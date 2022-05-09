Kentucky Derby Past Winners List
When Meriwether Lewis Clark Jr., grandson of William Clark of Lewis and Clark, got John and Henry Churchill to provide land for a horse race, no one knew that the Kentucky Derby would become one of the biggest events in the world. Since its founding in 1875, Churchill Downs has become the mecca of horse racing, the blanket of roses for the winner is one of the United States' greatest traditions, and the Derby is known as "The Most Exciting Two Minutes In Sports."
How has the Derby done it? One reason is consistency. The Kentucky Derby has been held every year since 1875 and has never stopped, not even for two world wars or a pandemic. It also fully aligned in the 1920s with the Preakness Stakes in Baltimore and the Belmont Stakes on Long Island to create the Triple Crown for three-year-old racehorses that has now become the standard by which they are all now measured.
In that time, the Derby has produced more than 140 unique winners.
Here is a list of every past Kentucky Derby winner with a little background on each.
2022: Rich Strike
Owner: RED TR-Racing
Winning Time: 2:02.61
Going into the final turn, Rich Strike was racing down to his 80-1 odds before gaining ground. Then at the one-mile mark, he made what will likely go down as one of the most memorable final pushes in the race's history, weaving through a crowded field to win by three-quarters of a length. It marked both trainer Eric Reed and jockey Sonny Leon’s first Derby win.
2021: Mandaloun
Owner: Juddmonte Farms
Winning Time: N/A
Medina Spirit finished in 2:01.02, a quarter of a length ahead of Mandaloun but then failed a post-race drug test. The colt tested positive for a steroid, betamethasone, that is legal in Kentucky but banned on race day. Even though the positive test occurred after the race, the final decision to disqualify Medina Spirit wasn't made until late February, more than 10 months later.
It's just the second time in the 146-year history of the Kentucky Derby that a horse has been disqualified due to a banned substance (Dancer's Image, 1968). The win for Mandaloun also makes trainer Brad Cox the first Louisville native to win his hometown's most prestigious sporting event. On the other side, Medina Spirit's trainer Bob Baffert was not only stripped of his record seventh Kentucky Derby victory, but he also was suspended and fined by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.
A sad footnote to all of this is that Medina Spirit passed away on Dec. 6, 2021 due to a heart attack following a training run at Santa Anita less than a month after finishing second in the Breeders' Cup Classic.
2020: Authentic
Owner: Spendthrift Farm LLC, MyRaceHorse Stable, Madaket Stables LLC, and Starlight Racing Owner Link
Winning Time: 2:00:61
Authentic led all the way, holding off a late charge from favorite Tiz the Law, to win the first Kentucky Derby since 1945 held outside of its traditional May spot. Typically the first Triple Crown race of the season, the Kentucky Derby was moved to Sept. 5 and held without fans in attendance because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Authentic brought jockey John R. Velazquez his fifth Triple Crown victory (third Kentucky Derby) while also giving famous trainer Bob Baffert his record-tying sixth win at Churchill Downs.
2019: Country House
Owner: Mrs. J. V. Shields, Jr., E. J. M. McFadden, Jr., and LNJ Foxwoods
Winning Time: 2.03.93
A 65-1 longshot, Country House won the 2019 Kentucky Derby after the horse that crossed the finish line first (Maximum Security) was disqualified for impeding another horse.
2018: Justify
Owner: China Horse Club, Head of Plains Partners, Starlight Racing and WinStar Farms
Winning Time: 2:04.20
Justify became the first horse since 1882 to win the Derby without having raced as a two-year-old. He then went on to become the 13th horse to win the Triple Crown.
2017: Always Dreaming
Owner: Brooklyn Boyz Stables
Winning Time: 2:03.59
Always Dreaming won on a wet fast track, meaning it had surface water, but a solid base.
2016: Nyquist
Owner: Reddam Racing LLC
Winning Time: 2:01.31
Owner and hockey fan J. Paul Reddam named his horse after Detroit Red Wings left wing Gustav Nyquist. The horse actually posed with the Stanley Cup the morning he won the Derby.
