The No. 12 seed Clemson Tigers (12-18) and the No. 13 seed Boston College Eagles (13-18) face off in the ACC Tournament Wednesday at Greensboro Coliseum, beginning at 1:00 PM ET on ACC Network. Clemson is favored by 1.5 points. Both teams are looking to take another step toward a conference title and an automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Livestream Clemson vs. Boston College and other Women's NCAA Basketball games on Fubo!

Clemson fell to Florida State 82-79 away last time out, led by Dayshanette Harris (22 PTS, 7 REB, 27.27 FG%, 2-4 from 3PT) and Ruby Whitehorn (18 PTS, 14 REB, 47.37 FG%). Boston College defeated Pittsburgh 84-58 away last time out, led by Dontavia Waggoner (24 PTS, 62.5 FG%) and JoJo Lacey (18 PTS, 7 STL, 50 FG%, 3-5 from 3PT).

How to Watch Clemson vs. Boston College

Game Day: Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream:Watch on Fubo

Have a prediction for Clemson vs. Boston College? Place your bet with FanDuel.

Clemson vs. Boston College Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Clemson -1.5 140.5 points

Clemson vs. Boston College Betting Trends

Clemson's ATS record is 15-10-0 this season.

The Tigers score just 0.5 fewer points per game (69.5) than the Eagles allow (70.0).

Clemson has a 12-2 record against the spread and a 9-7 record overall when scoring more than 70.0 points.

Boston College is 13-12-0 against the spread this year.

The Eagles' 71.0 points per game are only 1.2 more points than the 69.8 the Tigers give up to opponents.

Boston College has put together a 9-3 ATS record and a 10-4 overall record in games it scores more than 69.8 points.

Clemson vs. Boston College Over/Under Trends

Clemson and its opponents have combined to exceed Wednesday's total of 140.5 points 13 times this season.

In Boston College's 27 games this season, 15 finished with more combined points than Wednesday's over/under of 140.5.

The total for this game of 140.5 points equals the combined points per game averages for Clemson (69.5) and Boston College (71.0).

The 139.8 points per game these two teams allow its opponents to score combined this season are 0.7 less than the 140.5-point total in this contest.

On average, the over/under in Clemson's games is 1.2 fewer points than the over/under of 140.5 in this contest.

The over/under for this matchup is 0.5 points lower than the average over/under in Boston College's games this season of 141.0.

Clemson Leaders

Amari Robinson: 17.3 PTS, 52.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (28-for-77)

17.3 PTS, 52.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (28-for-77) Harris: 13.8 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 43.6 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (22-for-68)

13.8 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 43.6 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (22-for-68) Whitehorn: 11.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.0 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (25-for-90)

11.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.0 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (25-for-90) MaKayla Elmore: 4.4 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (22-for-68)

4.4 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (22-for-68) Mackenzie Kramer: 8.3 PTS, 40.3 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (44-for-121)

Livestream Clemson vs. Boston College and other Women's NCAA Basketball games on Fubo!

Boston College Leaders

Waggoner: 12.7 PTS, 2.9 STL, 44.4 FG%

12.7 PTS, 2.9 STL, 44.4 FG% Teya Sidberry: 13.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.0 FG%, 26.6 3PT% (21-for-79)

13.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.0 FG%, 26.6 3PT% (21-for-79) Andrea Daley: 13.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (10-for-40)

13.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (10-for-40) T'Yana Todd: 11.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.5 FG%, 33.1 3PT% (41-for-124)

11.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.5 FG%, 33.1 3PT% (41-for-124) Kaylah Ivey: 4.5 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 28.4 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (32-for-108)

Find the latest odds on Clemson vs. Boston College & place your bet with BetMGM.