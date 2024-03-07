The Iona Gaels (11-16) and the Quinnipiac Bobcats (10-17) hit the court in a matchup with no set line at Hynes Athletic Center on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

In its previous game, Iona fell away to Niagara 86-56, with Petra Oborilova (12 PTS, 57.14 FG%, 4-7 from 3PT) and Sierra DeAngelo (10 PTS, 9 REB, 2 STL, 40 FG%) leading the way. In its last game, Quinnipiac lost away to Fairfield, 64-46. Its top scorers were Anna Foley (12 PTS, 9 REB, 18.75 FG%) and Grace LaBarge (10 PTS, 8 REB, 42.86 FG%).

How to Watch Iona vs. Quinnipiac

Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Thursday, March 7, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Iona vs. Quinnipiac Betting Trends

Iona is 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

The 57.4 points per game the Gaels record are 7.8 fewer points than the Bobcats give up (65.2).

Iona has a 1-2 record against the spread and a 5-1 record overall when putting up more than 65.2 points.

Quinnipiac is 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Bobcats put up an average of 59.0 points per game, only 3.7 fewer points than the 62.7 the Gaels give up.

Iona Leaders

DeAngelo: 11.7 PTS, 40.3 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (15-for-50)

11.7 PTS, 40.3 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (15-for-50) Judith Gomez: 6.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.5 FG%, 28.7 3PT% (27-for-94)

6.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.5 FG%, 28.7 3PT% (27-for-94) Ella Fajardo: 7.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 30.5 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (23-for-90)

7.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 30.5 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (23-for-90) Natalia Otkhmezuri: 10.1 PTS, 40.3 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (39-for-103)

10.1 PTS, 40.3 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (39-for-103) Oborilova: 7.3 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (51-for-122)

Quinnipiac Leaders

Foley: 13.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.1 STL, 43.8 FG%, 17.1 3PT% (7-for-41)

13.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.1 STL, 43.8 FG%, 17.1 3PT% (7-for-41) LaBarge: 8.1 PTS, 37.0 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (24-for-87)

8.1 PTS, 37.0 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (24-for-87) Karson Martin: 11.5 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (20-for-83)

11.5 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (20-for-83) Elia O'Donnell: 8.6 PTS, 46.5 FG%

8.6 PTS, 46.5 FG% Maria Kealy: 4.0 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)

