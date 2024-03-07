The Indiana State Sycamores (10-18) and the Northern Iowa Panthers (13-14) play at Hulman Center on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET. The game has no line set.

Indiana State fell to Murray State 87-70 away in its previous game. Its leading performers were Ella Sawyer (15 PTS, 100 FG%) and Mya Glanton (13 PTS, 38.46 FG%). In its previous game, Northern Iowa defeated UIC, 61-52, at home. Its top scorers were Maya McDermott (20 PTS, 36.36 FG%) and Grace Boffeli (15 PTS, 10 REB, 27.78 FG%).

How to Watch Indiana State vs. Northern Iowa

Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Indiana State vs. Northern Iowa Betting Trends

So far this season, Indiana State has put together a 5-3-0 record against the spread.

The Sycamores record 64.5 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 70.8 the Panthers allow.

Northern Iowa has covered the spread twice in six opportunities this season.

The Panthers' 72.8 points per game are just 2.3 more points than the 70.5 the Sycamores give up.

Indiana State Leaders

Glanton: 10.5 PTS, 50.8 FG%

10.5 PTS, 50.8 FG% Sawyer: 6.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.6 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (10-for-43)

6.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.6 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (10-for-43) Kiley Bess: 11.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.4 FG%, 30.9 3PT% (30-for-97)

11.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.4 FG%, 30.9 3PT% (30-for-97) Chelsea Cain: 10.2 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39)

10.2 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39) Bella Finnegan: 10.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.0 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (47-for-147)

Northern Iowa Leaders

McDermott: 15.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.6 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (42-for-130)

15.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.6 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (42-for-130) Boffeli: 15.7 PTS, 8.7 REB, 49.2 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

15.7 PTS, 8.7 REB, 49.2 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Kayba Laube: 9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.4 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (64-for-151)

9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.4 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (64-for-151) Ryley Goebel: 5.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK, 55.4 FG%

5.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK, 55.4 FG% Emerson Green: 9.6 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (24-for-72)

