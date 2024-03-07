The No. 4 seed Eastern Illinois Panthers (14-17) are -point favorites to win and move closer to a guaranteed berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket against the No. 8 seed Tennessee State Tigers (11-18) in the OVC Tournament Thursday at Ford Center, starting at 2:00 PM ET.

Livestream Women's NCAA Basketball games on Fubo!

In its last game, Eastern Illinois fell away to Western Illinois, 64-54. Its leading scorers were Macy McGlone (14 PTS, 13 REB, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 50.00 FG%) and Charita Lewis (9 PTS, 30.00 FG%). In its most recent game, Tennessee State beat Morehead State 58-50 away, with Eboni Williams (13 PTS, 12 REB, 2 STL, 38.46 FG%) and Sanaa' St. Andre (12 PTS, 3 STL, 35.29 FG%) the standout performers.

How to Watch Eastern Illinois vs. Tennessee State

Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Thursday, March 7, 2024 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Have a prediction for Eastern Illinois vs. Tennessee State? Place your bet with FanDuel.

Eastern Illinois vs. Tennessee State Betting Trends

Eastern Illinois' ATS record is 6-6-0 this season.

The 66.2 points per game the Panthers score are the same as the Tigers allow.

When Eastern Illinois puts up more than 68.4 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 10-3 overall.

Tennessee State is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Tigers' 62.6 points per game are 5.8 fewer points than the 68.4 the Panthers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 68.4 points, Tennessee State is 2-1 against the spread and 6-6 overall.

Eastern Illinois Leaders

McGlone: 18.1 PTS, 12.0 REB, 1.8 BLK, 50.8 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25)

18.1 PTS, 12.0 REB, 1.8 BLK, 50.8 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25) Miah Monahan: 11.1 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 38.1 FG%, 23.9 3PT% (28-for-117)

11.1 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 38.1 FG%, 23.9 3PT% (28-for-117) Ellie Buzzelle: 10.0 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (69-for-182)

10.0 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (69-for-182) Lewis: 8.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.6 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (36-for-114)

8.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.6 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (36-for-114) Taris Thornton: 8.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.9 FG%

Sign up for Fubo and catch Women's NCAA Basketball games all season!

Tennessee State Leaders

St. Andre: 15.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 41.5 FG%, 24.4 3PT% (21-for-86)

15.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 41.5 FG%, 24.4 3PT% (21-for-86) Zyion Shannon: 11.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.4 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (24-for-76)

11.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.4 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (24-for-76) Williams: 8.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.7 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34)

8.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.7 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34) Caitlin Anderson: 7.1 PTS, 39.8 FG%

7.1 PTS, 39.8 FG% Saniah Parker: 9.9 PTS, 2.5 STL, 34.3 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36)

Find the latest odds on Eastern Illinois vs. Tennessee State & place your bet with BetMGM.