Cleveland State vs. Northern Kentucky - Women's Horizon Tournament - How to Watch

The No. 1 seed Cleveland State Vikings (27-4) are favored by points when they face off the No. 9 seed Northern Kentucky Norse (11-19) in the Horizon Tournament Thursday at Wolstein Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. A guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket is on the line as these teams look to claim the Horizon championship.

Cleveland State beat Northern Kentucky 81-69 at home last time out, led by Mickayla Perdue (25 PTS, 64.29 FG%, 5-7 from 3PT) and Colbi Maples (18 PTS, 66.67 FG%, 2-3 from 3PT). In its last game, Northern Kentucky won away over Oakland, 70-62. Its top scorers were Carter McCray (24 PTS, 19 REB, 4 STL, 76.92 FG%) and Kailee Davis (17 PTS, 5 AST, 50 FG%, 4-7 from 3PT).

How to Watch Cleveland State vs. Northern Kentucky

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN+

  • So far this season, Cleveland State has compiled a 7-7-0 record against the spread.
  • The Vikings score just 2.0 more points per game (74.9) than the Norse give up (72.9).
  • Cleveland State is 5-2 against the spread and 14-2 overall when scoring more than 72.9 points.
  • Northern Kentucky has a 3-6-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Norse's 68.0 points per game are 7.3 more points than the 60.7 the Vikings allow to opponents.
  • Northern Kentucky has put together a 1-2 ATS record and a 10-8 overall record in games it scores more than 60.7 points.

Cleveland State Leaders

  • Maples: 16.2 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.4 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (27-for-77)
  • Perdue: 17.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.5 FG%, 38.0 3PT% (70-for-184)
  • Carmen Villalobos: 5.0 PTS, 2.1 STL, 41.7 FG%, 35.2 3PT% (19-for-54)
  • Jordana Reisma: 9.6 PTS, 55.4 FG%
  • Sara Guerreiro: 8.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 49.5 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (21-for-45)

Northern Kentucky Leaders

  • McCray: 15.5 PTS, 11.0 REB, 1.4 STL, 55.8 FG%
  • Khamari Mitchell-Steen: 13.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 38.2 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (14-for-54)
  • Macey Blevins: 13.1 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (40-for-114)
  • Davis: 10.2 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (48-for-122)
  • Noelle Hubert: 5.1 PTS, 34.0 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (45-for-139)

