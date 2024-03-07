Skip to main content

Charleston Southern vs. Presbyterian - Women's Big South Tournament - How to Watch

News
The No. 4 seed Charleston Southern Buccaneers (11-18) are -point favorites in the Big South Tournament over the No. 5 seed Presbyterian Blue Hose (17-14) on Thursday at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena. The contest starts at 2:00 PM ET, with both teams hoping to move one step closer to an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Charleston Southern won at home over Presbyterian 68-49 last time out, led by Kennedi Jackson (21 PTS, 8 REB, 60.00 FG%) and Keshunti Nichols (16 PTS, 7 REB, 3 STL, 87.50 FG%). In its last game, Presbyterian fell to Charleston Southern, 68-49, away. Its top scorers were Mara Neira (12 PTS, 4 STL, 33.33 FG%, 2-9 from 3PT) and Bryanna Brady (9 PTS, 2 STL, 20.00 FG%).

How to Watch Charleston Southern vs. Presbyterian

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN+

  • Charleston Southern's ATS record is 7-4-0 this season.
  • The Buccaneers put up 61.4 points per game, only 1.7 more points than the 59.7 the Blue Hose allow.
  • When Charleston Southern scores more than 59.7 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 11-7 overall.
  • So far this season, Presbyterian has compiled a 7-4-0 record against the spread.
  • The Blue Hose score an average of 58.4 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 67.0 the Buccaneers allow.
  • Presbyterian has put together a 2-1 ATS record and a 5-0 overall record in games it scores more than 67.0 points.

Charleston Southern Leaders

  • Catherine Alben: 14.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 36.7 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (45-for-137)
  • Jackson: 14.5 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)
  • Madison Adamson: 7.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 39.6 FG%, 27.9 3PT% (12-for-43)
  • Nichols: 7.7 PTS, 51.2 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)
  • Shimei Muhammad: 5.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 31.3 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (22-for-74)

Presbyterian Leaders

  • Tilda Sjokvist: 12.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.6 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (49-for-159)
  • Brady: 12.4 PTS, 50.7 FG%
  • Neira: 11.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.9 FG%, 33.0 3PT% (63-for-191)
  • Christina Kline: 5.3 PTS, 33.7 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (30-for-99)
  • Paige Kindseth: 2.9 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)

