Skip to main content

Iona vs. Quinnipiac - Women's College Basketball - How to Watch

In this story:

News
Image placeholder title

The Iona Gaels (11-16) and the Quinnipiac Bobcats (10-17) hit the court in a matchup with no set line at Hynes Athletic Center on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

Livestream Women's NCAA Basketball games on Fubo!

In its previous game, Iona fell away to Niagara 86-56, with Petra Oborilova (12 PTS, 57.14 FG%, 4-7 from 3PT) and Sierra DeAngelo (10 PTS, 9 REB, 2 STL, 40 FG%) leading the way. In its last game, Quinnipiac lost away to Fairfield, 64-46. Its top scorers were Anna Foley (12 PTS, 9 REB, 18.75 FG%) and Grace LaBarge (10 PTS, 8 REB, 42.86 FG%).

How to Watch Iona vs. Quinnipiac

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN+

Have a prediction for Iona vs. Quinnipiac? Place your bet with FanDuel.

  • Iona is 4-6-0 against the spread this season.
  • The 57.4 points per game the Gaels record are 7.8 fewer points than the Bobcats give up (65.2).
  • Iona has a 1-2 record against the spread and a 5-1 record overall when putting up more than 65.2 points.
  • Quinnipiac is 2-4-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Bobcats put up an average of 59.0 points per game, only 3.7 fewer points than the 62.7 the Gaels give up.

Iona Leaders

  • DeAngelo: 11.7 PTS, 40.3 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (15-for-50)
  • Judith Gomez: 6.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.5 FG%, 28.7 3PT% (27-for-94)
  • Ella Fajardo: 7.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 30.5 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (23-for-90)
  • Natalia Otkhmezuri: 10.1 PTS, 40.3 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (39-for-103)
  • Oborilova: 7.3 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (51-for-122)

Sign up for Fubo and catch Women's NCAA Basketball games all season!

Quinnipiac Leaders

  • Foley: 13.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.1 STL, 43.8 FG%, 17.1 3PT% (7-for-41)
  • LaBarge: 8.1 PTS, 37.0 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (24-for-87)
  • Karson Martin: 11.5 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (20-for-83)
  • Elia O'Donnell: 8.6 PTS, 46.5 FG%
  • Maria Kealy: 4.0 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)

Find the latest odds on Iona vs. Quinnipiac & place your bet with BetMGM.

Follow Athlon Sports on YouTube
Need more sports to feed your inner fan? Visit Athlon Sports on YouTube and subscribe today!
Nike logo
News

Nike Is Selling $150 Kevin Durant Sneakers for Only $95

New Balance store
News

New Balance Is Selling $70 Skate Shoes That Have 'Better Board Feel Than Vans'

Northern Illinois head coach Thomas Hammock
College Football

Northern Illinois vs. Fresno State Prediction

UTSA quarterback Owen McCown
College Football

UTSA vs. Coastal Carolina Prediction

Nike swoosh logo
News

Nike Is Selling $120 Kids Air Jordan 1 Mid Sneakers for $73 Right Now

Ohio State quarterback Will Howard
College Football

College Football Playoff: First Look at Matchups, Storylines to Watch in Quarterfinals for 2024-25

Follow Athlon Sports on Google News
Stay updated with the most interesting sports stories, analysis, and breaking news for the NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.