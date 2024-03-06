Georgia vs. Kentucky - Women's SEC Tournament - How to Watch
The No. 13 seed Georgia Bulldogs (12-17) and the No. 12 seed Kentucky Wildcats (11-19) meet in the SEC Tournament Wednesday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, starting at 11:00 AM ET on SEC Network. Georgia is favored by 6.5 points. Both teams are looking to take another step toward a conference title and an automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket.
Livestream Georgia vs. Kentucky and other Women's NCAA Basketball games on Fubo!
Georgia fell away to Vanderbilt, 72-55, in its previous game. Its leading performers were Javyn Nicholson (14 PTS, 9 REB, 38.46 FG%) and Taniyah Thompson (11 PTS, 40.00 FG%). In its most recent game, Kentucky fell away to LSU, 77-56. Its top scorers were Saniah Tyler (14 PTS, 45.45 FG%, 4-7 from 3PT) and Amiya Jenkins (14 PTS, 50.00 FG%).
How to Watch Georgia vs. Kentucky
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 6, 2024
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV: SECN
- Live Stream:Watch on Fubo
Have a prediction for Georgia vs. Kentucky? Place your bet with FanDuel.
Georgia vs. Kentucky Betting Odds
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Georgia
132.5 points
Georgia vs. Kentucky Betting Trends
- Georgia is just 1-10-0 against the spread this season.
- The Bulldogs score 11.5 fewer points per game (63.6) than the Wildcats give up (75.1).
- Kentucky has an 8-15-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Wildcats put up an average of 64.5 points per game, only 2.5 fewer points than the 67.0 the Bulldogs give up.
- When it scores more than 67.0 points, Kentucky is 5-4 against the spread and 11-4 overall.
Georgia vs. Kentucky Over/Under Trends
- Georgia and its opponents have hit the over on this game's total (132.5 points) five times this season.
- This season, 17 games Kentucky has played finished with a combined score over 132.5 points.
- Georgia averages 63.6 points per game and Kentucky scores 64.5, which is 4.4 points below this matchup's total of 132.5.
- These two teams give up a combined 142.1 points per game, 9.6 more than this contest's over/under.
- On average, the over/under in Georgia's games is 1.9 fewer points than the over/under of 132.5 in this contest.
- A difference of 7.1 points separates the average over/under in Kentucky's games (139.6 points) and this game's over/under (132.5).
Georgia Leaders
- Nicholson: 16.6 PTS, 8.9 REB, 47.2 FG%
- Asia Avinger: 7.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.7 FG%, 32.2 3PT% (29-for-90)
- De'Mauri Flournoy: 9.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 31.5 FG%, 27.0 3PT% (43-for-159)
- Jordan Isaacs: 5.1 PTS, 43.8 FG%
- Destiny Thomas: 3.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 49.3 FG%
Livestream Georgia vs. Kentucky and other Women's NCAA Basketball games on Fubo!
Kentucky Leaders
- Ajae Petty: 14.3 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 52.0 FG%
- Maddie Scherr: 12.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 33.5 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (36-for-125)
- Eniya Russell: 9.8 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 20.6 3PT% (7-for-34)
- Brooklynn Miles: 5.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.4 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (7-for-36)
- Tyler: 10.1 PTS, 34.2 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (59-for-166)
Find the latest odds on Georgia vs. Kentucky & place your bet with BetMGM.