2015: American Pharoah
Owner: Ahmed Zayat
Winning Time: 2:03.02
The first horse to win the Triple Crown since 1978 retired after the 2015 season with a reported stud fee of $200,000.
2014: California Chrome
Owner: Steve and Carolyn Coburn & Perry and Denise Martin
Winning Time: 2:03.66
With lifetime earnings of $14.8 million, California Chrome is the all-time leader in this category.
2013: Orb
Owner: Stuart Janney III & Phipps Stable (Ogden Mills “Dinny” Phipps)
Winning Time: 2:02.89
Orb lost his first three races before reeling off five straight wins, the final being the Derby.
2012: I’ll Have Another
Owner: J. Paul Reddam
Winning Time: 2:01.83
Once again, we’re back to Reddam, who named this horse in honor of his wife’s fresh-baked cookies.
2011: Animal Kingdom
Owner: Team Valor International
Winning Time: 2:02.04
Animal Kingdom won the Derby before a record crowd of 164,858.
2010: Super Saver
Owner: WinStar Farm LLC
Winning Time: 2:04.45
With this win, jockey Calvin Borel became the first to win three out of four Kentucky Derbys.
2009: Mine That Bird
Owner: Double Eagle Ranch & Bueno Suerte Equine
Winning Time: 2:02.66
Those that bet on Mine That Bird won big, for he was a 50-1 underdog going into the race.
2008: Big Brown
Owner: IEAH Stable (Michael Iavarone) and Paul P. Pompa Jr.)
Winning Time: 2:01.82
A dislodged shoe at the Belmont Stakes prevented Big Brown from winning the Triple Crown.
2007: Street Sense
Owner: James B. Tafel
Winning Time: 2:02.17
Street Sense’s win marked the second and final Kentucky Derby win for National Museum of Racing Hall of Fame trainer Carl Nafzger.
2006: Barbaro
Owner: Lael Stables (Roy & Gretchen Jackson)
Winning Time: 2:01.36
Barbaro won the Derby by six and a half lengths, producing a high level of excitement across the country. But that turned to sadness when he broke his leg at the Preakness Stakes and died seven months later.
2005: Giacomo
Owner: Mr. & Mrs. Jerome S. Moss
Winning Time: 2:02.75
Giacomo is named after the fourth son of musician Sting and Trudie Styler.
2004: Smarty Jones
Owner: Someday Farm
Winning Time: 2:04.06
Smarty Jones’ pedigree features some of the best racehorses of all time, including Secretariat and Man o’ War.
2003: Funny Cide
Owner: Sackatoga Stable (Jackson Knowlton)
Winning Time: 2:01.19
Funny Cide’s time is the 10th fastest in Derby history.
2002: War Emblem
Owner: The Thoroughbred Corporation
Winning Time: 2:01.13
Trainer Bob Baffert nicknamed War Emblem “Hannibal Lecter” because of his propensity for biting.
2001: Monarchos
Owner: John C. Oxley
Winning Time: 1:59.97
Monarchos’ time is the second best in Derby history. Only Secretariat was faster.
2000: Fusaichi Pegasus
Owner: Fusao Sekiguchi
Winning Time: 2:01
Purchased by Fusao Sekiguchi for $4 million, Fusaichi Pegasus became the first favorite to win the Derby since 1979. Sekiguchi then reportedly sold him for $64 million.
1999: Charismatic
Owner: Robert B. & Beverly J. Lewis
Winning Time: 2:03.29
Charismatic emerged from obscurity to win the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes and had a 30 for 30 documentary made about his run.
1998: Real Quiet
Owner: Mike Pegram
Winning Time: 2:02.20
Real Quiet lost the Belmont Stakes by four inches, the smallest margin of defeat in the race’s history. That was all that stood between him and a Triple Crown.
1997: Silver Charm
Owner: Robert B. & Beverly J. Lewis
Winning Time: 2:02.40
Silver Charm won both the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes and is the oldest living winner of the latter.
1996: Grindstone
Owner: Overbrook Farm
Winning Time: 2:01
Trainer D. Wayne Lukas won back-to-back Derbys with Grindstone’s win.
