Colorado vs. Oregon - Women's Pac-12 Tournament - How to Watch
The No. 5 seed Colorado Buffaloes (21-8) are favored by 15.5 points when they square off the No. 12 seed Oregon Ducks (11-20) in the Pac-12 Tournament. The teams will look to take another step toward an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket on Wednesday at MGM Grand Garden Arena starting at 3:00 PM ET and airing on Pac-12 Network.
In its last game, Colorado fell to Washington State, 72-63, at home. Its leading scorers were Jaylyn Sherrod (18 PTS, 6 AST, 2 STL, 18.75 FG%) and Aaronette Vonleh (15 PTS, 58.33 FG%). Oregon lost to Stanford 76-56 at home in its previous game. Its top scorers were Chance Gray (18 PTS, 35.29 FG%, 4-8 from 3PT) and Grace Vanslooten (10 PTS, 2 STL, 23.53 FG%).
How to Watch Colorado vs. Oregon
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 6, 2024
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12
Colorado vs. Oregon Betting Odds
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Colorado
131.5 points
Colorado vs. Oregon Betting Trends
- Colorado is 10-17-0 against the spread this season.
- The Buffaloes record 8.3 more points per game (75.2) than the Ducks allow (66.9).
- Colorado is 8-11 against the spread and 18-3 overall when scoring more than 66.9 points.
- Oregon has a 6-14-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Ducks' 60.8 points per game are only 3.3 fewer points than the 64.1 the Buffaloes give up.
- When it scores more than 64.1 points, Oregon is 3-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall.
Colorado vs. Oregon Over/Under Trends
- This season, Colorado's games have gone over this game's 131.5-point total 19 times.
- This season, six games Oregon has played finished with a combined score higher than 131.5 points.
- Together, these two teams combine for 136 points per game, 4.5 more than the over/under of 131.5 for this contest.
- These two teams give up a combined 131 points per game, 0.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Colorado has seen a 139.3 average over/under in its games this season, 7.8 points more than the over/under in this matchup.
- Oregon's games have an average over/under of 127.7 points this season, 3.8 points lower than the over/under for this matchup.
Colorado Leaders
- Sherrod: 12.8 PTS, 2.1 STL, 44.3 FG%, 23.7 3PT% (14-for-59)
- Vonleh: 14.3 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 56.6 FG%
- Quay Miller: 9.2 PTS, 7.7 REB, 39.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (29-for-87)
- Frida Formann: 12.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.0 FG%, 41.5 3PT% (71-for-171)
- Kindyll Wetta: 5.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.7 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)
Oregon Leaders
- Phillipina Kyei: 12.8 PTS, 12.1 REB, 1.2 BLK, 52.5 FG%
- Vanslooten: 15.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.1 STL, 40.4 FG%, 7.4 3PT% (2-for-27)
- Gray: 14.1 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (59-for-170)
- Kennedy Basham: 4.5 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 42.4 FG%
- Sofia Bell: 7.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.7 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (31-for-98)
