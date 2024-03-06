The ACC conference tournament continues Wednesday as the No. 10 seed Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (16-14) face off against the No. 15 seed Pittsburgh Panthers (8-23) at Greensboro Coliseum, beginning at 3:30 PM ET on ACC Network. Georgia Tech is a 9.5-point favorite to move one step closer to an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

In its previous game, Georgia Tech won away over Miami (FL) 71-66, with Kayla Blackshear (18 PTS, 9 REB, 53.85 FG%) and Tonie Morgan (16 PTS, 10 REB, 6 AST, 30 FG%) leading the way. Pittsburgh won at home over Boston College 58-84 last time out, led by Liatu King (14 PTS, 10 REB, 50 FG%) and Aislin (12 PTS, 50 FG%, 2-5 from 3PT).

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network

Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Georgia Tech -9.5 128.5 points

Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends

Georgia Tech's ATS record is 9-13-1 this season.

The Yellow Jackets average 68.5 points per game, just 0.5 fewer points than the 69.0 the Panthers give up.

When Georgia Tech puts up more than 69.0 points, it is 4-5-1 against the spread and 9-3 overall.

Pittsburgh is 8-17-0 ATS this year.

The Panthers put up 5.7 fewer points per game (60.8) than the Yellow Jackets allow their opponents to score (66.5).

Pittsburgh is 2-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall when it scores more than 66.5 points.

Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh Over/Under Trends

This season, Georgia Tech and its opponents have combined to outscore Wednesday's total of 128.5 points 15 times.

There have been 16 Pittsburgh games that ended with a combined score over 128.5 points this season.

Together, these two teams combine for 129.3 points per game, 0.8 more than the point total of 128.5 for this matchup.

The 135.5 points per game combined these two teams surrender this season are 7.0 more than the 128.5 total in this contest.

This season, the average over/under for Georgia Tech's games is 135.1 points, 6.6 more than the total of 128.5 points set for this contest.

Pittsburgh's games have an average over/under of 129.8 points this season, 1.3 more points than the over/under for this contest.

Georgia Tech Leaders

Morgan: 15.2 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 46.2 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (14-for-54)

15.2 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 46.2 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (14-for-54) Blackshear: 12.0 PTS, 49.1 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

12.0 PTS, 49.1 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Kara Dunn: 15.7 PTS, 45.6 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (35-for-116)

15.7 PTS, 45.6 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (35-for-116) Ines Noguero: 6.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.1 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (29-for-112)

6.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.1 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (29-for-112) Rusne Augustinaite: 10.9 PTS, 36.9 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (66-for-185)

Pittsburgh Leaders

King: 18.8 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.5 BLK, 52.6 FG%

18.8 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.5 BLK, 52.6 FG% Jala Jordan: 8.2 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 23.6 3PT% (13-for-55)

8.2 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 23.6 3PT% (13-for-55) Marley Washenitz: 4.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 26.7 FG%, 12.8 3PT% (5-for-39)

4.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 26.7 FG%, 12.8 3PT% (5-for-39) Rapuluchi Ayodele: 4.7 PTS, 45.7 FG%

4.7 PTS, 45.7 FG% Malcolm: 9.0 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 29.9 3PT% (38-for-127)