1995: Thunder Gulch
Owner: Michael Tabor
Winning Time: 2:01.20
Thunder Gulch entered Churchill Downs as a 25-1 underdog, but went on to win the Derby and Belmont Stakes.
1994: Go for Gin
Owner: William J. Condren & Joseph M. Cornacchia
Winning Time: 2:03.60
At 28, Go for Gin is the oldest living Kentucky Derby winner in North America.
1993: Sea Hero
Owner: Rokeby Stable
Winning Time: 2:02
The oldest living Derby winner in the world is Sea Hero, who resides in Turkey.
1992: Lil E. Tee
Owner: W. Cal Partee
Winning Time: 2:03
Lil E. Tee was in 10th place after half a mile, but roared back to win the Derby in dramatic fashion.
1991: Strike the Gold
Owner: BCC Stable
Winning Time: 2:03
Strike the Gold’s victory marked the first Derby win for Hall of Fame trainer Nick Zito.
1990: Unbridled
Owner: Frances A. Genter
Winning Time: 2:02
Unbridled sired 1996 Kentucky Derby winner Grindstone, making him the last Derby winner to sire another Derby winner.
1989: Sunday Silence
Owner: H-G-W Partners
Winning Time: 2:05
Sunday Silence won the Derby and the Preakness Stakes, but lost the Belmont by eight lengths.
1988: Winning Colors
Owner: Eugene V. Klein
Winning Time: 2:02.20
Winning Colors is the last filly to win a Derby.
1987: Alysheba
Owner: D. & P. Scharbauer
Winning Time: 2:03
In 2004, the Kentucky Derby added the Alysheba Stakes to its Derby Week lineup. It was named in honor of this horse.
1986: Ferdinand
Owner: Elizabeth A. Keck
Winning Time: 2:02.80
Poor Ferdinand was sent to a Japanese slaughterhouse in 2002, prompting the creation of Friends of Ferdinand, a nonprofit dedicated to preventing that from happening to other retired racehorses. The New York Owners and Breeders' Association also created the “Ferdinand Fee,” an optional pre-race charge that goes to horse rescue and retirement.
1985: Spend a Buck
Owner: Dennis Diaz
Winning Time: 2:00.20
To compete with the Preakness and Belmont Stakes, Garden State Park owner Robert Brennan offered a $2-million bonus for winning two April preparatory races, the Kentucky Derby, and the May 27 Jersey Derby. Since Spend a Buck had won the first three, owner Dennis Diaz skipped the last two Triple Crown races and went for the bonus. The gamble paid off as his horse won that contest too.
1984: Swale
Owner: Claiborne Farm
Winning Time: 2:02.40
Swale won the Kentucky Derby and the Belmont Stakes and then died unexpectedly eight days later.
1983: Sunny's Halo
Owner: D. J. Foster Stable
Winning Time: 2:02.20
Sunny’s Halo is only the second Canadian-bred horse to win the Derby.
1982: Gato Del Sol
Owner: Hancock & Peters
Winning Time: 2:02.40
In 2000, Gato Del Sol’s former owner, Arthur Hancock III, bought him back from a German breeder to ensure he did not end up in a slaughterhouse.
1981: Pleasant Colony
Owner: Buckland Farm
Winning Time: 2:02
Pleasant Colony won both the Derby and the Preakness Stakes, but finished third at Belmont, thus missing the Triple Crown.
1980: Genuine Risk
Owner: Diana M. Firestone
Winning Time: 2:02
After becoming the second filly to win the Kentucky Derby, Genuine Risk’s first mating was with Secretariat in 1982.
1979: Spectacular Bid
Owner: Hawksworth Farm
Winning Time: 2:02.40
Spectacular Bid won the Derby and Preakness and led halfway through the Belmont Stakes before running out of gas and finishing second.
1978: Affirmed
Owner: Harbor View Farm
Winning Time: 2:01.20
The 1970s produced three Triple Crown winners, but after Affirmed, there would not be another one until 2015.
1977: Seattle Slew
Owner: Karen L. Taylor
Winning Time: 2:02.20
The Triple Crown winner’s team was known as the “Slew Crew.” To give you an idea of how close-knit horse breeding is, last year’s Triple Crown winner Justify is a descendant of him.
