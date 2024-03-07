The Lamar Cardinals (22-5) and the Houston Christian Huskies (6-22) meet at Montagne Center on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup has no set line.

Livestream Women's NCAA Basketball games on Fubo!

In its last game, Lamar defeated Northwestern State, 80-64, away. Its leading performers were Akasha Davis (24 PTS, 11 REB, 2 STL, 58.33 FG%) and Sabria Dean (14 PTS, 66.67 FG%). In its most recent game, Houston Christian lost to Texas A&M-Commerce, 78-63, at home. Its top scorers were N'Denasija Collins (19 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST, 41.18 FG%) and Tove Caeser (14 PTS, 50 FG%, 4-7 from 3PT).

How to Watch Lamar vs. Houston Christian

Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Thursday, March 7, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Have a prediction for Lamar vs. Houston Christian? Place your bet with FanDuel.

Lamar vs. Houston Christian Betting Trends

Lamar is 5-0-0 against the spread this season.

The 66.9 points per game the Cardinals put up are only 2.0 more points than the Huskies give up (64.9).

Houston Christian has covered the spread twice in five opportunities this season.

The Huskies put up just 3.4 fewer points per game (53.9) than the Cardinals give up (57.3).

Houston Christian is 1-1 against the spread and 4-5 overall when it scores more than 57.3 points.

Lamar Leaders

Davis: 15.4 PTS, 10.9 REB, 1.1 STL, 60.7 FG%

15.4 PTS, 10.9 REB, 1.1 STL, 60.7 FG% Dean: 14.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.5 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (22-for-84)

14.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.5 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (22-for-84) Jacei Denley: 6.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.9 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (17-for-59)

6.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.9 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (17-for-59) NJ Weems: 6.6 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27)

6.6 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27) R'Mani Taylor: 6.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 31.7 FG%, 17.3 3PT% (9-for-52)

Sign up for Fubo and catch Women's NCAA Basketball games all season!

Houston Christian Leaders

Collins: 13.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 43.9 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (16-for-50)

13.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 43.9 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (16-for-50) Kennedy Wilson: 10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 32.9 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (21-for-75)

10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 32.9 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (21-for-75) Jo Oly: 3.8 PTS, 33.1 FG%, 10.0 3PT% (2-for-20)

3.8 PTS, 33.1 FG%, 10.0 3PT% (2-for-20) Enya Maguire: 7.9 PTS, 36.3 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (46-for-142)

7.9 PTS, 36.3 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (46-for-142) Hannah Fields: 3.3 PTS, 28.4 FG%, 14.7 3PT% (5-for-34)

Find the latest odds on Lamar vs. Houston Christian & place your bet with BetMGM.