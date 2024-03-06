The Liberty Lady Flames (15-14) host the Middle Tennessee Raiders (24-4) at Liberty Arena on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. There is no line set for the matchup. The over/under for the matchup is 125.5.

Liberty won away over UTEP, 80-63, in its previous game. Its leading performers were Asia Boone (25 PTS, 53.33 FG%, 6-13 from 3PT) and Bella Smuda (18 PTS, 10 REB, 5 AST, 77.78 FG%). In its last game, Middle Tennessee defeated Sam Houston 93-62 at home, with Ta'Mia Scott (26 PTS, 4 STL, 66.67 FG%) and Jalynn Gregory (21 PTS, 63.64 FG%, 5-9 from 3PT) leading the way.

How to Watch Liberty vs. Middle Tennessee

Game Day: Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Liberty vs. Middle Tennessee Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total - - 125.5 points

Liberty vs. Middle Tennessee Betting Trends

So far this season, Liberty has put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread.

The 65.6 points per game the Flames put up are 11.2 more points than the Raiders give up (54.4).

Liberty has a 6-3 record against the spread and a 15-11 record overall when scoring more than 54.4 points.

Middle Tennessee has gone 5-4-0 ATS this season.

The Raiders put up 5.7 more points per game (72.1) than the Flames give up (66.4).

Middle Tennessee is 4-1 against the spread and 18-0 overall when it scores more than 66.4 points.

Liberty vs. Middle Tennessee Over/Under Trends

This season, eight of Liberty's 12 games have gone over Wednesday's total of 125.5 points.

This season, five of Middle Tennessee's games have finished with a combined score higher than 125.5 points.

Together, these two teams combine for 137.7 points per game, 12.2 more than the over/under of 125.5 for this contest.

The 120.8 points per game these two teams allow to opponents combined this season are 4.7 less than the 125.5-point total in this contest.

Liberty has a 132.1 average over/under in its games this season, 6.6 more points than the over/under in this contest.

Middle Tennessee's games have an average over/under of 126.5 points this season, 1.0 more point than the over/under for this matchup.

Liberty Leaders

Smuda: 14.8 PTS, 9.6 REB, 2.3 BLK, 58.5 FG%

14.8 PTS, 9.6 REB, 2.3 BLK, 58.5 FG% Emma Hess: 13.1 PTS, 41.6 FG%, 39.0 3PT% (67-for-172)

13.1 PTS, 41.6 FG%, 39.0 3PT% (67-for-172) Jordan Hodges: 8.0 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (31-for-85)

8.0 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (31-for-85) Boone: 9.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.7 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (53-for-147)

9.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.7 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (53-for-147) Elisabeth Aegisdottir: 4.0 PTS, 32.9 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (11-for-55)

Middle Tennessee Leaders

Anastasiia Boldyreva: 14.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.8 BLK, 60.3 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

14.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.8 BLK, 60.3 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27) Savannah Wheeler: 17.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.7 FG%, 40.2 3PT% (47-for-117)

17.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.7 FG%, 40.2 3PT% (47-for-117) Scott: 12.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 48.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (39-for-91)

12.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 48.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (39-for-91) Gregory: 12.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 33.6 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (74-for-215)

12.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 33.6 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (74-for-215) Courtney Whitson: 9.5 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (62-for-192)