1976: Bold Forbes
Owner: E. Rodriguez Tizol
Winning Time: 2:01.60
Hall of Fame jockey Angel Cordero Jr. won the second of three Derbys on Bold Forbes.
1975: Foolish Pleasure
Owner: John L. Greer
Winning Time: 2:02
Foolish Pleasure was the offspring of What a Pleasure and Fool Me Not.
1974: Cannonade
Owner: John M. Olin
Winning Time: 2:04
Cannonade is the half-brother of 1979 Derby winner Spectacular Bid.
1973: Secretariat
Owner: Meadow Stable
Winning Time: 1:59.40
Arguably the greatest racehorse of the 20th century holds the time records for the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes, and won the last by an unreal 31 lengths. An autopsy after he died in 1989 found that his heart weighed 2.5 times that of the average horse.
1972: Riva Ridge
Owner: Meadow Stud
Winning Time: 2:01.80
Riva Ridge was named after the favorite ski run of the daughter of Meadow Stud owner Christopher Chenery.
1971: Canonero II
Owner: Edgar Caibett
Winning Time: 2:03.20
Canonero II came from 18th place to win the Derby in one of the biggest upsets in the race’s history.
1970: Dust Commander
Owner: Robert E. Lehmann
Winning Time: 2:03.40
Hunter S. Thompson published his gonzo journalism-launching piece, “The Kentucky Derby is Decadent and Depraved,” in 1970 with Dust Commander’s win serving as the backdrop.
1969: Majestic Prince
Owner: Frank M. McMahon
Winning Time: 2:01.80
Majestic Prince’s win marked the fifth for jockey Bill Hartack, which tied Eddie Arcaro for the most Derby wins by a jockey.
1968: Forward Pass
Owner: Calumet Farm
Winning Time: 2:02.20
Forward Pass finished second, but was named the victor after winner Dancer’s Image was disqualified for doping. His win was the eighth for owner Calumet Farm, the most in Derby history.
1967: Proud Clarion
Owner: Darby Dan Farm
Winning Time: 2:00.60
Proud Clarion went from 30-1 underdog to finishing with the third fastest time in Derby history up to that point.
1966: Kauai King
Owner: Ford Stable
Winning Time: 2:02
The only Maryland born horse to win the Derby also won his home state’s Preakness Stakes but finished fourth at Belmont.
1965: Lucky Debonair
Owner: Ada L. Rice
Winning Time: 2:01.20
Lucky Debonair’s win was the third of four Derby wins for legendary jockey Bill Shoemaker.
1964: Northern Dancer
Owner: Windfields Farm
Winning Time: 2:00
Northern Dancer’s time was the fastest in Kentucky Derby history until Secretariat broke it nine years later.
1963: Chateaugay
Owner: Darby Dan Farm
Winning Time: 2:01.80
Three-star thoroughbreds at the time entered the 1963 Derby, producing a high level of excitement. But in the end, Chateaugay emerged from relative obscurity to win.
1962: Decidedly
Owner: El Peco Ranch
Winning Time: 2:00.40
Decidedly set a record for the fastest time that stood until Northern Dancer broke it two years later.
1961: Carry Back
Owner: Katherine Price
Winning Time: 2:04
Owner Katherine Price’s husband and unconventional trainer Jack Price employed a come-from-behind style with Carry Back, making him one of the most popular racehorses of his era.
1960: Venetian Way
Owner: Sunny Blue Farm
Winning Time: 2:02.40
Venetian Way was named after a street in Miami Beach.
1959: Tomy Lee
Owner: Fred & Juliette Turner
Winning Time: 2:02.20
Not to be confused with the drummer for Motley Crue, the England-born horse was bought by oilman Fred Turner and became only the second non-American horse at the time to win the Derby.
1958: Tim Tam
Owner: Calumet Farm
Winning Time: 2:05
In 1964, Arnott's Biscuits Limited in Australia released its Tim Tam chocolate biscuit named in honor of this horse.
