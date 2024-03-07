Skip to main content

Illinois State vs. Murray State - Women's College Basketball - How to Watch

The Illinois State Redbirds (19-9) and the Murray State Racers (18-9) hit the court at Redbird Arena on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. The game has no set line.

Illinois State lost away to Missouri State 67-62 last time out, led by Shannon Dowell (28 PTS, 80.00 FG%) and Abbie Aalsma (9 PTS, 50.00 FG%). Murray State beat Indiana State 87-70 at home last time out, led by Katelyn Young (27 PTS, 64.71 FG%, 2-5 from 3PT) and Ava Learn (13 PTS, 2 STL, 83.33 FG%).

How to Watch Illinois State vs. Murray State

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN+

  • Illinois State's ATS record is 6-3-0 this season.
  • The 74.1 points per game the Redbirds average are the same as the Racers give up.
  • Illinois State has a 3-2 record against the spread and a 13-1 record overall when scoring more than 76.3 points.
  • Murray State has a 4-5-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Racers score 18.6 more points per game (86.1) than the Redbirds give up (67.5).
  • When it scores more than 67.5 points, Murray State is 4-5 against the spread and 18-7 overall.

Illinois State Leaders

  • Deanna Wilson: 15.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 48.4 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
  • Kate Bullman: 7.4 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.0 BLK, 38.1 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (31-for-86)
  • Maya Wong: 11.8 PTS, 47.7 FG%, 41.1 3PT% (37-for-90)
  • Dowell: 8.9 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25)
  • Aalsma: 7.5 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (46-for-126)

Murray State Leaders

  • Young: 19.4 PTS, 7.9 REB, 51.0 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (32-for-104)
  • Haven Ford: 9.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.4 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (23-for-88)
  • Learn: 11.1 PTS, 54.5 FG%
  • Hannah McKay: 10.5 PTS, 48.1 FG%, 40.2 3PT% (37-for-92)
  • Bria Sanders-Woods: 8.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.5 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (23-for-72)

