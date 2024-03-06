The No. 5 seed Colorado Buffaloes (21-8) are favored by 15.5 points when they square off the No. 12 seed Oregon Ducks (11-20) in the Pac-12 Tournament. The teams will look to take another step toward an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket on Wednesday at MGM Grand Garden Arena starting at 3:00 PM ET and airing on Pac-12 Network.

Livestream Colorado vs. Oregon and other Women's NCAA Basketball games on Fubo!

In its last game, Colorado fell to Washington State, 72-63, at home. Its leading scorers were Jaylyn Sherrod (18 PTS, 6 AST, 2 STL, 18.75 FG%) and Aaronette Vonleh (15 PTS, 58.33 FG%). Oregon lost to Stanford 76-56 at home in its previous game. Its top scorers were Chance Gray (18 PTS, 35.29 FG%, 4-8 from 3PT) and Grace Vanslooten (10 PTS, 2 STL, 23.53 FG%).

How to Watch Colorado vs. Oregon

Game Day: Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12

Pac-12 Live Stream:Watch on Fubo

Have a prediction for Colorado vs. Oregon? Place your bet with FanDuel.

Colorado vs. Oregon Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Colorado -15.5 131.5 points

Colorado vs. Oregon Betting Trends

Colorado is 10-17-0 against the spread this season.

The Buffaloes record 8.3 more points per game (75.2) than the Ducks allow (66.9).

Colorado is 8-11 against the spread and 18-3 overall when scoring more than 66.9 points.

Oregon has a 6-14-0 record against the spread this year.

The Ducks' 60.8 points per game are only 3.3 fewer points than the 64.1 the Buffaloes give up.

When it scores more than 64.1 points, Oregon is 3-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Colorado vs. Oregon Over/Under Trends

This season, Colorado's games have gone over this game's 131.5-point total 19 times.

This season, six games Oregon has played finished with a combined score higher than 131.5 points.

Together, these two teams combine for 136 points per game, 4.5 more than the over/under of 131.5 for this contest.

These two teams give up a combined 131 points per game, 0.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Colorado has seen a 139.3 average over/under in its games this season, 7.8 points more than the over/under in this matchup.

Oregon's games have an average over/under of 127.7 points this season, 3.8 points lower than the over/under for this matchup.

Colorado Leaders

Sherrod: 12.8 PTS, 2.1 STL, 44.3 FG%, 23.7 3PT% (14-for-59)

12.8 PTS, 2.1 STL, 44.3 FG%, 23.7 3PT% (14-for-59) Vonleh: 14.3 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 56.6 FG%

14.3 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 56.6 FG% Quay Miller: 9.2 PTS, 7.7 REB, 39.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (29-for-87)

9.2 PTS, 7.7 REB, 39.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (29-for-87) Frida Formann: 12.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.0 FG%, 41.5 3PT% (71-for-171)

12.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.0 FG%, 41.5 3PT% (71-for-171) Kindyll Wetta: 5.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.7 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)

Livestream Colorado vs. Oregon and other Women's NCAA Basketball games on Fubo!

Oregon Leaders

Phillipina Kyei: 12.8 PTS, 12.1 REB, 1.2 BLK, 52.5 FG%

12.8 PTS, 12.1 REB, 1.2 BLK, 52.5 FG% Vanslooten: 15.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.1 STL, 40.4 FG%, 7.4 3PT% (2-for-27)

15.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.1 STL, 40.4 FG%, 7.4 3PT% (2-for-27) Gray: 14.1 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (59-for-170)

14.1 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (59-for-170) Kennedy Basham: 4.5 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 42.4 FG%

4.5 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 42.4 FG% Sofia Bell: 7.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.7 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (31-for-98)

Find the latest odds on Colorado vs. Oregon & place your bet with BetMGM.