1957: Iron Liege
Owner: Calumet Farm
Winning Time: 2:01.20
Iron Liege and Gallant Man were neck and neck when the latter’s jockey, Bill Shoemaker, misjudged the 1/16 mile pole for the finish line and stood up in his irons. This caused Gallant Man to lose his stride and allowed Iron Liege to win by a nose.
1956: Needles
Owner: D&H Stables
Winning Time: 2:03.40
Needles came back from 16th place to make up 24 lengths and win decisively.
1955: Swaps
Owner: Rex C. Ellsworth
Winning Time: 2:01.80
Swaps is the father of 1963 Derby winner Chateaugay.
1954: Determine
Owner: Andrew J. Crevolin
Winning Time: 2:03
Owner Andrew Crevolin made a last-minute decision to enter Determine in the 1954 Kentucky Derby and did not enter him in the Belmont Stakes. Despite the win, Determine did not have a chance to compete for the Triple Crown and missed the Preakness as well.
1953: Dark Star
Owner: Cain Hoy Stable
Winning Time: 2:02
A 25-1 underdog, Dark Star, beat heavily favored Native Dancer in one of the biggest upsets in horseracing history.
1952: Hill Gail
Owner: Calumet Farm
Winning Time: 2:01.60
Two records were set with Hill Gail’s win: 1) Ben A. Jones became the first trainer to win six Derbys, and 2) Eddie Arcaro became the first jockey to win five (Bill Hartack tied his record in 1969).
1951: Count Turf
Owner: Jack J. Amiel
Winning Time: 2:02.60
Count Turf’s sire, Count Fleet, won the Derby in 1943, and his grandsire, Reigh Count, won it in 1928. Only one other equine family has accomplished the same feat.
1950: Middleground
Owner: King Ranch
Winning Time: 2:01.60
A second place finish in the Preakness Stakes kept Middleground from winning the Triple Crown.
1949: Ponder
Owner: Calumet Farm
Recommended Articles
Winning Time: 2:04.20
Ponder is part of the other equine family to accomplish the Reigh County/Count Fleet/Count Turf feat. His sire, Pensive, won the Derby in 1944, and he sired Needles, who won it in 1956. He also was the first to win on television.
1948: Citation
Owner: Calumet Farm
Winning Time: 2:05.40
One of the greatest racehorses of all time, Citation captured the Triple Crown en route to winning 16 consecutive major stakes races and became the first to earn a million dollars.
1947: Jet Pilot
Owner: Maine Chance Farm
Winning Time: 2:06.80
Jet Pilot’s win was the only Derby victory for trainer Tom Smith, who rose to fame for his work with Seabiscuit.
1946: Assault
Owner: King Ranch
Winning Time: 2:06.60
In addition to winning the Triple Crown, Assault’s winning of the Derby by eight lengths is the largest margin of victory in the race’s history. He is one of four horses to accomplish that feat.
1945: Hoop Jr.
Owner: Fred W. Hooper
Winning Time: 2:07
Owner Fred Hooper won the Derby with his first horse, Hoop Jr., but would go on to breed horses for 50 more years.
1944: Pensive
Owner: Calumet Farm
Winning Time: 2:04.20
Pensive died at the relatively young age of eight and is buried at Calumet Farm in Kentucky.
1943: Count Fleet
Owner: Fannie Hertz
Winning Time: 2:04
Count Fleet won the Triple Crown when he won the Belmont Stakes by a record 25 lengths. That feat stood until Secretariat won it by 31 lengths in 1973.
1942: Shut Out
Owner: Greentree Stable
Winning Time: 2:04.40
Shut Out’s stable mate, Devil Diver, beat him at the prestigious Hopeful Stakes for two year-olds in 1941, but Shut Out got revenge the next year at the Derby.
1941: Whirlaway
Owner: Calumet Farm
Winning Time: 2:01.40
Whirlaway won the Kentucky Derby by a record eight lengths and then went on to win the Triple Crown.
1940: Gallahadion
Owner: Milky Way Farm
Winning Time: 2:05
A 36-1 underdog, Gallahadion won the Derby, but had very little success after that.
1939: Johnstown
Owner: Belair Stud
Winning Time: 2:03.40
Johnstown won two-thirds of all of his races and followed suit with the Triple Crown. He was victorious in the Derby and Belmont, but finished fifth in the Preakness.
