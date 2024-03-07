The Illinois State Redbirds (19-9) and the Murray State Racers (18-9) hit the court at Redbird Arena on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. The game has no set line.

Illinois State lost away to Missouri State 67-62 last time out, led by Shannon Dowell (28 PTS, 80.00 FG%) and Abbie Aalsma (9 PTS, 50.00 FG%). Murray State beat Indiana State 87-70 at home last time out, led by Katelyn Young (27 PTS, 64.71 FG%, 2-5 from 3PT) and Ava Learn (13 PTS, 2 STL, 83.33 FG%).

How to Watch Illinois State vs. Murray State

Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Thursday, March 7, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Illinois State vs. Murray State Betting Trends

Illinois State's ATS record is 6-3-0 this season.

The 74.1 points per game the Redbirds average are the same as the Racers give up.

Illinois State has a 3-2 record against the spread and a 13-1 record overall when scoring more than 76.3 points.

Murray State has a 4-5-0 record against the spread this year.

The Racers score 18.6 more points per game (86.1) than the Redbirds give up (67.5).

When it scores more than 67.5 points, Murray State is 4-5 against the spread and 18-7 overall.

Illinois State Leaders

Deanna Wilson: 15.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 48.4 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

15.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 48.4 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Kate Bullman: 7.4 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.0 BLK, 38.1 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (31-for-86)

7.4 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.0 BLK, 38.1 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (31-for-86) Maya Wong: 11.8 PTS, 47.7 FG%, 41.1 3PT% (37-for-90)

11.8 PTS, 47.7 FG%, 41.1 3PT% (37-for-90) Dowell: 8.9 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25)

8.9 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25) Aalsma: 7.5 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (46-for-126)

Murray State Leaders

Young: 19.4 PTS, 7.9 REB, 51.0 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (32-for-104)

19.4 PTS, 7.9 REB, 51.0 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (32-for-104) Haven Ford: 9.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.4 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (23-for-88)

9.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.4 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (23-for-88) Learn: 11.1 PTS, 54.5 FG%

11.1 PTS, 54.5 FG% Hannah McKay: 10.5 PTS, 48.1 FG%, 40.2 3PT% (37-for-92)

10.5 PTS, 48.1 FG%, 40.2 3PT% (37-for-92) Bria Sanders-Woods: 8.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.5 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (23-for-72)

