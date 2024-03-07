Eastern Illinois vs. Tennessee State - Women's OVC Tournament - How to Watch
The No. 4 seed Eastern Illinois Panthers (14-17) are -point favorites to win and move closer to a guaranteed berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket against the No. 8 seed Tennessee State Tigers (11-18) in the OVC Tournament Thursday at Ford Center, starting at 2:00 PM ET.
In its last game, Eastern Illinois fell away to Western Illinois, 64-54. Its leading scorers were Macy McGlone (14 PTS, 13 REB, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 50.00 FG%) and Charita Lewis (9 PTS, 30.00 FG%). In its most recent game, Tennessee State beat Morehead State 58-50 away, with Eboni Williams (13 PTS, 12 REB, 2 STL, 38.46 FG%) and Sanaa' St. Andre (12 PTS, 3 STL, 35.29 FG%) the standout performers.
How to Watch Eastern Illinois vs. Tennessee State
- Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Eastern Illinois vs. Tennessee State Betting Trends
- Eastern Illinois' ATS record is 6-6-0 this season.
- The 66.2 points per game the Panthers score are the same as the Tigers allow.
- When Eastern Illinois puts up more than 68.4 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 10-3 overall.
- Tennessee State is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Tigers' 62.6 points per game are 5.8 fewer points than the 68.4 the Panthers allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 68.4 points, Tennessee State is 2-1 against the spread and 6-6 overall.
Eastern Illinois Leaders
- McGlone: 18.1 PTS, 12.0 REB, 1.8 BLK, 50.8 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25)
- Miah Monahan: 11.1 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 38.1 FG%, 23.9 3PT% (28-for-117)
- Ellie Buzzelle: 10.0 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (69-for-182)
- Lewis: 8.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.6 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (36-for-114)
- Taris Thornton: 8.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.9 FG%
Tennessee State Leaders
- St. Andre: 15.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 41.5 FG%, 24.4 3PT% (21-for-86)
- Zyion Shannon: 11.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.4 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (24-for-76)
- Williams: 8.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.7 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34)
- Caitlin Anderson: 7.1 PTS, 39.8 FG%
- Saniah Parker: 9.9 PTS, 2.5 STL, 34.3 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36)
