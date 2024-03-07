The No. 7 seed Auburn Tigers (19-10) are favored by five points in the SEC Tournament over the No. 10 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (18-13). The teams will hit the court Thursday at 6:00 PM ET live on SEC Network, with the winner moving closer to a guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Auburn beat Florida 77-74 away in its most recent game. Its leading performers were Mar'shaun Bostic (18 PTS, 9 AST, 2 STL, 83.33 FG%) and Honesty Scott-Grayson (16 PTS, 55.56 FG%, 2-3 from 3PT). In its last game, Arkansas lost to Ole Miss 87-43 away, with Maryam Dauda (11 PTS, 2 BLK, 36.36 FG%) and Makayla Daniels (11 PTS, 2 STL, 28.57 FG%) the standout performers.

How to Watch Auburn vs. Arkansas

Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Thursday, March 7, 2024 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: SECN

Auburn vs. Arkansas Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Auburn -5 133.5 points

Auburn vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

Auburn is 16-5-0 ATS this season.

The Tigers average 67.2 points per game, just 1.3 fewer points than the 68.5 the Razorbacks give up.

Auburn has a 9-0 record against the spread and a 12-1 record overall when scoring more than 68.5 points.

Arkansas has a 4-8-0 record against the spread this year.

The Razorbacks score 12.2 more points per game (70.4) than the Tigers give up (58.2).

When it scores more than 58.2 points, Arkansas is 4-6 against the spread and 18-9 overall.

Auburn vs. Arkansas Over/Under Trends

Auburn and its opponents have combined to exceed Thursday's total of 133.5 points eight times this season.

A total of 10 of Arkansas' games have ended with a combined score over 133.5 points this season.

The point total for this contest of 133.5 is 4.1 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Auburn (67.2) and Arkansas (70.4).

These two teams surrender a combined 126.7 points per game, 6.8 less than this contest's over/under.

Auburn has seen a 125.4 average over/under in its games this season, 8.1 less than the over/under in this matchup.

A difference of 5.4 points separates the average over/under in Arkansas' games (138.9 points) and this contest's over/under (133.5).

Auburn Leaders

Scott-Grayson: 18.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.9 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (38-for-122)

18.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.9 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (38-for-122) JaMya Mingo-Young: 8.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36)

8.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36) Taylen Collins: 8.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.3 FG%

8.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.3 FG% Bostic: 5.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.0 FG%

5.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.0 FG% Sydney Shaw: 6.6 PTS, 33.9 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (32-for-95)

Arkansas Leaders

Saylor Poffenbarger: 10.2 PTS, 11.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 35.5 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (54-for-164)

10.2 PTS, 11.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 35.5 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (54-for-164) Samara Spencer: 14.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.7 FG%, 25.5 3PT% (37-for-145)

14.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.7 FG%, 25.5 3PT% (37-for-145) Dauda: 9.8 PTS, 2.4 BLK, 44.9 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (28-for-89)

9.8 PTS, 2.4 BLK, 44.9 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (28-for-89) Daniels: 11.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.0 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (54-for-155)

11.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.0 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (54-for-155) Taliah Scott: 22.1 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (52-for-176)

