The No. 2 seed Green Bay Phoenix (24-6) and the No. 7 seed Youngstown State Penguins (14-17) play in the Horizon Tournament Thursday at Kress Events Center, tipping off at 6:30 PM ET. Green Bay is favored by points. Both teams are looking to take another step toward a conference title and an automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Green Bay fell at home to Milwaukee, 65-61, in its most recent game. Its leading scorers were Jenna Guyer (14 PTS, 2 STL, 83.33 FG%, 2-2 from 3PT) and Bailey Butler (13 PTS, 3 STL, 33.33 FG%). Youngstown State beat IUPUI 73-50 at home last time out, led by Malia Magestro (18 PTS, 63.64 FG%, 2-3 from 3PT) and Abby Liber (13 PTS, 60 FG%).

How to Watch Green Bay vs. Youngstown State

Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Thursday, March 7, 2024 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Green Bay vs. Youngstown State Betting Trends

So far this season, Green Bay has compiled a 7-3-0 record against the spread.

The Phoenix record 12.6 more points per game (74.2) than the Penguins allow (61.6).

Green Bay has a 6-3 record against the spread and a 22-4 record overall when putting up more than 61.6 points.

Youngstown State is 6-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Penguins put up only 2.9 more points per game (60.7) than the Phoenix give up to opponents (57.8).

Youngstown State is 2-2 against the spread and 10-8 overall when it scores more than 57.8 points.

Green Bay Leaders

Natalie McNeal: 13.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 49.4 FG%

13.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 49.4 FG% Butler: 8.0 PTS, 5.3 AST, 2.2 STL, 38.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (27-for-99)

8.0 PTS, 5.3 AST, 2.2 STL, 38.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (27-for-99) Maddy Schreiber: 12.2 PTS, 55.4 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (35-for-81)

12.2 PTS, 55.4 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (35-for-81) Cassie Schiltz: 10.1 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (45-for-118)

10.1 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (45-for-118) Jasmine Kondrakiewicz: 8.2 PTS, 52.4 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (15-for-44)

Youngstown State Leaders

Emily Saunders: 11.8 PTS, 2.4 BLK, 58.7 FG%

11.8 PTS, 2.4 BLK, 58.7 FG% Dena Jarrells: 10.8 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (67-for-190)

10.8 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (67-for-190) Magestro: 9.9 PTS, 36.0 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (38-for-139)

9.9 PTS, 36.0 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (38-for-139) Haley Thierry: 5.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.7 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31)

5.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.7 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31) Shay-Lee Kirby: 8.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.2 FG%, 33.1 3PT% (44-for-133)

