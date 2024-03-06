The Army Black Knights (12-15) host the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (16-12) at Christl Arena on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET. There is no line set for the matchup.

Livestream Women's NCAA Basketball games on Fubo!

In its most recent game, Army lost to Loyola (MD) 55-52 at home, with Lauren Lithgow (15 PTS, 2 STL, 55.56 FG%, 3-7 from 3PT) and Camryn Tade (8 PTS, 8 REB, 75 FG%) leading the way. Lehigh defeated Colgate 55-47 at home in its last game. Its top performers were Maddie Albrecht (14 PTS, 2 STL, 42.86 FG%) and Meghan O'Brien (11 PTS, 2 STL, 40 FG%).

How to Watch Army vs. Lehigh

Game Day: Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Have a prediction for Army vs. Lehigh? Place your bet with FanDuel.

Army vs. Lehigh Betting Trends

Army's ATS record is 3-6-0 this season.

The Black Knights average 6.8 fewer points per game (59.4) than the Mountain Hawks give up (66.2).

Army has a 1-1 record against the spread and a 4-2 record overall when scoring more than 66.2 points.

Lehigh has a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Mountain Hawks score an average of 69.6 points per game, 7.5 more points than the 62.1 the Black Knights allow.

Lehigh has put together a 5-2 ATS record and a 13-7 overall record in games it scores more than 62.1 points.

Army Leaders

Trinity Hardy: 11.7 PTS, 2.0 STL, 39.9 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (5-for-30)

11.7 PTS, 2.0 STL, 39.9 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (5-for-30) Kya Smith: 9.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 45.8 FG%

9.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 45.8 FG% Fiona Hastick: 8.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.5 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (29-for-75)

8.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.5 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (29-for-75) Reese Ericson: 9.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 31.3 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (50-for-154)

9.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 31.3 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (50-for-154) Lithgow: 6.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (34-for-119)

Sign up for Fubo and catch Women's NCAA Basketball games all season!

Lehigh Leaders

O'Brien: 9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK, 47.1 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (19-for-66)

9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK, 47.1 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (19-for-66) Ella Stemmer: 13.5 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (67-for-209)

13.5 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (67-for-209) Lily Fandre: 12.0 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (33-for-101)

12.0 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (33-for-101) Albrecht: 9.9 PTS, 51.6 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (18-for-69)

9.9 PTS, 51.6 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (18-for-69) Colleen McQuillen: 9.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.3 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (35-for-95)

Find the latest odds on Army vs. Lehigh & place your bet with BetMGM.