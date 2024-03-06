The No. 11 seed Florida Gators (14-14) are 4.5-point favorites in the SEC Tournament over the No. 14 seed Missouri Tigers (11-18) on Wednesday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The contest begins at 1:30 PM ET and airs on SEC Network, with the winner moving one step closer to securing a guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Florida lost at home to Auburn, 77-74, in its previous game. Its leading performers were Leilani Correa (23 PTS, 10 REB, 2 STL, 46.67 FG%) and Aliyah Matharu (22 PTS, 4 STL, 22.22 FG%). Missouri fell to Mississippi State 90-75 away last time out, led by Hayley Frank (18 PTS, 50.00 FG%, 2-8 from 3PT) and Ashton Judd (17 PTS, 58.33 FG%).

How to Watch Florida vs. Missouri

Game Day: Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: SECN

Florida vs. Missouri Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Florida -4.5 148 points

Florida vs. Missouri Betting Trends

So far this season, Florida has put together a 13-9-0 record against the spread.

The Gators score only 4.8 more points per game (76.0) than the Tigers give up (71.2).

When Florida scores more than 71.2 points, it is 9-5 against the spread and 11-7 overall.

Missouri is 4-12-1 against the spread this year.

The Tigers score an average of 70.3 points per game, just 1.1 fewer points than the 71.4 the Gators give up.

When it scores more than 71.4 points, Missouri is 2-1-1 against the spread and 7-4 overall.

Florida vs. Missouri Over/Under Trends

Florida and its opponents have combined to go over Wednesday's over/under of 148 points 16 times this season.

There have been five Missouri games that finished with a combined score over 148 points this season.

The point total for the game of 148 is 1.7 more than the combined points per game averages for Florida (76.0) and Missouri (70.3).

These two teams give up a combined 142.6 points per game, 5.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Florida has seen a 147.4 average over/under in its games this season, 0.6 less than the over/under in this contest.

The over/under for this matchup is 6.5 points more than the average over/under in Missouri's games this season (141.5 points).

Florida Leaders

Correa: 18.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.4 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (51-for-134)

18.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.4 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (51-for-134) Matharu: 18.2 PTS, 2.7 STL, 39.7 FG%, 25.2 3PT% (40-for-159)

18.2 PTS, 2.7 STL, 39.7 FG%, 25.2 3PT% (40-for-159) Jeriah Warren: 4.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 45.9 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)

4.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 45.9 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33) Faith Dut: 5.8 PTS, 49.2 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

5.8 PTS, 49.2 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23) Laila Reynolds: 6.9 PTS, 44.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

Missouri Leaders

Mama Dembele: 10.3 PTS, 6.5 AST, 3.3 STL, 43.2 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)

10.3 PTS, 6.5 AST, 3.3 STL, 43.2 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37) Frank: 16.7 PTS, 45.0 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (57-for-155)

16.7 PTS, 45.0 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (57-for-155) Judd: 13.3 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (44-for-128)

13.3 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (44-for-128) Grace Slaughter: 11.4 PTS, 47.7 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (34-for-92)

11.4 PTS, 47.7 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (34-for-92) Abbey Schreacke: 7.6 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 38.4 3PT% (48-for-125)

