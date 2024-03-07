Skip to main content

Duquesne vs. UMass - Women's A-10 Tournament - How to Watch

The No. 5 seed Duquesne Dukes (18-11) are -point favorites in the A-10 Tournament when they face off against the No. 13 seed UMass Minutewomen (5-26) on Thursday at Henrico Sports & Events Center, starting at 1:30 PM ET. Both teams hope to move one step closer to an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Duquesne fell to Saint Joseph's (PA) 77-73 at home last time out, led by Megan McConnell (18 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST, 53.33 FG%, 2-6 from 3PT) and Ayanna Townsend (18 PTS, 7 REB, 50.00 FG%). UMass fell away to La Salle 49-54 last time out, led by Tori Hyduke (14 PTS, 55.56 FG%) and Chinenye Odenigbo (13 PTS, 7 REB, 75.00 FG%).

How to Watch Duquesne vs. UMass

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024
  • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN+

  • Duquesne has a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Dukes score just 1.2 fewer points per game (69.6) than the Minutewomen allow (70.8).
  • Duquesne is 2-4 against the spread and 11-4 overall when scoring more than 70.8 points.
  • UMass has a 3-10-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Minutewomen put up an average of 58.1 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than the 67.0 the Dukes give up.
  • When it scores more than 67.0 points, UMass is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

Duquesne Leaders

  • McConell: 13.2 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.9 STL, 45.6 FG%, 40.3 3PT% (48-for-119)
  • Amaya Hamilton: 9.6 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 24.4 3PT% (19-for-78)
  • Townsend: 8.1 PTS, 49.5 FG%
  • Tess Myers: 8.2 PTS, 37.4 FG%, 37.6 3PT% (65-for-173)
  • Naelle: 10.0 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (69-for-183)

UMass Leaders

  • Stefanie Kulesza: 11.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.9 STL, 46.5 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (27-for-82)
  • Kristin Williams: 11.6 PTS, 35.0 FG%, 30.9 3PT% (59-for-191)
  • Bre Bellamy: 6.6 PTS, 47.0 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (17-for-43)
  • Alexsia Rose: 11.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.4 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (11-for-41)
  • Lilly Taulelei: 6.7 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

