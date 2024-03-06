Skip to main content

Colorado vs. Oregon - Women's Pac-12 Tournament - How to Watch

In this story:

News
Image placeholder title

The No. 5 seed Colorado Buffaloes (21-8) are favored by 15.5 points when they square off the No. 12 seed Oregon Ducks (11-20) in the Pac-12 Tournament. The teams will look to take another step toward an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket on Wednesday at MGM Grand Garden Arena starting at 3:00 PM ET and airing on Pac-12 Network.

Livestream Colorado vs. Oregon and other Women's NCAA Basketball games on Fubo!

In its last game, Colorado fell to Washington State, 72-63, at home. Its leading scorers were Jaylyn Sherrod (18 PTS, 6 AST, 2 STL, 18.75 FG%) and Aaronette Vonleh (15 PTS, 58.33 FG%). Oregon lost to Stanford 76-56 at home in its previous game. Its top scorers were Chance Gray (18 PTS, 35.29 FG%, 4-8 from 3PT) and Grace Vanslooten (10 PTS, 2 STL, 23.53 FG%).

How to Watch Colorado vs. Oregon

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: Pac-12
  • Live Stream:Watch on Fubo

Have a prediction for Colorado vs. Oregon? Place your bet with FanDuel.

Colorado vs. Oregon Betting Odds

Colorado vs Oregon Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Colorado

-15.5

131.5 points

  • Colorado is 10-17-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Buffaloes record 8.3 more points per game (75.2) than the Ducks allow (66.9).
  • Colorado is 8-11 against the spread and 18-3 overall when scoring more than 66.9 points.
  • Oregon has a 6-14-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Ducks' 60.8 points per game are only 3.3 fewer points than the 64.1 the Buffaloes give up.
  • When it scores more than 64.1 points, Oregon is 3-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall.
  • This season, Colorado's games have gone over this game's 131.5-point total 19 times.
  • This season, six games Oregon has played finished with a combined score higher than 131.5 points.
  • Together, these two teams combine for 136 points per game, 4.5 more than the over/under of 131.5 for this contest.
  • These two teams give up a combined 131 points per game, 0.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Colorado has seen a 139.3 average over/under in its games this season, 7.8 points more than the over/under in this matchup.
  • Oregon's games have an average over/under of 127.7 points this season, 3.8 points lower than the over/under for this matchup.

Colorado Leaders

  • Sherrod: 12.8 PTS, 2.1 STL, 44.3 FG%, 23.7 3PT% (14-for-59)
  • Vonleh: 14.3 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 56.6 FG%
  • Quay Miller: 9.2 PTS, 7.7 REB, 39.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (29-for-87)
  • Frida Formann: 12.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.0 FG%, 41.5 3PT% (71-for-171)
  • Kindyll Wetta: 5.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.7 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)

Livestream Colorado vs. Oregon and other Women's NCAA Basketball games on Fubo!

Oregon Leaders

  • Phillipina Kyei: 12.8 PTS, 12.1 REB, 1.2 BLK, 52.5 FG%
  • Vanslooten: 15.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.1 STL, 40.4 FG%, 7.4 3PT% (2-for-27)
  • Gray: 14.1 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (59-for-170)
  • Kennedy Basham: 4.5 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 42.4 FG%
  • Sofia Bell: 7.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.7 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (31-for-98)

Find the latest odds on Colorado vs. Oregon & place your bet with BetMGM.

Follow Athlon Sports on YouTube
Need more sports to feed your inner fan? Visit Athlon Sports on YouTube and subscribe today!
Ohio quarterback Parker Navarro
College Football

Ohio vs. Jacksonville State Prediction

Georgia Southern quarterback JC French
College Football

Georgia Southern vs. Sam Houston Prediction

New Balance storefront
News

Amazon Is Selling New Balance Cross Trainer Sneakers for Only $56

Washington State head coach Jake Dickert
College Football

College Football: 6 Coaching Candidates to Replace Jake Dickert at Washington State

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) gives a thumbs up to the crowd after the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at MVP Arena, Saturday, March 30, 2024 in Albany, N.Y.
Article

Iowa Hawkeyes Make Historic Caitlin Clark Announcement

Nike storefront
News

Nike Is Selling $180 Air Jordan High G Shoes for Only $75

Follow Athlon Sports on Google News
Stay updated with the most interesting sports stories, analysis, and breaking news for the NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.