The No. 4 seed Le Moyne Dolphins (16-13) are favored by points in the NEC Tournament over the No. 5 seed Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (12-16). The teams will hit the court Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET live on NEC Front Row, with the winner moving closer to a guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Le Moyne won at home over Saint Francis (PA) 56-24 last time out, led by Haedyn Roberts (16 PTS, 7 REB, 2 STL, 70.00 FG%) and Lytoya Baker (16 PTS, 45.45 FG%). In its last game, Fairleigh Dickinson won away over Wagner 59-51, with Teneisia Brown (17 PTS, 9 REB, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 66.67 FG%) and Staci Williams (14 PTS, 71.43 FG%, 4-6 from 3PT) leading the way.

How to Watch Le Moyne vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

Game Day: Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NEC Front Row

Le Moyne vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Betting Trends

So far this season, Le Moyne has compiled a 7-4-0 record against the spread.

The Dolphins record only 4.8 fewer points per game (56.8) than the Knights give up (61.6).

Le Moyne is 2-0 against the spread and 9-0 overall when scoring more than 61.6 points.

Fairleigh Dickinson is 3-3-0 ATS this season.

The Knights average only 2.5 fewer points per game (58.3) than the Dolphins give up to opponents (60.8).

When it scores more than 60.8 points, Fairleigh Dickinson is 1-2 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

Le Moyne Leaders

Baker: 13.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.6 STL, 39.5 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (6-for-15)

13.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.6 STL, 39.5 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (6-for-15) Sydney Lusher: 9.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.9 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (31-for-96)

9.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.9 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (31-for-96) Kaia Goode: 7.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 33.2 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (22-for-79)

7.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 33.2 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (22-for-79) Roberts: 6.6 PTS, 43.7 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)

6.6 PTS, 43.7 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28) Brianna Williams: 5.0 PTS, 42.9 FG%

Fairleigh Dickinson Leaders

Brown: 12.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 47.9 FG%

12.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 47.9 FG% Abby Conklin: 10.1 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (69-for-192)

10.1 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (69-for-192) Lilly Parke: 9.7 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (42-for-144)

9.7 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (42-for-144) Abaigeal Babore: 6.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.1 FG%, 24.7 3PT% (20-for-81)

6.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.1 FG%, 24.7 3PT% (20-for-81) Bella Toomey: 3.8 PTS, 35.9 FG%

