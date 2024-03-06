Skip to main content

Arizona vs. Washington - Women's Pac-12 Tournament - How to Watch

The No. 7 seed Arizona Wildcats (16-14) are favored by 3.5 points in the Pac-12 Tournament against the No. 10 seed Washington Huskies (16-13) on Wednesday at MGM Grand Garden Arena, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

In its last game, Arizona lost to UCLA 61-41 at home, with Helena Pueyo (16 PTS, 6 STL, 50.00 FG%) and Courtney Blakely (6 PTS, 3 STL, 27.27 FG%) the standout performers. Washington fell away to Utah 47-62 last time out, led by Lauren Schwartz (18 PTS, 2 BLK, 70.00 FG%, 3-6 from 3PT) and Sayvia Sellers (13 PTS, 55.56 FG%, 3-3 from 3PT).

How to Watch Arizona vs. Washington

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
Arizona vs. Washington Betting Odds

Arizona vs Washington Betting Information

Arizona

-3.5

124.5 points

  • Arizona has gone 12-8-0 ATS this season.
  • The Wildcats average 11.7 more points per game (70.6) than the Huskies give up (58.9).
  • When Arizona totals more than 58.9 points, it is 11-5 against the spread and 16-9 overall.
  • So far this season, Washington has compiled a 9-8-0 record against the spread.
  • The Huskies' 65.0 points per game are just 1.3 fewer points than the 66.3 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 66.3 points, Washington is 1-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • Arizona and its opponents have hit the over on this game's total (124.5 points) 15 times this season.
  • In Washington's 18 games this season, nine finished with more combined points than Wednesday's over/under of 124.5.
  • Together, these two teams combine for 135.6 points per game, 11.1 more than the point total of 124.5 for this game.
  • This game's point total is 0.7 lower than the 125.2 points these two teams combine to give up per game.
  • Arizona has seen a 136.9 average over/under in its games this season, 12.4 points more than the over/under in this matchup.
  • The over/under for this game is 0.6 points higher than the average over/under in Washington's games this season of 123.9.

Arizona Leaders

  • Pueyo: 8.9 PTS, 3.1 STL, 46.9 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (33-for-90)
  • Esmery Martinez: 11.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.2 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (15-for-61)
  • Kailyn Gilbert: 15.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (24-for-60)
  • Breya Cunningham: 7.5 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 52.5 FG%
  • Jada Williams: 9.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (27-for-97)

Washington Leaders

  • Dalayah Daniels: 11.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.8 BLK, 44.8 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (9-for-37)
  • Schwartz: 12.2 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (46-for-125)
  • Hannah Stines: 9.2 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (33-for-105)
  • Elle Ladine: 11.9 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (31-for-91)
  • Sellers: 8.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.2 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (31-for-106)

