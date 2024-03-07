Skip to main content

Bradley vs. Belmont - Women's College Basketball - How to Watch

The Bradley Braves (6-23) host the Belmont Bruins (22-7) at Renaissance Coliseum on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. There is no line set for the matchup.

In its most recent game, Bradley fell away to Southern Illinois 70-54, with Halli Poock (29 PTS, 61.11 FG%, 5-9 from 3PT) and Isis Fitch (7 PTS, 4 STL, 42.86 FG%) the standout performers. Belmont defeated Evansville 80-55 at home last time out, led by Tessa Miller (24 PTS, 5 AST, 2 BLK, 83.33 FG%) and Kendal Cheesman (19 PTS, 10 REB, 3 BLK, 46.67 FG%, 3-7 from 3PT).

How to Watch Bradley vs. Belmont

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN+

  • Bradley has covered the spread once in six opportunities this season.
  • The 60.0 points per game the Braves average are the same as the Bruins allow.
  • Bradley has a 1-4 record against the spread and a 5-9 record overall when scoring more than 61.3 points.
  • Belmont has a 6-6-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Bruins score an average of 71.0 points per game, only 3.6 fewer points than the 74.6 the Braves give up to opponents.
  • Belmont is 1-1 against the spread and 10-0 overall when it scores more than 74.6 points.

Bradley Leaders

  • Poock: 14.3 PTS, 39.8 FG%, 36.9 3PT% (62-for-168)
  • Fitch: 8.3 PTS, 44.1 FG%, 20.9 3PT% (9-for-43)
  • Alex Rouse: 9.1 PTS, 43.0 FG%
  • Regan Barkema: 6.1 PTS, 32.3 FG%, 29.1 3PT% (39-for-134)
  • Ruba Abo Hashesh: 5.8 PTS, 31.6 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (23-for-86)

Belmont Leaders

  • Miller: 14.2 PTS, 57.6 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)
  • Tuti Jones: 10.5 PTS, 2.3 STL, 37.5 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (48-for-163)
  • Cheesman: 11.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 47.0 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (64-for-155)
  • Jailyn Banks: 12.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.4 FG%, 30.9 3PT% (17-for-55)
  • Kilyn McGuff: 8.7 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 27.2 3PT% (25-for-92)

