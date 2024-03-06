Holy Cross vs. Lafayette - Women's College Basketball - How to Watch
The Holy Cross Crusaders (16-12) and the Lafayette Leopards (10-18) hit the court at Hart Recreation Center on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The game has no set line.
In its last game, Holy Cross fell to Boston University, 66-63, away. Its leading scorers were Bronagh Power-Cassidy (15 PTS, 62.5 FG%, 3-3 from 3PT) and Janelle Allen (12 PTS, 50 FG%). In its previous game, Lafayette fell at home to Bucknell, 56-45. Its top performers were Makayla Andrews (22 PTS, 43.48 FG%) and Halee Smith (6 PTS, 20 FG%, 2-5 from 3PT).
How to Watch Holy Cross vs. Lafayette
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Holy Cross vs. Lafayette Betting Trends
- Holy Cross' ATS record is 5-5-0 this season.
- The Crusaders average only 1.2 fewer points per game (61.8) than the Leopards give up (63.0).
- The Leopards score the same points per game as the Crusaders allow their opponents to score (55.8).
Holy Cross Leaders
- Power-Cassidy: 16.1 PTS, 44.1 FG%, 37.4 3PT% (58-for-155)
- Simone Foreman: 5.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 34.0 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (11-for-43)
- Cara McCormack: 10.3 PTS, 34.2 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (47-for-158)
- Kaitlyn Flanagan: 6.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.5 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (22-for-57)
Lafayette Leaders
- Andrews: 13.5 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39)
- Abby Antognoli: 11.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.4 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (51-for-142)
- Kayla Drummond: 7.3 PTS, 60.4 FG%
- Smith: 7.8 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (35-for-84)
- Kay Donahue: 5.2 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 23.9 3PT% (11-for-46)
