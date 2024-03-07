The No. 4 seed Charleston Southern Buccaneers (11-18) are -point favorites in the Big South Tournament over the No. 5 seed Presbyterian Blue Hose (17-14) on Thursday at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena. The contest starts at 2:00 PM ET, with both teams hoping to move one step closer to an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Charleston Southern won at home over Presbyterian 68-49 last time out, led by Kennedi Jackson (21 PTS, 8 REB, 60.00 FG%) and Keshunti Nichols (16 PTS, 7 REB, 3 STL, 87.50 FG%). In its last game, Presbyterian fell to Charleston Southern, 68-49, away. Its top scorers were Mara Neira (12 PTS, 4 STL, 33.33 FG%, 2-9 from 3PT) and Bryanna Brady (9 PTS, 2 STL, 20.00 FG%).

How to Watch Charleston Southern vs. Presbyterian

Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Thursday, March 7, 2024 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Charleston Southern vs. Presbyterian Betting Trends

Charleston Southern's ATS record is 7-4-0 this season.

The Buccaneers put up 61.4 points per game, only 1.7 more points than the 59.7 the Blue Hose allow.

When Charleston Southern scores more than 59.7 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 11-7 overall.

So far this season, Presbyterian has compiled a 7-4-0 record against the spread.

The Blue Hose score an average of 58.4 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 67.0 the Buccaneers allow.

Presbyterian has put together a 2-1 ATS record and a 5-0 overall record in games it scores more than 67.0 points.

Charleston Southern Leaders

Catherine Alben: 14.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 36.7 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (45-for-137)

14.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 36.7 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (45-for-137) Jackson: 14.5 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)

14.5 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26) Madison Adamson: 7.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 39.6 FG%, 27.9 3PT% (12-for-43)

7.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 39.6 FG%, 27.9 3PT% (12-for-43) Nichols: 7.7 PTS, 51.2 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

7.7 PTS, 51.2 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10) Shimei Muhammad: 5.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 31.3 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (22-for-74)

Presbyterian Leaders

Tilda Sjokvist: 12.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.6 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (49-for-159)

12.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.6 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (49-for-159) Brady: 12.4 PTS, 50.7 FG%

12.4 PTS, 50.7 FG% Neira: 11.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.9 FG%, 33.0 3PT% (63-for-191)

11.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.9 FG%, 33.0 3PT% (63-for-191) Christina Kline: 5.3 PTS, 33.7 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (30-for-99)

5.3 PTS, 33.7 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (30-for-99) Paige Kindseth: 2.9 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)

