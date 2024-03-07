Lamar vs. Houston Christian - Women's College Basketball - How to Watch
The Lamar Cardinals (22-5) and the Houston Christian Huskies (6-22) meet at Montagne Center on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup has no set line.
In its last game, Lamar defeated Northwestern State, 80-64, away. Its leading performers were Akasha Davis (24 PTS, 11 REB, 2 STL, 58.33 FG%) and Sabria Dean (14 PTS, 66.67 FG%). In its most recent game, Houston Christian lost to Texas A&M-Commerce, 78-63, at home. Its top scorers were N'Denasija Collins (19 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST, 41.18 FG%) and Tove Caeser (14 PTS, 50 FG%, 4-7 from 3PT).
How to Watch Lamar vs. Houston Christian
- Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Lamar vs. Houston Christian Betting Trends
- Lamar is 5-0-0 against the spread this season.
- The 66.9 points per game the Cardinals put up are only 2.0 more points than the Huskies give up (64.9).
- Houston Christian has covered the spread twice in five opportunities this season.
- The Huskies put up just 3.4 fewer points per game (53.9) than the Cardinals give up (57.3).
- Houston Christian is 1-1 against the spread and 4-5 overall when it scores more than 57.3 points.
Lamar Leaders
- Davis: 15.4 PTS, 10.9 REB, 1.1 STL, 60.7 FG%
- Dean: 14.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.5 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (22-for-84)
- Jacei Denley: 6.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.9 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (17-for-59)
- NJ Weems: 6.6 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27)
- R'Mani Taylor: 6.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 31.7 FG%, 17.3 3PT% (9-for-52)
Houston Christian Leaders
- Collins: 13.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 43.9 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (16-for-50)
- Kennedy Wilson: 10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 32.9 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (21-for-75)
- Jo Oly: 3.8 PTS, 33.1 FG%, 10.0 3PT% (2-for-20)
- Enya Maguire: 7.9 PTS, 36.3 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (46-for-142)
- Hannah Fields: 3.3 PTS, 28.4 FG%, 14.7 3PT% (5-for-34)
