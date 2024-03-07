The Florida International Panthers (19-9) host the UTEP Miners (11-17) at Ocean Bank Convocation Center on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. There is no line set for the matchup.

In its previous game, Florida International defeated Western Kentucky 71-68 away, with Kaliah Henderson (23 PTS, 7 REB, 2 STL, 60 FG%) and Olivia Trice (18 PTS, 2 BLK, 53.85 FG%, 4-7 from 3PT) leading the way. In its previous game, UTEP lost at home to Liberty, 80-63. Its top performers were Jane Asinde (18 PTS, 9 REB, 41.67 FG%) and Luisa Vydrova (15 PTS, 50 FG%).

How to Watch Florida International vs. UTEP

Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Thursday, March 7, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Florida International vs. UTEP Betting Trends

So far this season, Florida International has put together a 4-8-0 record against the spread.

The Panthers record just 1.6 fewer points per game (69.3) than the Miners allow (70.9).

Florida International has a 3-1 record against the spread and a 10-0 record overall when scoring more than 70.9 points.

UTEP is 4-6-0 ATS this year.

The Miners put up an average of 67.4 points per game, only 3.5 more points than the 63.9 the Panthers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 63.9 points, UTEP is 1-3 against the spread and 8-8 overall.

Florida International Leaders

Mya Kone: 11.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.1 BLK, 38.4 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (45-for-146)

11.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.1 BLK, 38.4 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (45-for-146) Tanajah Hayes: 10.3 PTS, 2.1 STL, 40.5 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (19-for-55)

10.3 PTS, 2.1 STL, 40.5 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (19-for-55) Henderson: 9.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)

9.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22) Courtney Prenger: 9.0 PTS, 47.5 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36)

9.0 PTS, 47.5 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36) Angena Belloso: 7.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.3 FG%, 42.7 3PT% (32-for-75)

UTEP Leaders

Asinde: 16.1 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.7 STL, 45.9 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (10-for-42)

16.1 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.7 STL, 45.9 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (10-for-42) Erin Wilson: 12.0 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.5 STL, 48.8 FG%, 13.0 3PT% (3-for-23)

12.0 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.5 STL, 48.8 FG%, 13.0 3PT% (3-for-23) Mahri Petree: 8.4 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (31-for-87)

8.4 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (31-for-87) Delma Zita: 5.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.1 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

5.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.1 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24) Aaliyah Stanton: 6.2 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (14-for-38)

