The No. 12 seed La Salle Explorers (8-21) and the No. 13 seed UMass Minutewomen (4-26) will look to advance in the A-10 tournament on Wednesday as they meet in the conference tournament at 12:00 PM ET. La Salle is listed as a -point favorite to win this contest and advance closer to an automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

In its previous game, La Salle defeated Fordham, 93-83, away. Its leading scorers were Nicole Melious (28 PTS, 66.67 FG%, 8-10 from 3PT) and Tiara Bolden (25 PTS, 8 REB, 61.54 FG%, 4-8 from 3PT). UMass was victorious at home over Saint Bonaventure 58-45 last time out, led by Kristin Williams (21 PTS, 50 FG%, 5-11 from 3PT) and Alexsia Rose (12 PTS, 36.36 FG%).

How to Watch La Salle vs. UMass

Game Day: Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

La Salle vs. UMass Betting Trends

La Salle is only 2-8-0 against the spread this season.

The 57.9 points per game the Explorers put up are 13.7 fewer points than the Minutewomen allow (71.6).

UMass is only 2-10-0 against the spread this year.

The Minutewomen's 58.2 points per game are 13.2 fewer points than the 71.4 the Explorers give up.

UMass has put together a 1-1 ATS record and a 1-2 overall record in games it scores more than 71.4 points.

La Salle Leaders

Makayla Miller: 9.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.9 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (17-for-60)

9.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.9 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (17-for-60) Molly Masciantonio: 8.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 32.5 FG%, 28 3PT% (35-for-125)

8.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 32.5 FG%, 28 3PT% (35-for-125) Jolene Armendariz: 6.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 32 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (35-for-128)

6.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 32 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (35-for-128) Melious: 10.7 PTS, 36 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (70-for-205)

10.7 PTS, 36 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (70-for-205) Bolden: 8.1 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (30-for-98)

UMass Leaders

Stefanie Kulesza: 11.2 PTS, 7 REB, 2 STL, 46.3 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (26-for-80)

11.2 PTS, 7 REB, 2 STL, 46.3 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (26-for-80) Williams: 11.9 PTS, 35.5 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (59-for-188)

11.9 PTS, 35.5 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (59-for-188) Bre Bellamy: 6.7 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 39 3PT% (16-for-41)

6.7 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 39 3PT% (16-for-41) Rose: 11.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.8 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38)

11.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.8 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38) Lilly Taulelei: 6.9 PTS, 46.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

