The Kent State Golden Flashes (18-8) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Ball State Cardinals (25-4) on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center as 4.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 5:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 137.5.

Livestream Ball State vs. Kent State and other Women's NCAA Basketball games on Fubo!

In its previous game, Ball State defeated Eastern Michigan, 75-47, at home. Its leading scorers were Nyla Hampton (18 PTS, 6 STL, 63.64 FG%) and Annie Rauch (17 PTS, 2 STL, 42.86 FG%). In its most recent game, Kent State beat Buffalo 67-59 at home, with Katie Shumate (16 PTS, 13 REB, 5 AST, 3 STL, 2 BLK, 25 FG%, 3-11 from 3PT) and Jenna Batsch (14 PTS, 42.86 FG%, 2-3 from 3PT) leading the way.

How to Watch Ball State vs. Kent State

Game Day: Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream:Watch on Fubo

Have a prediction for Ball State vs. Kent State? Place your bet with FanDuel.

Ball State vs. Kent State Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Ball State -4.5 137.5 points

Ball State vs. Kent State Betting Trends

Ball State is 8-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinals put up 12.3 more points per game (73.8) than the Golden Flashes allow (61.5).

When Ball State scores more than 61.5 points, it is 8-3 against the spread and 23-2 overall.

Kent State is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Golden Flashes average 12.1 more points per game (72.7) than the Cardinals give up to opponents (60.6).

Kent State has put together a 5-2 ATS record and an 18-5 overall record in games it scores more than 60.6 points.

Ball State vs. Kent State Over/Under Trends

Five of Ball State's games this season have gone over Wednesday's total of 137.5 points.

There have been four Kent State games that ended with a combined score over 137.5 points this season.

Together, these two teams combine for 146.5 points per game, 9.0 more than the total of 137.5 for this game.

The 122.1 points per game these two teams allow its opponents to score on average this season are 15.4 fewer than the 137.5-point over/under in this contest.

Ball State has seen a 134.3 average over/under in its games this season, 3.2 less than the over/under in this contest.

Kent State's games have an average over/under of 134.2 points this season, 3.3 fewer points than the over/under for this matchup.

Ball State Leaders

Ally Becki: 13.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.0 FG%, 33.5 3PT% (57-for-170)

13.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.0 FG%, 33.5 3PT% (57-for-170) Hampton: 8.3 PTS, 3.3 STL, 47.3 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (16-for-61)

8.3 PTS, 3.3 STL, 47.3 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (16-for-61) Marie Kiefer: 7.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.4 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (16-for-62)

7.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.4 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (16-for-62) Madelyn Bischoff: 12.3 PTS, 41.0 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (73-for-177)

12.3 PTS, 41.0 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (73-for-177) Alex Richard: 8.8 PTS, 50.7 FG%

Livestream Ball State vs. Kent State and other Women's NCAA Basketball games on Fubo!

Kent State Leaders

Shumate: 15.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.5 STL, 42.0 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (36-for-112)

15.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.5 STL, 42.0 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (36-for-112) Batsch: 13.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.4 FG%, 38.4 3PT% (38-for-99)

13.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.4 FG%, 38.4 3PT% (38-for-99) Bridget Dunn: 6.7 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (42-for-129)

6.7 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (42-for-129) Mikala Morris: 8.4 PTS, 49.2 FG%

8.4 PTS, 49.2 FG% Corynne Hauser: 9.8 PTS, 39.9 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (26-for-71)

Find the latest odds on Ball State vs. Kent State & place your bet with BetMGM.