1938: Lawrin
Owner: Herbert M. Woolf
Winning Time: 2:04.80
Jockey Eddie Arcaro won the first of his record five Derby wins riding Lawrin.
1937: War Admiral
Owner: Glen Riddle Farm
Winning Time: 2:03.20
Despite winning the Triple Crown, War Admiral is best remembered for losing to Seabiscuit in the “Match Race of the Century” in 1938.
1936: Bold Venture
Owner: Morton L. Schwartz
Winning Time: 2:03.60
Bold Venture won the Derby and Preakness, but bowed a tendon and retired before he could compete in the Belmont.
1935: Omaha
Owner: Belair Stud
Winning Time: 2:05
The Triple Crown winner was born in Kentucky, but was moved to Nebraska in 1950 to promote thoroughbred racing in the state. He passed away in 1959 and is buried in Omaha’s Aksarben Village.
1934: Cavalcade
Owner: Brookmeade Stable
Winning Time: 2:04
Cavalcade was one of a handful of racehorses to grace the cover of TIME magazine.
1933: Brokers Tip
Owner: Edward R. Bradley
Winning Time: 2:06.80
Brokers Tip’s jockey Don Meade literally fought with Herb Fish, jockey for Head Play, as the two raced for the finish line. Brokers Tip won by a nose.
1932: Burgoo King
Owner: Edward R. Bradley
Winning Time: 2:05.20
Burgoo King was named for an area grocer who made excellent burgoo stew, a spicy concoction made from available meats.
1931: Twenty Grand
Owner: Greentree Stable
Winning Time: 2:01.80
After winning 14 of his 25 races, Twenty Grand was unable to go on to a stud career because he was found to be sterile.
1930: Gallant Fox
Owner: Belair Stud
Winning Time: 2:07.60
The New York Times coined the term “Triple Crown” to describe Gallant Fox’s achievement in winning all three races. The name has stuck ever since.
1929: Clyde Van Dusen
Owner: Herbert P. Gardner
Winning Time: 2:10.80
Owner Herbert Gardner named his horse, son of Man o’ War, after its trainer.
1928: Reigh Count
Owner: Fannie Hertz
Winning Time: 2:10.40
In 1929, John Daniel Hertz was offered $1 million for Reigh Count, the largest amount that would have ever been paid for a racehorse at that time. Hertz turned it down, saying, “I think a fellow who would pay $1,000,000 for a horse ought to have his head examined, and the fellow who turned it down must be absolutely unbalanced."
1927: Whiskery
Owner: Harry P. Whitney
Winning Time: 2:06
After winning the Derby, Whiskery was found to be sterile and unable to be put out to stud. He finished his days as a horse for a night watchman.
1926: Bubbling Over
Owner: Edward R. Bradley
Winning Time: 2:03.80
Bubbling Over was going blind as he entered the Derby and retired after the race, finishing on top.
1925: Flying Ebony
Owner: Gifford A. Cochran
Winning Time: 2:07.60
Flying Ebony won the first Kentucky Derby ever to be broadcast on the radio.
1924: Black Gold
Owner: Rosa M. Hoots
Winning Time: 2:05.20
The famed gold trophy was added in 1924 in honor of the Kentucky Derby’s 50th anniversary. Black Gold’s team was the first recipient of it.
1923: Zev
Owner: Rancocas Stable
Winning Time: 2:05.40
Rancocas Stable owner Harry F. Sinclair named Zev after his friend and personal lawyer, Colonel James William Zevely.
1922: Morvich
Owner: Benjamin Block
Winning Time: 2:04.60
The first California-bred horse to win the Derby was unable to compete in the Preakness because both races were held on the same day.
1921: Behave Yourself
Owner: Edward R. Bradley
Winning Time: 2:04.20
Despite the win, owner Edward Bradley was rumored to have lost money because he bet on Behave Yourself’s stable mate, Black Servant. If that is true, I am okay with it.
