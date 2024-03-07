Green Bay vs. Youngstown State - Women's Horizon Tournament - How to Watch
The No. 2 seed Green Bay Phoenix (24-6) and the No. 7 seed Youngstown State Penguins (14-17) play in the Horizon Tournament Thursday at Kress Events Center, tipping off at 6:30 PM ET. Green Bay is favored by points. Both teams are looking to take another step toward a conference title and an automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket.
Green Bay fell at home to Milwaukee, 65-61, in its most recent game. Its leading scorers were Jenna Guyer (14 PTS, 2 STL, 83.33 FG%, 2-2 from 3PT) and Bailey Butler (13 PTS, 3 STL, 33.33 FG%). Youngstown State beat IUPUI 73-50 at home last time out, led by Malia Magestro (18 PTS, 63.64 FG%, 2-3 from 3PT) and Abby Liber (13 PTS, 60 FG%).
How to Watch Green Bay vs. Youngstown State
- Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Green Bay vs. Youngstown State Betting Trends
- So far this season, Green Bay has compiled a 7-3-0 record against the spread.
- The Phoenix record 12.6 more points per game (74.2) than the Penguins allow (61.6).
- Green Bay has a 6-3 record against the spread and a 22-4 record overall when putting up more than 61.6 points.
- Youngstown State is 6-6-0 against the spread this year.
- The Penguins put up only 2.9 more points per game (60.7) than the Phoenix give up to opponents (57.8).
- Youngstown State is 2-2 against the spread and 10-8 overall when it scores more than 57.8 points.
Green Bay Leaders
- Natalie McNeal: 13.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 49.4 FG%
- Butler: 8.0 PTS, 5.3 AST, 2.2 STL, 38.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (27-for-99)
- Maddy Schreiber: 12.2 PTS, 55.4 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (35-for-81)
- Cassie Schiltz: 10.1 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (45-for-118)
- Jasmine Kondrakiewicz: 8.2 PTS, 52.4 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (15-for-44)
Youngstown State Leaders
- Emily Saunders: 11.8 PTS, 2.4 BLK, 58.7 FG%
- Dena Jarrells: 10.8 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (67-for-190)
- Magestro: 9.9 PTS, 36.0 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (38-for-139)
- Haley Thierry: 5.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.7 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31)
- Shay-Lee Kirby: 8.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.2 FG%, 33.1 3PT% (44-for-133)
