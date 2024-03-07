Evansville vs. Drake - Women's College Basketball - How to Watch
The Evansville Purple Aces (4-25) and the Drake Bulldogs (24-5) meet at Meeks Family Fieldhouse on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup has no set line.
In its previous game, Evansville fell to Belmont 80-55 away, with Maggie Hartwig (21 PTS, 10 REB, 45 FG%) and Nevaeh Thomas (19 PTS, 8 REB, 3 STL, 58.33 FG%) the standout performers. Drake defeated Valparaiso 82-62 at home in its most recent game. Its top performers were Courtney Becker (14 PTS, 2 BLK, 85.71 FG%) and Grace Berg (14 PTS, 66.67 FG%).
How to Watch Evansville vs. Drake
- Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Evansville vs. Drake Betting Trends
- Evansville has covered the spread only twice in 12 opportunities this season.
- The Purple Aces record 6.3 fewer points per game (63.7) than the Bulldogs give up (70.0).
- When Evansville totals more than 70.0 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-6 overall.
- Drake is 4-7-0 ATS this year.
- The Bulldogs' 80.8 points per game are just 0.5 fewer points than the 81.3 the Purple Aces give up.
- When it scores more than 81.3 points, Drake is 3-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall.
Evansville Leaders
- Hartwig: 11.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 38.8 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (28-for-101)
- Kynidi Mason Striverson: 11.9 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 28.7 3PT% (25-for-87)
- Thomas: 15.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 48.0 FG%
- Barbora Tomancova: 9.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 43.6 FG%
- Julia Palomo: 4.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.0 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (13-for-43)
Drake Leaders
- Katie Dinnebier: 18.0 PTS, 6.9 AST, 2.6 STL, 51.8 FG%, 38.4 3PT% (48-for-125)
- Anna Miller: 12.8 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.1 STL, 2.6 BLK, 53.6 FG%, 26.0 3PT% (13-for-50)
- Berg: 16.9 PTS, 50.6 FG%, 33.1 3PT% (39-for-118)
- Becker: 8.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 59.3 FG%, 46.3 3PT% (19-for-41)
- Taylor McAulay: 10.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 48.7 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (35-for-104)
