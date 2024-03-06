The No. 8 seed Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (6-23) are favored by points in the Big South Tournament when they square off the No. 9 seed UNC Asheville Bulldogs (10-19) Wednesday at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena, beginning at 6:00 PM ET. The winner moves one game closer to claiming a guaranteed place in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Livestream Women's NCAA Basketball games on Fubo!

Gardner-Webb fell to Winthrop 72-54 at home in its last game. Its leading scorers were Anaya Harris (10 PTS, 3 STL, 33.33 FG%) and Lauren Bailey (8 PTS, 15.38 FG%, 2-12 from 3PT). In its previous game, UNC Asheville fell at home to Radford 55-54, with McKinley Brooks-Sumpter (15 PTS, 8 REB, 31.25 FG%) and Mallory Bruce (8 PTS, 33.33 FG%) leading the way.

How to Watch Gardner-Webb vs. UNC Asheville

Game Day: Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Have a prediction for Gardner-Webb vs. UNC Asheville? Place your bet with FanDuel.

Gardner-Webb vs. UNC Asheville Betting Trends

Gardner-Webb is 3-9-0 ATS this season.

The 61.9 points per game the Runnin' Bulldogs score are just 2.2 more points than the Bulldogs allow (59.7).

Gardner-Webb is 2-3 against the spread and 6-9 overall when scoring more than 59.7 points.

UNC Asheville's ATS record is 10-0-0 this season.

The Bulldogs put up an average of 59.1 points per game, 17.7 fewer points than the 76.8 the Runnin' Bulldogs allow.

Gardner-Webb Leaders

Ashley Hawkins: 15.1 PTS, 5.7 AST, 41.2 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (29-for-82)

15.1 PTS, 5.7 AST, 41.2 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (29-for-82) Bailey: 8.2 PTS, 33.2 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (52-for-168)

8.2 PTS, 33.2 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (52-for-168) Ramatoulaye Keita: 4.5 PTS, 48.1 FG%

4.5 PTS, 48.1 FG% Micahla Funderburk: 8.3 PTS, 33.2 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (64-for-190)

8.3 PTS, 33.2 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (64-for-190) Harris: 7.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.9 FG%, 25.5 3PT% (12-for-47)

Sign up for Fubo and catch Women's NCAA Basketball games all season!

UNC Asheville Leaders

Brooks-Sumpter: 14.2 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28)

14.2 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28) Jaila Lee: 8.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.3 FG%, 15.9 3PT% (7-for-44)

8.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.3 FG%, 15.9 3PT% (7-for-44) Bruce: 10.9 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (21-for-82)

10.9 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (21-for-82) Jamaya Blanks: 5.0 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (14-for-48)

5.0 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (14-for-48) Abigail Wilson: 5.0 PTS, 47.4 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29)

Find the latest odds on Gardner-Webb vs. UNC Asheville & place your bet with BetMGM.