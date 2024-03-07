Skip to main content

Florida International vs. UTEP - Women's College Basketball - How to Watch

The Florida International Panthers (19-9) host the UTEP Miners (11-17) at Ocean Bank Convocation Center on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. There is no line set for the matchup.

In its previous game, Florida International defeated Western Kentucky 71-68 away, with Kaliah Henderson (23 PTS, 7 REB, 2 STL, 60 FG%) and Olivia Trice (18 PTS, 2 BLK, 53.85 FG%, 4-7 from 3PT) leading the way. In its previous game, UTEP lost at home to Liberty, 80-63. Its top performers were Jane Asinde (18 PTS, 9 REB, 41.67 FG%) and Luisa Vydrova (15 PTS, 50 FG%).

How to Watch Florida International vs. UTEP

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN+

  • So far this season, Florida International has put together a 4-8-0 record against the spread.
  • The Panthers record just 1.6 fewer points per game (69.3) than the Miners allow (70.9).
  • Florida International has a 3-1 record against the spread and a 10-0 record overall when scoring more than 70.9 points.
  • UTEP is 4-6-0 ATS this year.
  • The Miners put up an average of 67.4 points per game, only 3.5 more points than the 63.9 the Panthers allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 63.9 points, UTEP is 1-3 against the spread and 8-8 overall.

Florida International Leaders

  • Mya Kone: 11.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.1 BLK, 38.4 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (45-for-146)
  • Tanajah Hayes: 10.3 PTS, 2.1 STL, 40.5 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (19-for-55)
  • Henderson: 9.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)
  • Courtney Prenger: 9.0 PTS, 47.5 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36)
  • Angena Belloso: 7.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.3 FG%, 42.7 3PT% (32-for-75)

UTEP Leaders

  • Asinde: 16.1 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.7 STL, 45.9 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (10-for-42)
  • Erin Wilson: 12.0 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.5 STL, 48.8 FG%, 13.0 3PT% (3-for-23)
  • Mahri Petree: 8.4 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (31-for-87)
  • Delma Zita: 5.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.1 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)
  • Aaliyah Stanton: 6.2 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (14-for-38)

