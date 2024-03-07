Skip to main content

Eastern Illinois vs. Tennessee State - Women's OVC Tournament - How to Watch

In this story:

News
Image placeholder title

The No. 4 seed Eastern Illinois Panthers (14-17) are -point favorites to win and move closer to a guaranteed berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket against the No. 8 seed Tennessee State Tigers (11-18) in the OVC Tournament Thursday at Ford Center, starting at 2:00 PM ET.

Livestream Women's NCAA Basketball games on Fubo!

In its last game, Eastern Illinois fell away to Western Illinois, 64-54. Its leading scorers were Macy McGlone (14 PTS, 13 REB, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 50.00 FG%) and Charita Lewis (9 PTS, 30.00 FG%). In its most recent game, Tennessee State beat Morehead State 58-50 away, with Eboni Williams (13 PTS, 12 REB, 2 STL, 38.46 FG%) and Sanaa' St. Andre (12 PTS, 3 STL, 35.29 FG%) the standout performers.

How to Watch Eastern Illinois vs. Tennessee State

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN+

Have a prediction for Eastern Illinois vs. Tennessee State? Place your bet with FanDuel.

  • Eastern Illinois' ATS record is 6-6-0 this season.
  • The 66.2 points per game the Panthers score are the same as the Tigers allow.
  • When Eastern Illinois puts up more than 68.4 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 10-3 overall.
  • Tennessee State is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Tigers' 62.6 points per game are 5.8 fewer points than the 68.4 the Panthers allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 68.4 points, Tennessee State is 2-1 against the spread and 6-6 overall.

Eastern Illinois Leaders

  • McGlone: 18.1 PTS, 12.0 REB, 1.8 BLK, 50.8 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25)
  • Miah Monahan: 11.1 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 38.1 FG%, 23.9 3PT% (28-for-117)
  • Ellie Buzzelle: 10.0 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (69-for-182)
  • Lewis: 8.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.6 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (36-for-114)
  • Taris Thornton: 8.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.9 FG%

Sign up for Fubo and catch Women's NCAA Basketball games all season!

Tennessee State Leaders

  • St. Andre: 15.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 41.5 FG%, 24.4 3PT% (21-for-86)
  • Zyion Shannon: 11.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.4 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (24-for-76)
  • Williams: 8.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.7 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34)
  • Caitlin Anderson: 7.1 PTS, 39.8 FG%
  • Saniah Parker: 9.9 PTS, 2.5 STL, 34.3 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36)

Find the latest odds on Eastern Illinois vs. Tennessee State & place your bet with BetMGM.

Follow Athlon Sports on YouTube
Need more sports to feed your inner fan? Visit Athlon Sports on YouTube and subscribe today!
Nike logo
News

Nike Is Selling $150 Kevin Durant Sneakers for Only $95

New Balance store
News

New Balance Is Selling $70 Skate Shoes That Have 'Better Board Feel Than Vans'

Northern Illinois head coach Thomas Hammock
College Football

Northern Illinois vs. Fresno State Prediction

UTSA quarterback Owen McCown
College Football

UTSA vs. Coastal Carolina Prediction

Nike swoosh logo
News

Nike Is Selling $120 Kids Air Jordan 1 Mid Sneakers for $73 Right Now

Ohio State quarterback Will Howard
College Football

College Football Playoff: First Look at Matchups, Storylines to Watch in Quarterfinals for 2024-25

Follow Athlon Sports on Google News
Stay updated with the most interesting sports stories, analysis, and breaking news for the NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.