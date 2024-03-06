The No. 11 seed Dayton Flyers (11-18) are favored by 6.5 points in the A-10 Tournament when they play the No. 14 seed Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (4-25) Wednesday at Henrico Sports & Events Center, beginning at 2:30 PM ET. The winner moves one game closer to claiming a guaranteed place in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

In its previous game, Dayton fell to Rhode Island, 77-42, at home. Its leading scorers were Ivy Wolf (11 PTS, 30.00 FG%) and Destiny Bohanon (8 PTS, 40.00 FG%). In its most recent game, Saint Bonaventure lost at home to Richmond 61-46, with Isabellah Middleton (17 PTS, 2 STL, 58.33 FG%, 2-5 from 3PT) and Payton Fields (13 PTS, 2 BLK, 38.46 FG%, 2-8 from 3PT) the standout performers.

How to Watch Dayton vs. Saint Bonaventure

Game Day: Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Dayton vs. Saint Bonaventure Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Dayton -6.5 124.5 points

Dayton vs. Saint Bonaventure Betting Trends

Dayton's ATS record is 6-7-0 this season.

The Flyers put up 63.6 points per game, just 2.9 fewer points than the 66.5 the Bonnies give up.

Dayton has a 3-2 record against the spread and a 10-1 record overall when putting up more than 66.5 points.

Saint Bonaventure's ATS record is 5-5-0 this season.

The Bonnies score an average of 54.8 points per game, 14.6 fewer points than the 69.4 the Flyers give up.

Dayton vs. Saint Bonaventure Over/Under Trends

Dayton and its opponents have combined to outscore Wednesday's total (124.5 points) 11 times this season.

Three of Saint Bonaventure's games have finished with a combined score over 124.5 points this season.

Together, these two teams combine for 118.4 points per game, 6.1 fewer than the over/under of 124.5 for this matchup.

This game's point total is 11.4 lower than the 135.9 points these two teams combine to give up per game.

This season, the average over/under for Dayton's games is 133.0 points, 8.5 more than the total of 124.5 points set for this contest.

Saint Bonaventure's games have an average over/under of 121.3 points this season, 3.2 fewer points than the over/under for this contest.

Dayton Leaders

Arianna Smith: 9.3 PTS, 10.7 REB, 53.6 FG%

9.3 PTS, 10.7 REB, 53.6 FG% Wolf: 11.9 PTS, 36.9 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (57-for-158)

11.9 PTS, 36.9 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (57-for-158) Mariah Perez: 6.9 PTS, 44.6 FG%

6.9 PTS, 44.6 FG% Anyssa Jones: 8.4 PTS, 35.0 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (10-for-52)

8.4 PTS, 35.0 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (10-for-52) Bohanon: 10.1 PTS, 35.3 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (35-for-119)

Saint Bonaventure Leaders

Middleton: 11.3 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (20-for-63)

11.3 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (20-for-63) Dani Haskell: 12.3 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 27.4 3PT% (54-for-197)

12.3 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 27.4 3PT% (54-for-197) Nadechka Laccen: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.9 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (14-for-57)

9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.9 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (14-for-57) Kirah Dandridge: 3.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 27.8 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (5-for-30)

3.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 27.8 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (5-for-30) Fields: 6.6 PTS, 36.9 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (26-for-89)

