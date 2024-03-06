The Buffalo Bulls (16-11) and the Central Michigan Chippewas (6-20) meet at Alumni Arena on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET. The game has no set line.

In its most recent game, Buffalo fell to Kent State, 67-59, away. Its leading performers were Kirsten Lewis-Williams (17 PTS, 5 STL, 42.86 FG%) and Chellia Watson (16 PTS, 23.53 FG%, 2-7 from 3PT). In its last game, Central Michigan fell to Ohio 77-63 away, with Tamara Ortiz (16 PTS, 7 REB, 31.58 FG%, 4-11 from 3PT) and Karrington Gordon (12 PTS, 41.67 FG%, 2-6 from 3PT) the standout performers.

How to Watch Buffalo vs. Central Michigan

Game Day: Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Buffalo vs. Central Michigan Betting Trends

Buffalo has gone 3-7-0 ATS this season.

The 66.0 points per game the Bulls record are 5.7 fewer points than the Chippewas give up (71.7).

When Buffalo puts up more than 71.7 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

Central Michigan's ATS record is 3-6-0 this season.

The Chippewas score just 0.6 fewer points per game (61.4) than the Bulls give up (62.0).

When it scores more than 62.0 points, Central Michigan is 2-1 against the spread and 5-7 overall.

Buffalo Leaders

Watson: 22.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.8 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (48-for-152)

22.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.8 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (48-for-152) Lewis-Williams: 12.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.9 FG%

12.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.9 FG% Rana Elhusseini: 8.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.0 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (42-for-115)

8.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.0 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (42-for-115) Hattie Ogden: 7.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.8 FG%, 30.9 3PT% (47-for-152)

7.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.8 FG%, 30.9 3PT% (47-for-152) Alexis Davis: 8.1 PTS, 46.6 FG%

Central Michigan Leaders

Rochelle Norris: 8.1 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.5 BLK, 49.4 FG%

8.1 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.5 BLK, 49.4 FG% Gordon: 9.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.3 FG%, 23.7 3PT% (22-for-93)

9.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.3 FG%, 23.7 3PT% (22-for-93) Nadege Jean: 8.0 PTS, 46.7 FG%

8.0 PTS, 46.7 FG% Taylor Anderson: 6.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 33.1 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)

6.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 33.1 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22) Madisen Wardell: 7.5 PTS, 30.9 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (19-for-80)

