Indiana State vs. Northern Iowa - Women's College Basketball - How to Watch
The Indiana State Sycamores (10-18) and the Northern Iowa Panthers (13-14) play at Hulman Center on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET. The game has no line set.
Indiana State fell to Murray State 87-70 away in its previous game. Its leading performers were Ella Sawyer (15 PTS, 100 FG%) and Mya Glanton (13 PTS, 38.46 FG%). In its previous game, Northern Iowa defeated UIC, 61-52, at home. Its top scorers were Maya McDermott (20 PTS, 36.36 FG%) and Grace Boffeli (15 PTS, 10 REB, 27.78 FG%).
How to Watch Indiana State vs. Northern Iowa
- Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Indiana State vs. Northern Iowa Betting Trends
- So far this season, Indiana State has put together a 5-3-0 record against the spread.
- The Sycamores record 64.5 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 70.8 the Panthers allow.
- Northern Iowa has covered the spread twice in six opportunities this season.
- The Panthers' 72.8 points per game are just 2.3 more points than the 70.5 the Sycamores give up.
Indiana State Leaders
- Glanton: 10.5 PTS, 50.8 FG%
- Sawyer: 6.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.6 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (10-for-43)
- Kiley Bess: 11.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.4 FG%, 30.9 3PT% (30-for-97)
- Chelsea Cain: 10.2 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39)
- Bella Finnegan: 10.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.0 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (47-for-147)
Northern Iowa Leaders
- McDermott: 15.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.6 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (42-for-130)
- Boffeli: 15.7 PTS, 8.7 REB, 49.2 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)
- Kayba Laube: 9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.4 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (64-for-151)
- Ryley Goebel: 5.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK, 55.4 FG%
- Emerson Green: 9.6 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (24-for-72)
