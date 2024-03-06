The No. 13 seed Georgia Bulldogs (12-17) and the No. 12 seed Kentucky Wildcats (11-19) meet in the SEC Tournament Wednesday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, starting at 11:00 AM ET on SEC Network. Georgia is favored by 6.5 points. Both teams are looking to take another step toward a conference title and an automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Georgia fell away to Vanderbilt, 72-55, in its previous game. Its leading performers were Javyn Nicholson (14 PTS, 9 REB, 38.46 FG%) and Taniyah Thompson (11 PTS, 40.00 FG%). In its most recent game, Kentucky fell away to LSU, 77-56. Its top scorers were Saniah Tyler (14 PTS, 45.45 FG%, 4-7 from 3PT) and Amiya Jenkins (14 PTS, 50.00 FG%).

How to Watch Georgia vs. Kentucky

Game Day: Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV: SECN

Georgia vs. Kentucky Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Georgia -6.5 132.5 points

Georgia vs. Kentucky Betting Trends

Georgia is just 1-10-0 against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs score 11.5 fewer points per game (63.6) than the Wildcats give up (75.1).

Kentucky has an 8-15-0 record against the spread this season.

The Wildcats put up an average of 64.5 points per game, only 2.5 fewer points than the 67.0 the Bulldogs give up.

When it scores more than 67.0 points, Kentucky is 5-4 against the spread and 11-4 overall.

Georgia vs. Kentucky Over/Under Trends

Georgia and its opponents have hit the over on this game's total (132.5 points) five times this season.

This season, 17 games Kentucky has played finished with a combined score over 132.5 points.

Georgia averages 63.6 points per game and Kentucky scores 64.5, which is 4.4 points below this matchup's total of 132.5.

These two teams give up a combined 142.1 points per game, 9.6 more than this contest's over/under.

On average, the over/under in Georgia's games is 1.9 fewer points than the over/under of 132.5 in this contest.

A difference of 7.1 points separates the average over/under in Kentucky's games (139.6 points) and this game's over/under (132.5).

Georgia Leaders

Nicholson: 16.6 PTS, 8.9 REB, 47.2 FG%

16.6 PTS, 8.9 REB, 47.2 FG% Asia Avinger: 7.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.7 FG%, 32.2 3PT% (29-for-90)

7.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.7 FG%, 32.2 3PT% (29-for-90) De'Mauri Flournoy: 9.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 31.5 FG%, 27.0 3PT% (43-for-159)

9.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 31.5 FG%, 27.0 3PT% (43-for-159) Jordan Isaacs: 5.1 PTS, 43.8 FG%

5.1 PTS, 43.8 FG% Destiny Thomas: 3.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 49.3 FG%

Kentucky Leaders

Ajae Petty: 14.3 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 52.0 FG%

14.3 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 52.0 FG% Maddie Scherr: 12.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 33.5 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (36-for-125)

12.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 33.5 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (36-for-125) Eniya Russell: 9.8 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 20.6 3PT% (7-for-34)

9.8 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 20.6 3PT% (7-for-34) Brooklynn Miles: 5.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.4 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (7-for-36)

5.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.4 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (7-for-36) Tyler: 10.1 PTS, 34.2 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (59-for-166)

