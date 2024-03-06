Le Moyne vs. Fairleigh Dickinson - Women's NEC Tournament - How to Watch
The No. 4 seed Le Moyne Dolphins (16-13) are favored by points in the NEC Tournament over the No. 5 seed Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (12-16). The teams will hit the court Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET live on NEC Front Row, with the winner moving closer to a guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket.
Le Moyne won at home over Saint Francis (PA) 56-24 last time out, led by Haedyn Roberts (16 PTS, 7 REB, 2 STL, 70.00 FG%) and Lytoya Baker (16 PTS, 45.45 FG%). In its last game, Fairleigh Dickinson won away over Wagner 59-51, with Teneisia Brown (17 PTS, 9 REB, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 66.67 FG%) and Staci Williams (14 PTS, 71.43 FG%, 4-6 from 3PT) leading the way.
How to Watch Le Moyne vs. Fairleigh Dickinson
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NEC Front Row
Le Moyne vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Betting Trends
- So far this season, Le Moyne has compiled a 7-4-0 record against the spread.
- The Dolphins record only 4.8 fewer points per game (56.8) than the Knights give up (61.6).
- Le Moyne is 2-0 against the spread and 9-0 overall when scoring more than 61.6 points.
- Fairleigh Dickinson is 3-3-0 ATS this season.
- The Knights average only 2.5 fewer points per game (58.3) than the Dolphins give up to opponents (60.8).
- When it scores more than 60.8 points, Fairleigh Dickinson is 1-2 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
Le Moyne Leaders
- Baker: 13.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.6 STL, 39.5 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (6-for-15)
- Sydney Lusher: 9.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.9 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (31-for-96)
- Kaia Goode: 7.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 33.2 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (22-for-79)
- Roberts: 6.6 PTS, 43.7 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)
- Brianna Williams: 5.0 PTS, 42.9 FG%
Fairleigh Dickinson Leaders
- Brown: 12.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 47.9 FG%
- Abby Conklin: 10.1 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (69-for-192)
- Lilly Parke: 9.7 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (42-for-144)
- Abaigeal Babore: 6.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.1 FG%, 24.7 3PT% (20-for-81)
- Bella Toomey: 3.8 PTS, 35.9 FG%