1920: Paul Jones
Owner: Ral Parr
Winning Time: 2:09
Man o’ War owner Samuel Riddle did not enter his horse in the Derby because he thought it would be taxing on thoroughbred. This arguably made things a bit easier for Paul Jones, as Man o’ War won the Preakness, Belmont, and 20 of his 21 career races.
1919: Sir Barton
Owner: J. K. L. Ross
Winning Time: 2:09.80
Sir Barton won the first Triple Crown ever over a span of 32 days, but it would not be known as that until Gallant Fox accomplished the same feat 11 years later.
1918: Exterminator
Owner: Willis Sharpe Kilmer
Winning Time: 2:10.80
A true workhorse, it was rumored that Exterminator started in 100 races. In reality, he only ran in 99 and won 50 of them.
1917: Omar Khayyam
Owner: Billings & Johnson
Winning Time: 2:04.60
The 1917 Derby winner was named after the famous medieval Persian mathematician and astronomer.
1916: George Smith
Owner: John Sanford
Winning Time: 2:04
George Smith was named in honor of the man who once owned his mother.
1915: Regret
Owner: Harry P. Whitney
Winning Time: 2:05.40
Regret was the first filly to ever win the Kentucky Derby.
1914: Old Rosebud
Owner: Hamilton C. Applegate
Winning Time: 2:03.40
Old Rosebud won the Derby by eight lengths, a record that has been tied three times.
1913: Donerail
Owner: Thomas P. Hayes
Winning Time: 2:04.80
At 91-1 odds, Donerail is the longest shot to ever win the Kentucky Derby.
1912: Worth
Owner: Henry C. Hallenbeck
Winning Time: 2:09.40
After winning the Derby, Worth was severely injured in a race six months later and was euthanized.
1911: Meridian
Owner: Richard F. Carman
Winning Time: 2:05
Meridian ran the fastest time in the Derby’s history, but that record has been broken several times since then.
1910: Donau
Owner: William Gerst
Winning Time: 2:06.40
Donau’s full-brother, Wooltex, was purchased by George S. Patton in 1912.
1909: Wintergreen
Owner: Jerome B. Respess
Winning Time: 2:08.20
The 1909 Kentucky Derby was Wintergreen’s only major stakes win in an otherwise forgettable career.
1908: Stone Street
Owner: C. E. & J. W. Hamilton
Winning Time: 2:15.20
Stone Street’s time is the slowest ever recorded under the Derby’s current 1¼ distance.
1907: Pink Star
Owner: J. Hal Woodford
Winning Time: 2:12.60
After winning the Derby, Pink Star retired in 1908 and spent the rest of his life as a plow horse in Louisville.
1906: Sir Huon
Owner: Bashford Manor Stable
Winning Time: 2:08.80
Sir Huon was named after a character in the opera Oberon.
1905: Agile
Owner: Samuel S. Brown
Winning Time: 2:10.75
Agile only had to beat two competitors to win the 1905 Kentucky Derby.
1904: Elwood
Owner: Mrs. C. E. Durnell
Winning Time: 2:08.50
Elwood holds the distinction of being the first Derby winner to be bred and owned by women.
1903: Judge Himes
Owner: Charles R. Ellison
Winning Time: 2:09
The $27,995 Judge Himes earned over his career is nearly $790,000 in today’s dollars.
1902: Alan-a-Dale
Owner: Thomas Clay McDowell
Winning Time: 2:08.75
Alan-a-Dale was named after a member of Robin Hood’s band of “Merry Men.”
1901: His Eminence
Owner: Frank B. Van Meter
Winning Time: 2:07.75
Years after his win at the Derby, His Eminence died trying to jump a hurdle.
1900: Lieutenant Gibson
Owner: Charles H. Smith
Winning Time: 2:06.50
Lieutenant Gibson’s time held the record for the fastest in Derby history for 11 years.
1899: Manuel
Owner: A. H. & D. H. Morris
Winning Time: 2:12
Manuel beat four other horses to win an uneventful 25th Kentucky Derby.
1898: Plaudit
Owner: John E. Madden
Winning Time: 2:09
Plaudit came from behind to beat Lieber Karl to win the Derby by a nose.
