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 38.4 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (51-for-155)

14.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 38.4 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (51-for-155) Black: 9.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.2 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (42-for-123)

9.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.2 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (42-for-123) Chae Harris: 7.7 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (35-for-120)

Georgia State Leaders

Tolivert: 14.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 42.9 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (31-for-91)

14.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 42.9 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (31-for-91) Crystal Henderson: 11.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.2 FG%, 25.4 3PT% (29-for-114)

11.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.2 FG%, 25.4 3PT% (29-for-114) Merrill: 8.3 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 50.0 FG%

8.3 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 50.0 FG% Alyssa Phillip: 4.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 47.5 FG%

4.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 47.5 FG% Mya Williams: 10.6 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (44-for-118)

