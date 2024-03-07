The No. 7 seed Duke Blue Devils (19-10) and the No. 10 seed Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (17-14) will look to advance in the ACC tournament on Thursday as they meet in the conference tournament at 5:00 PM ET on ACC Network. Duke is listed as an 11.5-point favorite to win this contest and advance closer to an automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Duke lost to North Carolina 63-59 away in its last game. Its leading performers were Ashlon Jackson (17 PTS, 6 AST, 36.36 FG%, 4-8 from 3PT) and Taina Mair (12 PTS, 45.45 FG%). Georgia Tech defeated Pittsburgh 73-60 at home in its previous game. Its top scorers were Tonie Morgan (24 PTS, 11 REB, 53.85 FG%) and Kara Dunn (14 PTS, 9 REB, 37.5 FG%).

How to Watch Duke vs. Georgia Tech

Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Thursday, March 7, 2024 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

Duke vs. Georgia Tech Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Duke -11.5 122.5 points

Duke vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends

Duke is 15-10-0 against the spread this season.

The Blue Devils average 69.1 points per game, only 2.8 more points than the 66.3 the Yellow Jackets allow.

Duke has an 11-1 record against the spread and a 15-1 record overall when scoring more than 66.3 points.

Georgia Tech has a 10-13-1 record against the spread this year.

The Yellow Jackets average 10.8 more points per game (68.7) than the Blue Devils give up to opponents (57.9).

When it scores more than 57.9 points, Georgia Tech is 9-11-1 against the spread and 16-11 overall.

Duke vs. Georgia Tech Over/Under Trends

This season, Duke's games have seen a combined score higher than this matchup's 122.5-point total 17 times.

There have been 19 Georgia Tech games that finished with a combined score over 122.5 points this season.

Duke averages 69.1 points per game compared to Georgia Tech's 68.7, totaling 15.3 points over this matchup's over/under of 122.5.

These two teams surrender a combined 124.2 points per game, 1.7 more than this contest's over/under.

This season, the average over/under for Duke's games is 127.0 points, 4.5 more than the total of 122.5 points set for this contest.

Georgia Tech's games have an average over/under of 135.0 points this season, 12.5 more points than the over/under for this contest.

Duke Leaders

Mair: 10.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.2 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (37-for-118)

10.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.2 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (37-for-118) Oluchi Okananwa: 9.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.6 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (28-for-75)

9.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.6 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (28-for-75) Kennedy Brown: 8.0 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 48.6 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

8.0 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 48.6 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23) Jadyn Donovan: 6.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK, 53.7 FG%

6.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK, 53.7 FG% Reigan Richardson: 11.9 PTS, 43.0 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (26-for-89)

Georgia Tech Leaders

Morgan: 15.5 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 46.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (14-for-56)

15.5 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 46.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (14-for-56) Kayla Blackshear: 12.0 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

12.0 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Dunn: 15.6 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (36-for-120)

15.6 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (36-for-120) Ines Noguero: 6.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.6 FG%, 25.2 3PT% (29-for-115)

