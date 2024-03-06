Skip to main content

Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh - Women's ACC Tournament - How to Watch

The ACC conference tournament continues Wednesday as the No. 10 seed Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (16-14) face off against the No. 15 seed Pittsburgh Panthers (8-23) at Greensboro Coliseum, beginning at 3:30 PM ET on ACC Network. Georgia Tech is a 9.5-point favorite to move one step closer to an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

In its previous game, Georgia Tech won away over Miami (FL) 71-66, with Kayla Blackshear (18 PTS, 9 REB, 53.85 FG%) and Tonie Morgan (16 PTS, 10 REB, 6 AST, 30 FG%) leading the way. Pittsburgh won at home over Boston College 58-84 last time out, led by Liatu King (14 PTS, 10 REB, 50 FG%) and Aislin (12 PTS, 50 FG%, 2-5 from 3PT).

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV: ACC Network
Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh Betting Odds

Georgia Tech vs Pittsburgh Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Georgia Tech

-9.5

128.5 points

  • Georgia Tech's ATS record is 9-13-1 this season.
  • The Yellow Jackets average 68.5 points per game, just 0.5 fewer points than the 69.0 the Panthers give up.
  • When Georgia Tech puts up more than 69.0 points, it is 4-5-1 against the spread and 9-3 overall.
  • Pittsburgh is 8-17-0 ATS this year.
  • The Panthers put up 5.7 fewer points per game (60.8) than the Yellow Jackets allow their opponents to score (66.5).
  • Pittsburgh is 2-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall when it scores more than 66.5 points.
  • This season, Georgia Tech and its opponents have combined to outscore Wednesday's total of 128.5 points 15 times.
  • There have been 16 Pittsburgh games that ended with a combined score over 128.5 points this season.
  • Together, these two teams combine for 129.3 points per game, 0.8 more than the point total of 128.5 for this matchup.
  • The 135.5 points per game combined these two teams surrender this season are 7.0 more than the 128.5 total in this contest.
  • This season, the average over/under for Georgia Tech's games is 135.1 points, 6.6 more than the total of 128.5 points set for this contest.
  • Pittsburgh's games have an average over/under of 129.8 points this season, 1.3 more points than the over/under for this contest.

Georgia Tech Leaders

  • Morgan: 15.2 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 46.2 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (14-for-54)
  • Blackshear: 12.0 PTS, 49.1 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
  • Kara Dunn: 15.7 PTS, 45.6 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (35-for-116)
  • Ines Noguero: 6.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.1 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (29-for-112)
  • Rusne Augustinaite: 10.9 PTS, 36.9 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (66-for-185)

Pittsburgh Leaders

  • King: 18.8 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.5 BLK, 52.6 FG%
  • Jala Jordan: 8.2 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 23.6 3PT% (13-for-55)
  • Marley Washenitz: 4.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 26.7 FG%, 12.8 3PT% (5-for-39)
  • Rapuluchi Ayodele: 4.7 PTS, 45.7 FG%
  • Malcolm: 9.0 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 29.9 3PT% (38-for-127)

