Dayton vs. Saint Bonaventure - Women's A-10 Tournament - How to Watch
The No. 11 seed Dayton Flyers (11-18) are favored by 6.5 points in the A-10 Tournament when they play the No. 14 seed Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (4-25) Wednesday at Henrico Sports & Events Center, beginning at 2:30 PM ET. The winner moves one game closer to claiming a guaranteed place in the NCAA Tournament bracket.
In its previous game, Dayton fell to Rhode Island, 77-42, at home. Its leading scorers were Ivy Wolf (11 PTS, 30.00 FG%) and Destiny Bohanon (8 PTS, 40.00 FG%). In its most recent game, Saint Bonaventure lost at home to Richmond 61-46, with Isabellah Middleton (17 PTS, 2 STL, 58.33 FG%, 2-5 from 3PT) and Payton Fields (13 PTS, 2 BLK, 38.46 FG%, 2-8 from 3PT) the standout performers.
How to Watch Dayton vs. Saint Bonaventure
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 6, 2024
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Dayton vs. Saint Bonaventure Betting Odds
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Dayton
124.5 points
Dayton vs. Saint Bonaventure Betting Trends
- Dayton's ATS record is 6-7-0 this season.
- The Flyers put up 63.6 points per game, just 2.9 fewer points than the 66.5 the Bonnies give up.
- Dayton has a 3-2 record against the spread and a 10-1 record overall when putting up more than 66.5 points.
- Saint Bonaventure's ATS record is 5-5-0 this season.
- The Bonnies score an average of 54.8 points per game, 14.6 fewer points than the 69.4 the Flyers give up.
Dayton vs. Saint Bonaventure Over/Under Trends
- Dayton and its opponents have combined to outscore Wednesday's total (124.5 points) 11 times this season.
- Three of Saint Bonaventure's games have finished with a combined score over 124.5 points this season.
- Together, these two teams combine for 118.4 points per game, 6.1 fewer than the over/under of 124.5 for this matchup.
- This game's point total is 11.4 lower than the 135.9 points these two teams combine to give up per game.
- This season, the average over/under for Dayton's games is 133.0 points, 8.5 more than the total of 124.5 points set for this contest.
- Saint Bonaventure's games have an average over/under of 121.3 points this season, 3.2 fewer points than the over/under for this contest.
Dayton Leaders
- Arianna Smith: 9.3 PTS, 10.7 REB, 53.6 FG%
- Wolf: 11.9 PTS, 36.9 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (57-for-158)
- Mariah Perez: 6.9 PTS, 44.6 FG%
- Anyssa Jones: 8.4 PTS, 35.0 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (10-for-52)
- Bohanon: 10.1 PTS, 35.3 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (35-for-119)
Saint Bonaventure Leaders
- Middleton: 11.3 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (20-for-63)
- Dani Haskell: 12.3 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 27.4 3PT% (54-for-197)
- Nadechka Laccen: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.9 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (14-for-57)
- Kirah Dandridge: 3.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 27.8 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (5-for-30)
- Fields: 6.6 PTS, 36.9 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (26-for-89)
