The Bradley Braves (6-23) host the Belmont Bruins (22-7) at Renaissance Coliseum on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. There is no line set for the matchup.

In its most recent game, Bradley fell away to Southern Illinois 70-54, with Halli Poock (29 PTS, 61.11 FG%, 5-9 from 3PT) and Isis Fitch (7 PTS, 4 STL, 42.86 FG%) the standout performers. Belmont defeated Evansville 80-55 at home last time out, led by Tessa Miller (24 PTS, 5 AST, 2 BLK, 83.33 FG%) and Kendal Cheesman (19 PTS, 10 REB, 3 BLK, 46.67 FG%, 3-7 from 3PT).

How to Watch Bradley vs. Belmont

Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Thursday, March 7, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Bradley vs. Belmont Betting Trends

Bradley has covered the spread once in six opportunities this season.

The 60.0 points per game the Braves average are the same as the Bruins allow.

Bradley has a 1-4 record against the spread and a 5-9 record overall when scoring more than 61.3 points.

Belmont has a 6-6-0 record against the spread this year.

The Bruins score an average of 71.0 points per game, only 3.6 fewer points than the 74.6 the Braves give up to opponents.

Belmont is 1-1 against the spread and 10-0 overall when it scores more than 74.6 points.

Bradley Leaders

Poock: 14.3 PTS, 39.8 FG%, 36.9 3PT% (62-for-168)

14.3 PTS, 39.8 FG%, 36.9 3PT% (62-for-168) Fitch: 8.3 PTS, 44.1 FG%, 20.9 3PT% (9-for-43)

8.3 PTS, 44.1 FG%, 20.9 3PT% (9-for-43) Alex Rouse: 9.1 PTS, 43.0 FG%

9.1 PTS, 43.0 FG% Regan Barkema: 6.1 PTS, 32.3 FG%, 29.1 3PT% (39-for-134)

6.1 PTS, 32.3 FG%, 29.1 3PT% (39-for-134) Ruba Abo Hashesh: 5.8 PTS, 31.6 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (23-for-86)

Belmont Leaders

Miller: 14.2 PTS, 57.6 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)

14.2 PTS, 57.6 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17) Tuti Jones: 10.5 PTS, 2.3 STL, 37.5 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (48-for-163)

10.5 PTS, 2.3 STL, 37.5 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (48-for-163) Cheesman: 11.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 47.0 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (64-for-155)

11.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 47.0 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (64-for-155) Jailyn Banks: 12.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.4 FG%, 30.9 3PT% (17-for-55)

12.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.4 FG%, 30.9 3PT% (17-for-55) Kilyn McGuff: 8.7 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 27.2 3PT% (25-for-92)

