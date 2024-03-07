The No. 9 seed UNC Asheville Bulldogs (11-19) are -point underdogs in their Big South Tournament matchup against the No. 1 seed High Point Panthers (19-10) on Thursday at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena, beginning at 11:30 AM ET. The winner moves one step closer to the conference championship and an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

High Point defeated Longwood 61-58 at home last time out, led by Lauren Bevis (28 PTS, 2 BLK, 61.54 FG%, 5-10 from 3PT) and Bukky Akinsola (9 PTS, 7 REB, 60.00 FG%). UNC Asheville won away over Gardner-Webb 75-74 last time out, led by McKinley Brooks-Sumpter (23 PTS, 6 AST, 2 STL, 47.37 FG%) and Mallory Bruce (20 PTS, 50.00 FG%).

How to Watch High Point vs. UNC Asheville

Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Thursday, March 7, 2024 Game Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV: ESPN+

High Point vs. UNC Asheville Betting Trends

Last year, the Panthers averaged just 1.9 more points per game (64.6) than the Bulldogs allowed (62.7).

The Bulldogs scored only 3.7 fewer points per game last year (57.4) than the Panthers gave up to opponents (61.1).

High Point Leaders

Bevis: 16.6 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 38.0 3PT% (71-for-187)

16.6 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 38.0 3PT% (71-for-187) Nakyah Terrell: 8.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.3 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (24-for-83)

8.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.3 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (24-for-83) Callie Scheier: 5.1 PTS, 35.8 FG%, 38.4 3PT% (28-for-73)

5.1 PTS, 35.8 FG%, 38.4 3PT% (28-for-73) Faith Price: 6.7 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (25-for-78)

6.7 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (25-for-78) Nevaeh Zavala: 5.0 PTS, 45.6 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)

UNC Asheville Leaders

Brooks-Sumpter: 14.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.4 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28)

14.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.4 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28) Bruce: 11.2 PTS, 39.9 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (22-for-84)

11.2 PTS, 39.9 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (22-for-84) Jaila Lee: 8.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.7 FG%, 15.9 3PT% (7-for-44)

8.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.7 FG%, 15.9 3PT% (7-for-44) Abigail Wilson: 5.2 PTS, 47.9 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30)

5.2 PTS, 47.9 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30) Jamaya Blanks: 5.0 PTS, 33.1 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (14-for-48)

