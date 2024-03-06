Skip to main content

La Salle vs. UMass - Women's A-10 Tournament - How to Watch

The No. 12 seed La Salle Explorers (8-21) and the No. 13 seed UMass Minutewomen (4-26) will look to advance in the A-10 tournament on Wednesday as they meet in the conference tournament at 12:00 PM ET. La Salle is listed as a -point favorite to win this contest and advance closer to an automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

In its previous game, La Salle defeated Fordham, 93-83, away. Its leading scorers were Nicole Melious (28 PTS, 66.67 FG%, 8-10 from 3PT) and Tiara Bolden (25 PTS, 8 REB, 61.54 FG%, 4-8 from 3PT). UMass was victorious at home over Saint Bonaventure 58-45 last time out, led by Kristin Williams (21 PTS, 50 FG%, 5-11 from 3PT) and Alexsia Rose (12 PTS, 36.36 FG%).

How to Watch La Salle vs. UMass

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN+

  • La Salle is only 2-8-0 against the spread this season.
  • The 57.9 points per game the Explorers put up are 13.7 fewer points than the Minutewomen allow (71.6).
  • UMass is only 2-10-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Minutewomen's 58.2 points per game are 13.2 fewer points than the 71.4 the Explorers give up.
  • UMass has put together a 1-1 ATS record and a 1-2 overall record in games it scores more than 71.4 points.

La Salle Leaders

  • Makayla Miller: 9.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.9 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (17-for-60)
  • Molly Masciantonio: 8.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 32.5 FG%, 28 3PT% (35-for-125)
  • Jolene Armendariz: 6.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 32 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (35-for-128)
  • Melious: 10.7 PTS, 36 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (70-for-205)
  • Bolden: 8.1 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (30-for-98)

UMass Leaders

  • Stefanie Kulesza: 11.2 PTS, 7 REB, 2 STL, 46.3 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (26-for-80)
  • Williams: 11.9 PTS, 35.5 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (59-for-188)
  • Bre Bellamy: 6.7 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 39 3PT% (16-for-41)
  • Rose: 11.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.8 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38)
  • Lilly Taulelei: 6.9 PTS, 46.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

