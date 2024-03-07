Florida International vs. UTEP - Women's College Basketball - How to Watch
The Florida International Panthers (19-9) host the UTEP Miners (11-17) at Ocean Bank Convocation Center on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. There is no line set for the matchup.
Livestream Women's NCAA Basketball games on Fubo!
In its previous game, Florida International defeated Western Kentucky 71-68 away, with Kaliah Henderson (23 PTS, 7 REB, 2 STL, 60 FG%) and Olivia Trice (18 PTS, 2 BLK, 53.85 FG%, 4-7 from 3PT) leading the way. In its previous game, UTEP lost at home to Liberty, 80-63. Its top performers were Jane Asinde (18 PTS, 9 REB, 41.67 FG%) and Luisa Vydrova (15 PTS, 50 FG%).
How to Watch Florida International vs. UTEP
- Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Have a prediction for Florida International vs. UTEP? Place your bet with FanDuel.
Florida International vs. UTEP Betting Trends
- So far this season, Florida International has put together a 4-8-0 record against the spread.
- The Panthers record just 1.6 fewer points per game (69.3) than the Miners allow (70.9).
- Florida International has a 3-1 record against the spread and a 10-0 record overall when scoring more than 70.9 points.
- UTEP is 4-6-0 ATS this year.
- The Miners put up an average of 67.4 points per game, only 3.5 more points than the 63.9 the Panthers allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 63.9 points, UTEP is 1-3 against the spread and 8-8 overall.
Florida International Leaders
- Mya Kone: 11.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.1 BLK, 38.4 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (45-for-146)
- Tanajah Hayes: 10.3 PTS, 2.1 STL, 40.5 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (19-for-55)
- Henderson: 9.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)
- Courtney Prenger: 9.0 PTS, 47.5 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36)
- Angena Belloso: 7.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.3 FG%, 42.7 3PT% (32-for-75)
Sign up for Fubo and catch Women's NCAA Basketball games all season!
UTEP Leaders
- Asinde: 16.1 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.7 STL, 45.9 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (10-for-42)
- Erin Wilson: 12.0 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.5 STL, 48.8 FG%, 13.0 3PT% (3-for-23)
- Mahri Petree: 8.4 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (31-for-87)
- Delma Zita: 5.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.1 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)
- Aaliyah Stanton: 6.2 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (14-for-38)
Find the latest odds on Florida International vs. UTEP & place your bet with BetMGM.