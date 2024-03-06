Appalachian State vs. Georgia State - Women's Sun Belt Tournament - How to Watch
The Sun Belt conference tournament continues Wednesday as the No. 9 seed Appalachian State Mountaineers (16-14) face off against the No. 8 seed Georgia State Panthers (15-14) at Pensacola Bay Center, starting at 12:30 PM ET. Appalachian State is a 3.5-point favorite to move one step closer to an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket.
Livestream Women's NCAA Basketball games on Fubo!
Appalachian State defeated Arkansas State 64-57 away last time out, led by Faith Alston (21 PTS, 2 STL, 45 FG%) and Alexis Black (15 PTS, 3 STL, 41.67 FG%, 2-6 from 3PT). Georgia State lost away to Coastal Carolina, 74-62, in its last game. Its top scorers were Mikyla Tolivert (16 PTS, 2 STL, 42.86 FG%) and Deasia Merrill (8 PTS, 8 REB, 75 FG%).
How to Watch Appalachian State vs. Georgia State
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 6, 2024
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Have a prediction for Appalachian State vs. Georgia State? Place your bet with FanDuel.
Appalachian State vs. Georgia State Betting Odds
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Appalachian State
141.5 points
Appalachian State vs. Georgia State Betting Trends
- Appalachian State is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Mountaineers average just 3.7 more points per game (72.1) than the Panthers give up (68.4).
- When Appalachian State scores more than 68.4 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 13-7 overall.
- So far this season, Georgia State has compiled a 5-5-0 record against the spread.
- The Panthers put up only 2.3 fewer points per game (69.9) than the Mountaineers give up to opponents (72.2).
- Georgia State has put together a 2-1 ATS record and an 11-2 overall record in games it scores more than 72.2 points.
Appalachian State vs. Georgia State Over/Under Trends
- Five of Appalachian State's games this season have gone over Wednesday's total of 141.5 points.
- This season, six of Georgia State's games have finished with a combined score higher than 141.5 points.
- The point total for this contest of 141.5 is 0.5 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Appalachian State (72.1) and Georgia State (69.9).
- These two teams surrender a combined 140.6 points per game, 0.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Appalachian State has a 144.3 average over/under in its games this season, 2.8 more points than the over/under in this matchup.
- A difference of 3.3 points separates this game's over/under (141.5 points) and the average over/under in Georgia State's games (138.2) this season.
Appalachian State Leaders
- Alston: 18.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.0 FG%, 28.4 3PT% (46-for-162)
- Rylan Moffitt: 6.7 PTS, 8.0 REB, 47.7 FG%
- Emily Carver: 14.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 38.4 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (51-for-155)
- Black: 9.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.2 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (42-for-123)
- Chae Harris: 7.7 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (35-for-120)
Sign up for Fubo and catch Women's NCAA Basketball games all season!
Georgia State Leaders
- Tolivert: 14.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 42.9 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (31-for-91)
- Crystal Henderson: 11.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.2 FG%, 25.4 3PT% (29-for-114)
- Merrill: 8.3 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 50.0 FG%
- Alyssa Phillip: 4.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 47.5 FG%
- Mya Williams: 10.6 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (44-for-118)
Find the latest odds on Appalachian State vs. Georgia State & place your bet with BetMGM.