The Evansville Purple Aces (4-25) and the Drake Bulldogs (24-5) meet at Meeks Family Fieldhouse on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup has no set line.

In its previous game, Evansville fell to Belmont 80-55 away, with Maggie Hartwig (21 PTS, 10 REB, 45 FG%) and Nevaeh Thomas (19 PTS, 8 REB, 3 STL, 58.33 FG%) the standout performers. Drake defeated Valparaiso 82-62 at home in its most recent game. Its top performers were Courtney Becker (14 PTS, 2 BLK, 85.71 FG%) and Grace Berg (14 PTS, 66.67 FG%).

How to Watch Evansville vs. Drake

Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Thursday, March 7, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Evansville vs. Drake Betting Trends

Evansville has covered the spread only twice in 12 opportunities this season.

The Purple Aces record 6.3 fewer points per game (63.7) than the Bulldogs give up (70.0).

When Evansville totals more than 70.0 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-6 overall.

Drake is 4-7-0 ATS this year.

The Bulldogs' 80.8 points per game are just 0.5 fewer points than the 81.3 the Purple Aces give up.

When it scores more than 81.3 points, Drake is 3-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Evansville Leaders

Hartwig: 11.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 38.8 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (28-for-101)

11.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 38.8 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (28-for-101) Kynidi Mason Striverson: 11.9 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 28.7 3PT% (25-for-87)

11.9 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 28.7 3PT% (25-for-87) Thomas: 15.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 48.0 FG%

15.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 48.0 FG% Barbora Tomancova: 9.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 43.6 FG%

9.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 43.6 FG% Julia Palomo: 4.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.0 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (13-for-43)

Drake Leaders

Katie Dinnebier: 18.0 PTS, 6.9 AST, 2.6 STL, 51.8 FG%, 38.4 3PT% (48-for-125)

18.0 PTS, 6.9 AST, 2.6 STL, 51.8 FG%, 38.4 3PT% (48-for-125) Anna Miller: 12.8 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.1 STL, 2.6 BLK, 53.6 FG%, 26.0 3PT% (13-for-50)

12.8 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.1 STL, 2.6 BLK, 53.6 FG%, 26.0 3PT% (13-for-50) Berg: 16.9 PTS, 50.6 FG%, 33.1 3PT% (39-for-118)

16.9 PTS, 50.6 FG%, 33.1 3PT% (39-for-118) Becker: 8.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 59.3 FG%, 46.3 3PT% (19-for-41)

8.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 59.3 FG%, 46.3 3PT% (19-for-41) Taylor McAulay: 10.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 48.7 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (35-for-104)

