Cal Poly vs. UC Irvine - Women's College Basketball - How to Watch
The Cal Poly Mustangs (16-11) and the UC Irvine Anteaters (19-8) take the floor at Robert A. Mott Gymnasium on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. The matchup has no line set. The point total is set at 118 for the matchup.
Cal Poly defeated CSU Bakersfield 74-56 away last time out, led by Natalia Ackerman (20 PTS, 11 REB, 2 STL, 4 BLK, 75.00 FG%) and Annika Shah (18 PTS, 60.00 FG%, 4-7 from 3PT). UC Irvine beat Long Beach State 86-76 away last time out, led by Deja Lee (29 PTS, 5 AST, 4 STL, 64.29 FG%, 5-6 from 3PT) and Moulayna Johnson Sidi Baba (20 PTS, 12 REB, 42.86 FG%).
How to Watch Cal Poly vs. UC Irvine
- Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Cal Poly vs. UC Irvine Betting Odds
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
-
118 points
Cal Poly vs. UC Irvine Betting Trends
- Cal Poly's ATS record is 9-4-0 this season.
- The Mustangs put up 6.4 more points per game (62.9) than the Anteaters allow (56.5).
- Cal Poly has a 9-0 record against the spread and a 15-6 record overall when putting up more than 56.5 points.
- UC Irvine's ATS record is 8-4-0 this season.
- The Anteaters' 63.1 points per game are only 2.1 more points than the 61.0 the Mustangs give up.
- UC Irvine is 5-0 against the spread and 14-2 overall when it scores more than 61.0 points.
Cal Poly vs. UC Irvine Over/Under Trends
- This season, Cal Poly and its opponents have combined to outscore Thursday's over/under of 118 points nine times.
- Six of UC Irvine's games have finished with a combined score higher than 118 points this season.
- Together, these two teams combine for 126 points per game, 8.0 more than the total of 118 for this matchup.
- These two teams give up a combined 117.5 points per game, 0.5 less than this contest's over/under.
- This season, the average over/under for Cal Poly's games is 123.9 points, 5.9 more than the total of 118 points set for this contest.
- The over/under for this contest is 1.6 points lower than the average over/under in UC Irvine's games this season (119.6 points).
Cal Poly Leaders
- Ackerman: 12.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 2.0 BLK, 59.1 FG%
- Shah: 12.5 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 42.2 3PT% (54-for-128)
- Ania McNicholas: 7.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 31.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (26-for-78)
- Sydney Bourland: 7.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.2 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28)
- Sierra Lichtie: 6.7 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (11-for-39)
UC Irvine Leaders
- Lee: 13.9 PTS, 2.4 STL, 43.1 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (48-for-139)
- Diaba Konate: 7.5 PTS, 2.3 STL, 37.6 FG%
- Nikki Tom: 6.9 PTS, 2.0 STL, 28.4 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (27-for-118)
- Nevaeh Parkinson: 8.4 PTS, 52.1 FG%
- Johnson Sidi Baba: 10.9 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)
