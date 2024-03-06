Skip to main content

Cent. Conn. St. vs. Saint Francis (PA) - Women's NEC Tournament - How to Watch

The No. 1 seed Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (9-19) take on the No. 8 seed Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (5-23) as -point favorites in the NEC Tournament Wednesday at William H. Detrick Gymnasium, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row. Both teams will look to take one step closer to earning an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

In its most recent game, Cent. Conn. St. was victorious away over Stonehill 64-45, with Samora Watson (16 PTS, 5 STL, 36.84 FG%) and Alonna Sellers (16 PTS, 63.64 FG%) leading the way. Saint Francis (PA) lost away to Le Moyne, 56-24, in its most recent game. Its top performers were Kendall Carruthers (12 PTS, 45.45 FG%) and Yanessa Boyd (6 PTS, 2 STL, 16.67 FG%).

How to Watch Cent. Conn. St. vs. Saint Francis (PA)

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NEC Front Row

  • Cent. Conn. St. has a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Blue Devils score 11.2 fewer points per game (58.2) than the Red Flash give up (69.4).
  • When Cent. Conn. St. totals more than 69.4 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • Saint Francis (PA) has gone 5-6-0 ATS this year.
  • The Red Flash score 13.8 fewer points per game (51.8) than the Blue Devils allow (65.6).

Cent. Conn. St. Leaders

  • Sofia Berisha: 9.0 PTS, FG%
  • Watson: 17.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.0 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (18-for-51)
  • Belle Lanpher: 12.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.9 FG%, 25.2 3PT% (31-for-123)
  • Meghan Kenefick: 8.3 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 21.6 3PT% (19-for-88)
  • Amaya Williams: 6.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 21.6 3PT% (16-for-74)

Saint Francis (PA) Leaders

  • Carruthers: 14.1 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (49-for-158)
  • Destini Ward: 11.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.7 FG%, 15.5 3PT% (9-for-58)
  • Kameryn Dorsey: 3.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 30.2 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)
  • Marina Artero: 3.6 PTS, 42.3 FG%
  • Julianna Gibson: 5.0 PTS, 41.5 FG%

