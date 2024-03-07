Everyone Said The Same Thing About Jake Paul, Mike Tyson After Major Fight Announcement

On Thursday morning, YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and all-time great fighter Mike Tyson made a major announcement.

The unexpected pair are set to meet in the ring at AT&T Stadium for a "Live Global Sports Event" on Saturday July, 20. The match will be broadcast live exclusively on Netflix.

"We signed the contract," Tyson wrote on X.

Paul, 27, has a 9-1 record as a boxer, but his level of competition has always been a knock on his resume. Though Tyson is well past his prime (58 when the fight takes place), he certainly fits the bill as the "real boxer" fans have been waiting for.

Despite the glaring age gap between these two opponents, fans seem to think a full-effort Tyson can easily take care of Paul.