1897: Typhoon II
Owner: J.C. Cahn
Winning Time: 2:12.50
After retiring from racing, Typhoon II spent the remainder of his life being used for farm work.
1896: Ben Brush
Owner: Mike F. Dwyer
Winning Time: 2:07.75
The first racehorse to win under the 1¼-mile length still appears in the pedigree of every Kentucky Derby winner since 1972.
1895: Halma
Owner: Byron McClelland
Winning Time: 2:37.50
Having sired 1902 champion Alan-a-Dale, Halma holds the distinction of being the first Derby victor to sire another Derby winner.
1894: Chant
Owner: Leigh & Rose
Winning Time: 2:41
Chant won under the 1½-mile race length that the Derby used from 1875-95.
1893: Lookout
Owner: Cushing & Orth
Winning Time: 2:39.25
After winning the Derby, Lookout was purchased by famous distiller Joseph E. Seagram.
1892: Azra
Owner: Bashford Manor Stable
Winning Time: 2:41.50
Azra’s win against two other horses ties 1905 as the smallest field ever in the history of the Kentucky Derby.
1891: Kingman
Owner: Jacobin Stable
Winning Time: 2:52.25
Kingman’s time is the slowest in Derby history.
1890: Riley
Owner: Edward Corrigan
Winning Time: 2:45
Riley was originally named Shortfellow in honor of his father, Longfellow.
1889: Spokane
Owner: Noah Armstrong
Winning Time: 2:34.50
Spokane’s time was the fastest ever under the 1½ mile length of the race.
1888: Macbeth II
Owner: Chicago Stable
Winning Time: 2:38.25
To give you a sense of how this horse got its name, Macbeth II’s father was named Macduff. Turn, hellhound, turn.
1887: Montrose
Owner: Labold Brothers
Winning Time: 2:39.25
Montrose’s purse for winning the Derby was $4,200.
1886: Ben Ali
Owner: J. B. A. Haggin
Winning Time: 2:36.50
A bookmaking issue prevented high-dollar bets at the 1886 Derby and owner James Ben Ali Haggin was unable to wager big on the horse named after him. It took years for the race to fully bounce back. Only a change in ownership in 1903 helped the Derby recover to become the country’s premier horse race.
1885: Joe Cotton
Owner: James T. Williams
Winning Time: 2:37.25
While we are on the subject of betting, Joe Cotton was said to have been named after a bookie.
1884: Buchanan
Owner: William Cottrill
Winning Time: 2:40.25
Hall of Fame jockey Isaac Burns Murphy won his first of three Kentucky Derbys with Buchanan.
1883: Leonatus
Owner: Chinn & Morgan
Winning Time: 2;43
Of the more than 140 Derby winners, Leonatus’ claim to fame is reportedly eating the presentation roses.
1882: Apollo
Owner: Morris & Patton
Winning Time: 2:40.25
Apollo did not begin his career until he was three, but raced 55 times before retiring as a five-year-old.
1881: Hindoo
Owner: Dwyer Bros. Stable
Winning Time: 2:40
Hindoo won the Derby in the midst of 18 straight victories as a three-year-old.
1880: Fonso
Owner: J. Snell Shawhan
Winning Time: 2:37.50
Fonso and 1885 Derby winner Joe Cotton were both sired by King Alfonso.
1879: Lord Murphy
Owner: Darden & Co.
Winning Time: 2:37
After winning the Derby, Lord Murphy was sent to England to race, where he fared poorly. He was sold at a British public auction for 10 guineas ($50).
1878: Day Star
Owner: T. J. Nichols
Winning Time: 2:37.25
In the fourth Kentucky Derby, Day Star became the first horse in the race’s history to break the record for best time.
1877: Baden-Baden
Owner: Daniel Swigert
Winning Time: 2:38
Baden-Baden came from behind on the backstretch to win the third Derby.
1876: Vagrant
Owner: William Astor, Jr.
Winning Time: 2:38.25
Vagrant was the first of nine geldings to win the Kentucky Derby.
1875: Aristides
Owner: Hal P. McGrath
Winning Time: 2:37.75
Aristides won the first Derby by two lengths and set the world record for a 1½-mile race.