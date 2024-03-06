Clemson vs. Boston College - Women's ACC Tournament - How to Watch
The No. 12 seed Clemson Tigers (12-18) and the No. 13 seed Boston College Eagles (13-18) face off in the ACC Tournament Wednesday at Greensboro Coliseum, beginning at 1:00 PM ET on ACC Network. Clemson is favored by 1.5 points. Both teams are looking to take another step toward a conference title and an automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket.
Clemson fell to Florida State 82-79 away last time out, led by Dayshanette Harris (22 PTS, 7 REB, 27.27 FG%, 2-4 from 3PT) and Ruby Whitehorn (18 PTS, 14 REB, 47.37 FG%). Boston College defeated Pittsburgh 84-58 away last time out, led by Dontavia Waggoner (24 PTS, 62.5 FG%) and JoJo Lacey (18 PTS, 7 STL, 50 FG%, 3-5 from 3PT).
How to Watch Clemson vs. Boston College
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 6, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
- Live Stream: ACC Network
Clemson vs. Boston College Betting Odds
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Clemson
140.5 points
Clemson vs. Boston College Betting Trends
- Clemson's ATS record is 15-10-0 this season.
- The Tigers score just 0.5 fewer points per game (69.5) than the Eagles allow (70.0).
- Clemson has a 12-2 record against the spread and a 9-7 record overall when scoring more than 70.0 points.
- Boston College is 13-12-0 against the spread this year.
- The Eagles' 71.0 points per game are only 1.2 more points than the 69.8 the Tigers give up to opponents.
- Boston College has put together a 9-3 ATS record and a 10-4 overall record in games it scores more than 69.8 points.
Clemson vs. Boston College Over/Under Trends
- Clemson and its opponents have combined to exceed Wednesday's total of 140.5 points 13 times this season.
- In Boston College's 27 games this season, 15 finished with more combined points than Wednesday's over/under of 140.5.
- The total for this game of 140.5 points equals the combined points per game averages for Clemson (69.5) and Boston College (71.0).
- The 139.8 points per game these two teams allow its opponents to score combined this season are 0.7 less than the 140.5-point total in this contest.
- On average, the over/under in Clemson's games is 1.2 fewer points than the over/under of 140.5 in this contest.
- The over/under for this matchup is 0.5 points lower than the average over/under in Boston College's games this season of 141.0.
Clemson Leaders
- Amari Robinson: 17.3 PTS, 52.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (28-for-77)
- Harris: 13.8 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 43.6 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (22-for-68)
- Whitehorn: 11.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.0 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (25-for-90)
- MaKayla Elmore: 4.4 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (22-for-68)
- Mackenzie Kramer: 8.3 PTS, 40.3 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (44-for-121)
Boston College Leaders
- Waggoner: 12.7 PTS, 2.9 STL, 44.4 FG%
- Teya Sidberry: 13.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.0 FG%, 26.6 3PT% (21-for-79)
- Andrea Daley: 13.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (10-for-40)
- T'Yana Todd: 11.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.5 FG%, 33.1 3PT% (41-for-124)
- Kaylah Ivey: 4.5 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 28.4 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (32-for-108)
