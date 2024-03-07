The No. 5 seed Duquesne Dukes (18-11) are -point favorites in the A-10 Tournament when they face off against the No. 13 seed UMass Minutewomen (5-26) on Thursday at Henrico Sports & Events Center, starting at 1:30 PM ET. Both teams hope to move one step closer to an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Duquesne fell to Saint Joseph's (PA) 77-73 at home last time out, led by Megan McConnell (18 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST, 53.33 FG%, 2-6 from 3PT) and Ayanna Townsend (18 PTS, 7 REB, 50.00 FG%). UMass fell away to La Salle 49-54 last time out, led by Tori Hyduke (14 PTS, 55.56 FG%) and Chinenye Odenigbo (13 PTS, 7 REB, 75.00 FG%).

How to Watch Duquesne vs. UMass

Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Thursday, March 7, 2024 Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Duquesne vs. UMass Betting Trends

Duquesne has a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Dukes score just 1.2 fewer points per game (69.6) than the Minutewomen allow (70.8).

Duquesne is 2-4 against the spread and 11-4 overall when scoring more than 70.8 points.

UMass has a 3-10-0 record against the spread this year.

The Minutewomen put up an average of 58.1 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than the 67.0 the Dukes give up.

When it scores more than 67.0 points, UMass is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

Duquesne Leaders

McConell: 13.2 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.9 STL, 45.6 FG%, 40.3 3PT% (48-for-119)

13.2 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.9 STL, 45.6 FG%, 40.3 3PT% (48-for-119) Amaya Hamilton: 9.6 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 24.4 3PT% (19-for-78)

9.6 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 24.4 3PT% (19-for-78) Townsend: 8.1 PTS, 49.5 FG%

8.1 PTS, 49.5 FG% Tess Myers: 8.2 PTS, 37.4 FG%, 37.6 3PT% (65-for-173)

8.2 PTS, 37.4 FG%, 37.6 3PT% (65-for-173) Naelle: 10.0 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (69-for-183)

UMass Leaders

Stefanie Kulesza: 11.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.9 STL, 46.5 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (27-for-82)

11.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.9 STL, 46.5 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (27-for-82) Kristin Williams: 11.6 PTS, 35.0 FG%, 30.9 3PT% (59-for-191)

11.6 PTS, 35.0 FG%, 30.9 3PT% (59-for-191) Bre Bellamy: 6.6 PTS, 47.0 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (17-for-43)

6.6 PTS, 47.0 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (17-for-43) Alexsia Rose: 11.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.4 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (11-for-41)

11.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.4 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (11-for-41) Lilly Taulelei: 6.7 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

