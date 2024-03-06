The No. 7 seed Arizona Wildcats (16-14) are favored by 3.5 points in the Pac-12 Tournament against the No. 10 seed Washington Huskies (16-13) on Wednesday at MGM Grand Garden Arena, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

In its last game, Arizona lost to UCLA 61-41 at home, with Helena Pueyo (16 PTS, 6 STL, 50.00 FG%) and Courtney Blakely (6 PTS, 3 STL, 27.27 FG%) the standout performers. Washington fell away to Utah 47-62 last time out, led by Lauren Schwartz (18 PTS, 2 BLK, 70.00 FG%, 3-6 from 3PT) and Sayvia Sellers (13 PTS, 55.56 FG%, 3-3 from 3PT).

How to Watch Arizona vs. Washington

Game Day: Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Arizona vs. Washington Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Arizona -3.5 124.5 points

Arizona vs. Washington Betting Trends

Arizona has gone 12-8-0 ATS this season.

The Wildcats average 11.7 more points per game (70.6) than the Huskies give up (58.9).

When Arizona totals more than 58.9 points, it is 11-5 against the spread and 16-9 overall.

So far this season, Washington has compiled a 9-8-0 record against the spread.

The Huskies' 65.0 points per game are just 1.3 fewer points than the 66.3 the Wildcats give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 66.3 points, Washington is 1-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

Arizona vs. Washington Over/Under Trends

Arizona and its opponents have hit the over on this game's total (124.5 points) 15 times this season.

In Washington's 18 games this season, nine finished with more combined points than Wednesday's over/under of 124.5.

Together, these two teams combine for 135.6 points per game, 11.1 more than the point total of 124.5 for this game.

This game's point total is 0.7 lower than the 125.2 points these two teams combine to give up per game.

Arizona has seen a 136.9 average over/under in its games this season, 12.4 points more than the over/under in this matchup.

The over/under for this game is 0.6 points higher than the average over/under in Washington's games this season of 123.9.

Arizona Leaders

Pueyo: 8.9 PTS, 3.1 STL, 46.9 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (33-for-90)

8.9 PTS, 3.1 STL, 46.9 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (33-for-90) Esmery Martinez: 11.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.2 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (15-for-61)

11.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.2 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (15-for-61) Kailyn Gilbert: 15.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (24-for-60)

15.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (24-for-60) Breya Cunningham: 7.5 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 52.5 FG%

7.5 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 52.5 FG% Jada Williams: 9.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (27-for-97)

Washington Leaders

Dalayah Daniels: 11.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.8 BLK, 44.8 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (9-for-37)

11.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.8 BLK, 44.8 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (9-for-37) Schwartz: 12.2 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (46-for-125)

12.2 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (46-for-125) Hannah Stines: 9.2 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (33-for-105)

9.2 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (33-for-105) Elle Ladine: 11.9 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (31-for-91)

11.9 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (31-for-91) Sellers: 8.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.2 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (31-for-106)

