The Holy Cross Crusaders (16-12) and the Lafayette Leopards (10-18) hit the court at Hart Recreation Center on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The game has no set line.

In its last game, Holy Cross fell to Boston University, 66-63, away. Its leading scorers were Bronagh Power-Cassidy (15 PTS, 62.5 FG%, 3-3 from 3PT) and Janelle Allen (12 PTS, 50 FG%). In its previous game, Lafayette fell at home to Bucknell, 56-45. Its top performers were Makayla Andrews (22 PTS, 43.48 FG%) and Halee Smith (6 PTS, 20 FG%, 2-5 from 3PT).

How to Watch Holy Cross vs. Lafayette

Game Day: Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Holy Cross vs. Lafayette Betting Trends

Holy Cross' ATS record is 5-5-0 this season.

The Crusaders average only 1.2 fewer points per game (61.8) than the Leopards give up (63.0).

The Leopards score the same points per game as the Crusaders allow their opponents to score (55.8).

Holy Cross Leaders

Power-Cassidy: 16.1 PTS, 44.1 FG%, 37.4 3PT% (58-for-155)

16.1 PTS, 44.1 FG%, 37.4 3PT% (58-for-155) Simone Foreman: 5.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 34.0 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (11-for-43)

5.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 34.0 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (11-for-43) Cara McCormack: 10.3 PTS, 34.2 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (47-for-158)

10.3 PTS, 34.2 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (47-for-158) Kaitlyn Flanagan: 6.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.5 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (22-for-57)

Lafayette Leaders

Andrews: 13.5 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39)

13.5 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39) Abby Antognoli: 11.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.4 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (51-for-142)

11.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.4 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (51-for-142) Kayla Drummond: 7.3 PTS, 60.4 FG%

7.3 PTS, 60.4 FG% Smith: 7.8 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (35-for-84)

7.8 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (35-for-84) Kay Donahue: 5.2 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 23.9 3PT% (11-for-46)

