The No. 8 seed Western Carolina Catamounts (6-23) are 24.5-point underdogs in their SoCon Tournament matchup against the No. 1 seed Chattanooga Mocs (25-4) on Thursday at Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville, beginning at 11:00 AM ET. The winner moves one step closer to the conference championship and an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

In its most recent game, Chattanooga defeated Wofford, 84-67, away. Its leading scorers were Jada Guinn (27 PTS, 3 STL, 71.43 FG%) and Raven Thompson (15 PTS, 8 REB, 75.00 FG%). In its most recent game, Western Carolina fell to UNC Greensboro 61-54 away, with Zanoria Cruz (14 PTS, 9 REB, 57.14 FG%) and Lonasia Brewer (14 PTS, 43.75 FG%) leading the way.

How to Watch Chattanooga vs. Western Carolina

Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Thursday, March 7, 2024 Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV: ESPN+

Chattanooga vs. Western Carolina Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Chattanooga -24.5 115.5 points

Chattanooga vs. Western Carolina Betting Trends

Chattanooga has gone 6-5-0 ATS this season.

The Mocs record 64.7 points per game, just 1.8 fewer points than the 66.5 the Catamounts allow.

Chattanooga is 2-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall when scoring more than 66.5 points.

So far this season, Western Carolina has put together a 3-9-0 record against the spread.

The Catamounts' 57.3 points per game are just 3.0 more points than the 54.3 the Mocs give up.

Western Carolina has put together a 2-4 ATS record and a 5-11 overall record in games it scores more than 54.3 points.

Chattanooga vs. Western Carolina Over/Under Trends

This season, Chattanooga and its opponents have combined to outscore Thursday's total of 115.5 points five times.

There have been nine Western Carolina games that ended with a combined score higher than 115.5 points this season.

The over/under for this game of 115.5 is 6.5 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Chattanooga (64.7) and Western Carolina (57.3).

The 120.8 points per game these two teams surrender combined this season are 5.3 more than the 115.5-point total in this contest.

On average, Chattanooga has had a 119.0-point over/under in its games this season, 3.5 more points than the over/under in this matchup.

A difference of 8.3 points separates the average over/under in Western Carolina's games (123.8 points) and this matchup's over/under (115.5).

Chattanooga Leaders

Guinn: 18.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 51.8 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

18.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 51.8 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19) Thompson: 14.4 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (16-for-40)

14.4 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (16-for-40) Addie Porter: 5.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 30.4 FG%, 30.1 3PT% (31-for-103)

5.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 30.4 FG%, 30.1 3PT% (31-for-103) Sigrun Olafsdottir: 5.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.1 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (36-for-112)

5.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.1 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (36-for-112) Karsen Murphy: 4.7 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (23-for-67)

Western Carolina Leaders

Brewer: 9.4 PTS, 51.9 FG%

9.4 PTS, 51.9 FG% Jada Burton: 5.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.0 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

5.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.0 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19) Chelsea Wooten: 10.3 PTS, 31.8 FG%, 26.4 3PT% (56-for-212)

10.3 PTS, 31.8 FG%, 26.4 3PT% (56-for-212) Cruz: 8.0 PTS, 43.4 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (13-for-35)

8.0 PTS, 43.4 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (13-for-35) Tyja Beans: 7.0 PTS, 46.0 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)

