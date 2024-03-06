Skip to main content

Buffalo vs. Central Michigan - Women's College Basketball - How to Watch

The Buffalo Bulls (16-11) and the Central Michigan Chippewas (6-20) meet at Alumni Arena on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET. The game has no set line.

In its most recent game, Buffalo fell to Kent State, 67-59, away. Its leading performers were Kirsten Lewis-Williams (17 PTS, 5 STL, 42.86 FG%) and Chellia Watson (16 PTS, 23.53 FG%, 2-7 from 3PT). In its last game, Central Michigan fell to Ohio 77-63 away, with Tamara Ortiz (16 PTS, 7 REB, 31.58 FG%, 4-11 from 3PT) and Karrington Gordon (12 PTS, 41.67 FG%, 2-6 from 3PT) the standout performers.

How to Watch Buffalo vs. Central Michigan

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN+

  • Buffalo has gone 3-7-0 ATS this season.
  • The 66.0 points per game the Bulls record are 5.7 fewer points than the Chippewas give up (71.7).
  • When Buffalo puts up more than 71.7 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall.
  • Central Michigan's ATS record is 3-6-0 this season.
  • The Chippewas score just 0.6 fewer points per game (61.4) than the Bulls give up (62.0).
  • When it scores more than 62.0 points, Central Michigan is 2-1 against the spread and 5-7 overall.

Buffalo Leaders

  • Watson: 22.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.8 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (48-for-152)
  • Lewis-Williams: 12.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.9 FG%
  • Rana Elhusseini: 8.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.0 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (42-for-115)
  • Hattie Ogden: 7.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.8 FG%, 30.9 3PT% (47-for-152)
  • Alexis Davis: 8.1 PTS, 46.6 FG%

Central Michigan Leaders

  • Rochelle Norris: 8.1 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.5 BLK, 49.4 FG%
  • Gordon: 9.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.3 FG%, 23.7 3PT% (22-for-93)
  • Nadege Jean: 8.0 PTS, 46.7 FG%
  • Taylor Anderson: 6.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 33.1 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)
  • Madisen Wardell: 7.5 PTS, 30.9 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (19-for-80)

