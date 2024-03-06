Skip to main content

Liberty vs. Middle Tennessee - Women's College Basketball - How to Watch

In this story:

News
Image placeholder title

The Liberty Lady Flames (15-14) host the Middle Tennessee Raiders (24-4) at Liberty Arena on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. There is no line set for the matchup. The over/under for the matchup is 125.5.

Livestream Women's NCAA Basketball games on Fubo!

Liberty won away over UTEP, 80-63, in its previous game. Its leading performers were Asia Boone (25 PTS, 53.33 FG%, 6-13 from 3PT) and Bella Smuda (18 PTS, 10 REB, 5 AST, 77.78 FG%). In its last game, Middle Tennessee defeated Sam Houston 93-62 at home, with Ta'Mia Scott (26 PTS, 4 STL, 66.67 FG%) and Jalynn Gregory (21 PTS, 63.64 FG%, 5-9 from 3PT) leading the way.

How to Watch Liberty vs. Middle Tennessee

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN+

Have a prediction for Liberty vs. Middle Tennessee? Place your bet with FanDuel.

Liberty vs. Middle Tennessee Betting Odds

Liberty vs Middle Tennessee Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

-

-

125.5 points

  • So far this season, Liberty has put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread.
  • The 65.6 points per game the Flames put up are 11.2 more points than the Raiders give up (54.4).
  • Liberty has a 6-3 record against the spread and a 15-11 record overall when scoring more than 54.4 points.
  • Middle Tennessee has gone 5-4-0 ATS this season.
  • The Raiders put up 5.7 more points per game (72.1) than the Flames give up (66.4).
  • Middle Tennessee is 4-1 against the spread and 18-0 overall when it scores more than 66.4 points.
  • This season, eight of Liberty's 12 games have gone over Wednesday's total of 125.5 points.
  • This season, five of Middle Tennessee's games have finished with a combined score higher than 125.5 points.
  • Together, these two teams combine for 137.7 points per game, 12.2 more than the over/under of 125.5 for this contest.
  • The 120.8 points per game these two teams allow to opponents combined this season are 4.7 less than the 125.5-point total in this contest.
  • Liberty has a 132.1 average over/under in its games this season, 6.6 more points than the over/under in this contest.
  • Middle Tennessee's games have an average over/under of 126.5 points this season, 1.0 more point than the over/under for this matchup.

Liberty Leaders

  • Smuda: 14.8 PTS, 9.6 REB, 2.3 BLK, 58.5 FG%
  • Emma Hess: 13.1 PTS, 41.6 FG%, 39.0 3PT% (67-for-172)
  • Jordan Hodges: 8.0 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (31-for-85)
  • Boone: 9.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.7 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (53-for-147)
  • Elisabeth Aegisdottir: 4.0 PTS, 32.9 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (11-for-55)

Sign up for Fubo and catch Women's NCAA Basketball games all season!

Middle Tennessee Leaders

  • Anastasiia Boldyreva: 14.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.8 BLK, 60.3 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)
  • Savannah Wheeler: 17.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.7 FG%, 40.2 3PT% (47-for-117)
  • Scott: 12.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 48.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (39-for-91)
  • Gregory: 12.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 33.6 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (74-for-215)
  • Courtney Whitson: 9.5 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (62-for-192)

Find the latest odds on Liberty vs. Middle Tennessee & place your bet with BetMGM.

Follow Athlon Sports on YouTube
Need more sports to feed your inner fan? Visit Athlon Sports on YouTube and subscribe today!
Nike logo
News

Nike Is Selling $150 Kevin Durant Sneakers for Only $95

New Balance store
News

New Balance Is Selling $70 Skate Shoes That Have 'Better Board Feel Than Vans'

Northern Illinois head coach Thomas Hammock
College Football

Northern Illinois vs. Fresno State Prediction

UTSA quarterback Owen McCown
College Football

UTSA vs. Coastal Carolina Prediction

Nike swoosh logo
News

Nike Is Selling $120 Kids Air Jordan 1 Mid Sneakers for $73 Right Now

Ohio State quarterback Will Howard
College Football

College Football Playoff: First Look at Matchups, Storylines to Watch in Quarterfinals for 2024-25

Follow Athlon Sports on Google News
Stay updated with the most interesting sports stories, analysis, and breaking news for the NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.