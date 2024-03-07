The Cal Poly Mustangs (16-11) and the UC Irvine Anteaters (19-8) take the floor at Robert A. Mott Gymnasium on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. The matchup has no line set. The point total is set at 118 for the matchup.

Cal Poly defeated CSU Bakersfield 74-56 away last time out, led by Natalia Ackerman (20 PTS, 11 REB, 2 STL, 4 BLK, 75.00 FG%) and Annika Shah (18 PTS, 60.00 FG%, 4-7 from 3PT). UC Irvine beat Long Beach State 86-76 away last time out, led by Deja Lee (29 PTS, 5 AST, 4 STL, 64.29 FG%, 5-6 from 3PT) and Moulayna Johnson Sidi Baba (20 PTS, 12 REB, 42.86 FG%).

How to Watch Cal Poly vs. UC Irvine

Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Thursday, March 7, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Cal Poly vs. UC Irvine Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total - - 118 points

Cal Poly vs. UC Irvine Betting Trends

Cal Poly's ATS record is 9-4-0 this season.

The Mustangs put up 6.4 more points per game (62.9) than the Anteaters allow (56.5).

Cal Poly has a 9-0 record against the spread and a 15-6 record overall when putting up more than 56.5 points.

UC Irvine's ATS record is 8-4-0 this season.

The Anteaters' 63.1 points per game are only 2.1 more points than the 61.0 the Mustangs give up.

UC Irvine is 5-0 against the spread and 14-2 overall when it scores more than 61.0 points.

Cal Poly vs. UC Irvine Over/Under Trends

This season, Cal Poly and its opponents have combined to outscore Thursday's over/under of 118 points nine times.

Six of UC Irvine's games have finished with a combined score higher than 118 points this season.

Together, these two teams combine for 126 points per game, 8.0 more than the total of 118 for this matchup.

These two teams give up a combined 117.5 points per game, 0.5 less than this contest's over/under.

This season, the average over/under for Cal Poly's games is 123.9 points, 5.9 more than the total of 118 points set for this contest.

The over/under for this contest is 1.6 points lower than the average over/under in UC Irvine's games this season (119.6 points).

Cal Poly Leaders

Ackerman: 12.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 2.0 BLK, 59.1 FG%

12.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 2.0 BLK, 59.1 FG% Shah: 12.5 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 42.2 3PT% (54-for-128)

12.5 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 42.2 3PT% (54-for-128) Ania McNicholas: 7.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 31.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (26-for-78)

7.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 31.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (26-for-78) Sydney Bourland: 7.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.2 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28)

7.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.2 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28) Sierra Lichtie: 6.7 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (11-for-39)

UC Irvine Leaders

Lee: 13.9 PTS, 2.4 STL, 43.1 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (48-for-139)

13.9 PTS, 2.4 STL, 43.1 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (48-for-139) Diaba Konate: 7.5 PTS, 2.3 STL, 37.6 FG%

7.5 PTS, 2.3 STL, 37.6 FG% Nikki Tom: 6.9 PTS, 2.0 STL, 28.4 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (27-for-118)

6.9 PTS, 2.0 STL, 28.4 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (27-for-118) Nevaeh Parkinson: 8.4 PTS, 52.1 FG%

8.4 PTS, 52.1 FG% Johnson Sidi Baba: 10.9 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)

