Ball State vs. Kent State - Women's College Basketball - How to Watch

The Kent State Golden Flashes (18-8) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Ball State Cardinals (25-4) on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center as 4.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 5:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 137.5.

In its previous game, Ball State defeated Eastern Michigan, 75-47, at home. Its leading scorers were Nyla Hampton (18 PTS, 6 STL, 63.64 FG%) and Annie Rauch (17 PTS, 2 STL, 42.86 FG%). In its most recent game, Kent State beat Buffalo 67-59 at home, with Katie Shumate (16 PTS, 13 REB, 5 AST, 3 STL, 2 BLK, 25 FG%, 3-11 from 3PT) and Jenna Batsch (14 PTS, 42.86 FG%, 2-3 from 3PT) leading the way.

How to Watch Ball State vs. Kent State

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream:Watch on Fubo

Ball State vs. Kent State Betting Odds

Ball State vs Kent State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Ball State

-4.5

137.5 points

  • Ball State is 8-5-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Cardinals put up 12.3 more points per game (73.8) than the Golden Flashes allow (61.5).
  • When Ball State scores more than 61.5 points, it is 8-3 against the spread and 23-2 overall.
  • Kent State is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Golden Flashes average 12.1 more points per game (72.7) than the Cardinals give up to opponents (60.6).
  • Kent State has put together a 5-2 ATS record and an 18-5 overall record in games it scores more than 60.6 points.
  • Five of Ball State's games this season have gone over Wednesday's total of 137.5 points.
  • There have been four Kent State games that ended with a combined score over 137.5 points this season.
  • Together, these two teams combine for 146.5 points per game, 9.0 more than the total of 137.5 for this game.
  • The 122.1 points per game these two teams allow its opponents to score on average this season are 15.4 fewer than the 137.5-point over/under in this contest.
  • Ball State has seen a 134.3 average over/under in its games this season, 3.2 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • Kent State's games have an average over/under of 134.2 points this season, 3.3 fewer points than the over/under for this matchup.

Ball State Leaders

  • Ally Becki: 13.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.0 FG%, 33.5 3PT% (57-for-170)
  • Hampton: 8.3 PTS, 3.3 STL, 47.3 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (16-for-61)
  • Marie Kiefer: 7.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.4 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (16-for-62)
  • Madelyn Bischoff: 12.3 PTS, 41.0 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (73-for-177)
  • Alex Richard: 8.8 PTS, 50.7 FG%

Kent State Leaders

  • Shumate: 15.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.5 STL, 42.0 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (36-for-112)
  • Batsch: 13.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.4 FG%, 38.4 3PT% (38-for-99)
  • Bridget Dunn: 6.7 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (42-for-129)
  • Mikala Morris: 8.4 PTS, 49.2 FG%
  • Corynne Hauser: 9.8 PTS, 39.9 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (26-for-71)

