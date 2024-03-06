Army vs. Lehigh - Women's College Basketball - How to Watch
The Army Black Knights (12-15) host the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (16-12) at Christl Arena on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET. There is no line set for the matchup.
In its most recent game, Army lost to Loyola (MD) 55-52 at home, with Lauren Lithgow (15 PTS, 2 STL, 55.56 FG%, 3-7 from 3PT) and Camryn Tade (8 PTS, 8 REB, 75 FG%) leading the way. Lehigh defeated Colgate 55-47 at home in its last game. Its top performers were Maddie Albrecht (14 PTS, 2 STL, 42.86 FG%) and Meghan O'Brien (11 PTS, 2 STL, 40 FG%).
How to Watch Army vs. Lehigh
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 6, 2024
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Army vs. Lehigh Betting Trends
- Army's ATS record is 3-6-0 this season.
- The Black Knights average 6.8 fewer points per game (59.4) than the Mountain Hawks give up (66.2).
- Army has a 1-1 record against the spread and a 4-2 record overall when scoring more than 66.2 points.
- Lehigh has a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Mountain Hawks score an average of 69.6 points per game, 7.5 more points than the 62.1 the Black Knights allow.
- Lehigh has put together a 5-2 ATS record and a 13-7 overall record in games it scores more than 62.1 points.
Army Leaders
- Trinity Hardy: 11.7 PTS, 2.0 STL, 39.9 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (5-for-30)
- Kya Smith: 9.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 45.8 FG%
- Fiona Hastick: 8.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.5 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (29-for-75)
- Reese Ericson: 9.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 31.3 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (50-for-154)
- Lithgow: 6.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (34-for-119)
Lehigh Leaders
- O'Brien: 9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK, 47.1 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (19-for-66)
- Ella Stemmer: 13.5 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (67-for-209)
- Lily Fandre: 12.0 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (33-for-101)
- Albrecht: 9.9 PTS, 51.6 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (18-for-69)
- Colleen McQuillen: 9.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.3 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (35-for-95)
