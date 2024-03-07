Skip to main content

High Point vs. UNC Asheville - Women's Big South Tournament - How to Watch

The No. 9 seed UNC Asheville Bulldogs (11-19) are -point underdogs in their Big South Tournament matchup against the No. 1 seed High Point Panthers (19-10) on Thursday at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena, beginning at 11:30 AM ET. The winner moves one step closer to the conference championship and an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

High Point defeated Longwood 61-58 at home last time out, led by Lauren Bevis (28 PTS, 2 BLK, 61.54 FG%, 5-10 from 3PT) and Bukky Akinsola (9 PTS, 7 REB, 60.00 FG%). UNC Asheville won away over Gardner-Webb 75-74 last time out, led by McKinley Brooks-Sumpter (23 PTS, 6 AST, 2 STL, 47.37 FG%) and Mallory Bruce (20 PTS, 50.00 FG%).

How to Watch High Point vs. UNC Asheville

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024
  • Game Time: 11:30 AM ET
  • TV: ESPN+

  • Last year, the Panthers averaged just 1.9 more points per game (64.6) than the Bulldogs allowed (62.7).
  • The Bulldogs scored only 3.7 fewer points per game last year (57.4) than the Panthers gave up to opponents (61.1).

High Point Leaders

  • Bevis: 16.6 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 38.0 3PT% (71-for-187)
  • Nakyah Terrell: 8.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.3 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (24-for-83)
  • Callie Scheier: 5.1 PTS, 35.8 FG%, 38.4 3PT% (28-for-73)
  • Faith Price: 6.7 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (25-for-78)
  • Nevaeh Zavala: 5.0 PTS, 45.6 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)

UNC Asheville Leaders

  • Brooks-Sumpter: 14.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.4 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28)
  • Bruce: 11.2 PTS, 39.9 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (22-for-84)
  • Jaila Lee: 8.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.7 FG%, 15.9 3PT% (7-for-44)
  • Abigail Wilson: 5.2 PTS, 47.9 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30)
  • Jamaya Blanks: 5.0 PTS, 33.1 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (14-for-48)

