Skip to main content

Le Moyne vs. Fairleigh Dickinson - Women's NEC Tournament - How to Watch

In this story:

News
Image placeholder title

The No. 4 seed Le Moyne Dolphins (16-13) are favored by points in the NEC Tournament over the No. 5 seed Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (12-16). The teams will hit the court Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET live on NEC Front Row, with the winner moving closer to a guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Livestream Women's NCAA Basketball games on Fubo!

Le Moyne won at home over Saint Francis (PA) 56-24 last time out, led by Haedyn Roberts (16 PTS, 7 REB, 2 STL, 70.00 FG%) and Lytoya Baker (16 PTS, 45.45 FG%). In its last game, Fairleigh Dickinson won away over Wagner 59-51, with Teneisia Brown (17 PTS, 9 REB, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 66.67 FG%) and Staci Williams (14 PTS, 71.43 FG%, 4-6 from 3PT) leading the way.

How to Watch Le Moyne vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NEC Front Row

Have a prediction for Le Moyne vs. Fairleigh Dickinson? Place your bet with FanDuel.

  • So far this season, Le Moyne has compiled a 7-4-0 record against the spread.
  • The Dolphins record only 4.8 fewer points per game (56.8) than the Knights give up (61.6).
  • Le Moyne is 2-0 against the spread and 9-0 overall when scoring more than 61.6 points.
  • Fairleigh Dickinson is 3-3-0 ATS this season.
  • The Knights average only 2.5 fewer points per game (58.3) than the Dolphins give up to opponents (60.8).
  • When it scores more than 60.8 points, Fairleigh Dickinson is 1-2 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

Le Moyne Leaders

  • Baker: 13.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.6 STL, 39.5 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (6-for-15)
  • Sydney Lusher: 9.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.9 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (31-for-96)
  • Kaia Goode: 7.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 33.2 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (22-for-79)
  • Roberts: 6.6 PTS, 43.7 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)
  • Brianna Williams: 5.0 PTS, 42.9 FG%

Sign up for Fubo and catch Women's NCAA Basketball games all season!

Fairleigh Dickinson Leaders

  • Brown: 12.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 47.9 FG%
  • Abby Conklin: 10.1 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (69-for-192)
  • Lilly Parke: 9.7 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (42-for-144)
  • Abaigeal Babore: 6.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.1 FG%, 24.7 3PT% (20-for-81)
  • Bella Toomey: 3.8 PTS, 35.9 FG%

Find the latest odds on Le Moyne vs. Fairleigh Dickinson & place your bet with BetMGM.

Follow Athlon Sports on YouTube
Need more sports to feed your inner fan? Visit Athlon Sports on YouTube and subscribe today!
PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES - A sign with the Walmart logo is seen outside of a Walmart store in Selinsgrove.
News

Walmart Is Selling a $236 Mini Projector for Only $50

nike-sale-1
News

Nike's 'Most Comfortable' Running Shoes Are on Sale for Only $73

Nike logo
News

Nike Is Selling $150 Kevin Durant Sneakers for Only $95

New Balance store
News

New Balance Is Selling $70 Skate Shoes That Have 'Better Board Feel Than Vans'

Northern Illinois head coach Thomas Hammock
College Football

Northern Illinois vs. Fresno State Prediction

UTSA quarterback Owen McCown
College Football

UTSA vs. Coastal Carolina Prediction

Follow Athlon Sports on Google News
Stay updated with the most interesting sports stories, analysis, and breaking news for the NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.