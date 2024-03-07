Auburn vs. Arkansas - Women's SEC Tournament - How to Watch
The No. 7 seed Auburn Tigers (19-10) are favored by five points in the SEC Tournament over the No. 10 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (18-13). The teams will hit the court Thursday at 6:00 PM ET live on SEC Network, with the winner moving closer to a guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket.
Auburn beat Florida 77-74 away in its most recent game. Its leading performers were Mar'shaun Bostic (18 PTS, 9 AST, 2 STL, 83.33 FG%) and Honesty Scott-Grayson (16 PTS, 55.56 FG%, 2-3 from 3PT). In its last game, Arkansas lost to Ole Miss 87-43 away, with Maryam Dauda (11 PTS, 2 BLK, 36.36 FG%) and Makayla Daniels (11 PTS, 2 STL, 28.57 FG%) the standout performers.
How to Watch Auburn vs. Arkansas
- Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Auburn vs. Arkansas Betting Odds
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Auburn
133.5 points
Auburn vs. Arkansas Betting Trends
- Auburn is 16-5-0 ATS this season.
- The Tigers average 67.2 points per game, just 1.3 fewer points than the 68.5 the Razorbacks give up.
- Auburn has a 9-0 record against the spread and a 12-1 record overall when scoring more than 68.5 points.
- Arkansas has a 4-8-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Razorbacks score 12.2 more points per game (70.4) than the Tigers give up (58.2).
- When it scores more than 58.2 points, Arkansas is 4-6 against the spread and 18-9 overall.
Auburn vs. Arkansas Over/Under Trends
- Auburn and its opponents have combined to exceed Thursday's total of 133.5 points eight times this season.
- A total of 10 of Arkansas' games have ended with a combined score over 133.5 points this season.
- The point total for this contest of 133.5 is 4.1 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Auburn (67.2) and Arkansas (70.4).
- These two teams surrender a combined 126.7 points per game, 6.8 less than this contest's over/under.
- Auburn has seen a 125.4 average over/under in its games this season, 8.1 less than the over/under in this matchup.
- A difference of 5.4 points separates the average over/under in Arkansas' games (138.9 points) and this contest's over/under (133.5).
Auburn Leaders
- Scott-Grayson: 18.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.9 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (38-for-122)
- JaMya Mingo-Young: 8.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36)
- Taylen Collins: 8.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.3 FG%
- Bostic: 5.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.0 FG%
- Sydney Shaw: 6.6 PTS, 33.9 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (32-for-95)
Arkansas Leaders
- Saylor Poffenbarger: 10.2 PTS, 11.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 35.5 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (54-for-164)
- Samara Spencer: 14.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.7 FG%, 25.5 3PT% (37-for-145)
- Dauda: 9.8 PTS, 2.4 BLK, 44.9 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (28-for-89)
- Daniels: 11.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.0 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (54-for-155)
- Taliah Scott: 22.1 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (52-for-176)
