Florida vs. Missouri - Women's SEC Tournament - How to Watch

The No. 11 seed Florida Gators (14-14) are 4.5-point favorites in the SEC Tournament over the No. 14 seed Missouri Tigers (11-18) on Wednesday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The contest begins at 1:30 PM ET and airs on SEC Network, with the winner moving one step closer to securing a guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Florida lost at home to Auburn, 77-74, in its previous game. Its leading performers were Leilani Correa (23 PTS, 10 REB, 2 STL, 46.67 FG%) and Aliyah Matharu (22 PTS, 4 STL, 22.22 FG%). Missouri fell to Mississippi State 90-75 away last time out, led by Hayley Frank (18 PTS, 50.00 FG%, 2-8 from 3PT) and Ashton Judd (17 PTS, 58.33 FG%).

How to Watch Florida vs. Missouri

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
  • TV: SECN
Florida vs. Missouri Betting Odds

Florida vs Missouri Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Florida

-4.5

148 points

  • So far this season, Florida has put together a 13-9-0 record against the spread.
  • The Gators score only 4.8 more points per game (76.0) than the Tigers give up (71.2).
  • When Florida scores more than 71.2 points, it is 9-5 against the spread and 11-7 overall.
  • Missouri is 4-12-1 against the spread this year.
  • The Tigers score an average of 70.3 points per game, just 1.1 fewer points than the 71.4 the Gators give up.
  • When it scores more than 71.4 points, Missouri is 2-1-1 against the spread and 7-4 overall.
  • Florida and its opponents have combined to go over Wednesday's over/under of 148 points 16 times this season.
  • There have been five Missouri games that finished with a combined score over 148 points this season.
  • The point total for the game of 148 is 1.7 more than the combined points per game averages for Florida (76.0) and Missouri (70.3).
  • These two teams give up a combined 142.6 points per game, 5.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Florida has seen a 147.4 average over/under in its games this season, 0.6 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • The over/under for this matchup is 6.5 points more than the average over/under in Missouri's games this season (141.5 points).

Florida Leaders

  • Correa: 18.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.4 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (51-for-134)
  • Matharu: 18.2 PTS, 2.7 STL, 39.7 FG%, 25.2 3PT% (40-for-159)
  • Jeriah Warren: 4.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 45.9 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)
  • Faith Dut: 5.8 PTS, 49.2 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)
  • Laila Reynolds: 6.9 PTS, 44.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

Missouri Leaders

  • Mama Dembele: 10.3 PTS, 6.5 AST, 3.3 STL, 43.2 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)
  • Frank: 16.7 PTS, 45.0 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (57-for-155)
  • Judd: 13.3 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (44-for-128)
  • Grace Slaughter: 11.4 PTS, 47.7 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (34-for-92)
  • Abbey Schreacke: 7.6 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 38.4 3PT% (48-for-125)

